It wasn't exactly the kind of resounding, statement game Texas was hoping for as they bounced back from the loss at Gonzaga, but the outcome was never in doubt. Northern Colorado rained some threes over the last 10 minutes to turn a 26 point rout into a 13 point loss, so let's not get overly critical here. Still, the coaching staff will find ample evidence of offensive issues to work on after this one.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO