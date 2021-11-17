ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

By Katie Jackson, M.D.
Claremore Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truism of childhood is that children are curious. They experience new things on a daily basis. Perhaps we as adults should be more curious as we, too, experience new things on a daily basis. Every morning coffee is new. Every changing leaf is new. Every trip from the front door...

www.claremoreprogress.com

wpr.org

What do you think about how your children are learning to read? We want to talk with you.

Students in Wisconsin had two years of disrupted learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's heightened concerns about Wisconsin's low reading scores on national assessments — only about 36 percent of Wisconsin fourth graders scored at or above proficient in reading on the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress.
KIDS
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
Claremore Progress

Holiday Hills celebrate Thanskgiving

The Holiday Hills Group of Rogers County OHCE celebrated Thanksgiving early with a pot luck lunch of ham and many side dishes. Eleven member and five quests enjoyed the meal followed by a business meeting on November 9th, 2021. The group has chosen to support Safenet in Claremore as an...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Claremore Progress

What causes post-meal drowsiness on Thanksgiving day?

STILLWATER – After devouring the traditional foods on Thanksgiving, the feeling of drowsiness can become overpowering. The post-meal nap on turkey day has given rise to the myth that glazed turkey can make a person feel heavy-eyed. Natural sleep cycles and digestive patterns can cause people to feel sleepy after...
STILLWATER, OK
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
RELIGION
101wkqx.com

Do you think you have a good side? This is why!

I’ve thought that I have a “good side” for years. My left side. People might tease me, that’s fine. I can see an actual difference ok?! Mariah Carey thinks the same thing. She only lets the cameramen get her left side too during live shots. At least she did that at the VH1 Divas concert… such a diva move! Anyway, I know I’m not alone here. It turns out that there’s actually a scientific reason for this phenomenon. Emotional Lateralization is the idea that the two sides of our brain process and control emotions differently. Or some refer to this more simply as “left-side bias.” The right side of our brain controls emotion more and expression, but it also controls the LEFT side of your face. So if you’re a lefty, like myself, you’re using the right side of brain more, again the side that handles emotions… this is all in theory by the way. Showing more emotion on one side of your face makes people think that it’s more attractive or revealing, hence they like the left side better. Of course, that’s not to say that no one likes the right side of their face more. There are people that do. That’s why this theoretical at this point, but still very interesting is it not? What’s your good side? -Ali.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Portsmouth Times

You do what you believe

C. S. Lewis in “A Grief Observed” wrote, “You never know how much you really believe anything until its truth or falsehood becomes a matter of life and death. It is easy to say you believe a rope to be strong as long as you are merely using it to cord a box. But suppose you had to hang by that rope over a precipice. Wouldn’t you then first discover how much you really trusted it?” There are millions ideologically and spiritually hanging on by a proverbial thread over the precipice that is eternity.
RELIGION
normsmilfordblog.com

Do what you can…

It is all too easy to fucus on things that you don’t have or to create reasons why you aren’t doing anything with your life. We tend to blame circumstances for our inability to be satisfied or lament that if only we were somewhere else things would be better. Just stop it. Instead heed the advice of Squire Bill Widener – “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
RELIGION

