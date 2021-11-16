ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Mortgage Global 100

 8 days ago

Welcome to the third annual Mortgage Global 100 where we shine a spotlight on outstanding industry professionals who are making...

mpamag.com

Mortgage default risk increases as refi boom nears an end

The lifetime default risk of US-backed mortgages rose in the second quarter of 2021 as less-risky refinance loans continued to dwindle, according to the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI). The report showed that rising interest rates led to an increase in purchase loans, as refinances – which are typically viewed...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

FSRA warns of unlicensed brokerage in Ontario

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario has warned consumers that the brokerage known as Nationwide Canada Loans is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario. Nationwide Canada Loans, which is in possession of some consumers’ personal data, is operating and advertising as a mortgage brokerage out of 439...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Non-QM specialist launches revamped portal

Non-QM specialist FundLoans has launched a new portal aimed at making loans faster and more intuitive for brokers amid growing popularity for its non-qualified mortgage products. Earlier this month, the Encinitas-based company, which generates more than $50 million a month in loan volume for its jumbo non-QM programs, launched Omnia,...
CREDITS & LOANS
Credit Union Times

Mortgage Prospects Brighten for Credit Unions

Existing home sales continued to edge up from September to October, and the Mortgage Bankers Association raised its origination forecasts for the second half of this year. On Monday the National Association of Realtors reported existing homes were sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million in October, up 0.8% from September and down 5.8% from October 2020. From August to September, sales rose 7%.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Looking through to 2022 with the expansion of popular non-QM programs

This article was produced in partnership with LoanStream. Karen Surca of Mortgage Professional America sat down with Will Fisher, Executive Vice President of Non-Conforming at LoanStream to discuss innovative non-QM loan options moving into the new year, private lending trends and recent changes to ADU guidelines. Will Fisher is Executive...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

The new trends shaping consumer behavior and lender success in a purchase market

How will rising rates and purchase-dominated origination opportunities affect direct-to-consumer channels?. In a purchase market where consumer preferences show a significant shift to online, lenders need to be strategic. Channels that were once refinance-only, such as direct to consumer, play an increasingly greater role in generating new purchase borrowers. Watch...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

What Is a Balloon Mortgage Payment?

When considering home loan options, you may come across something called a balloon payment. A balloon payment is often tied to a balloon loan, which can have lower initial payments than a traditional loan but can also increase your risk as a borrower. Before accepting a loan with a balloon...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions brings in three new account executives

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions is doubling down on its efforts to meet the growing demand for non-QM by adding three new account executives to its team. The non-QM lender has bolstered its roster of account executives with the addition of Patti LoCoco in San Francisco, Steve Wessel Chicago, and Addison Wootton in Atlanta.
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Multifamily occupancy and production remain strong nationwide

Multifamily construction sentiment improved in the third quarter despite supply shortages, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). NAHB’s Multifamily Production Index (MPI), which measures builder and developer sentiment around current conditions in the apartment and condo market on a scale of 0 to 100, rose five points to 53 in the third quarter.
CONSTRUCTION
mpamag.com

Guaranteed Rate welcomes big name to executive team

Guaranteed Rate has named Ramesh Sarukkai (pictured) as the company’s chief product and technology officer. In this role, Sarukkai will be responsible for extending Guaranteed Rate’s digital product portfolio into new financial services, as well as enhancing its current mortgage products and features. The key hire – who brings 26...
ECONOMY
johnstonsunrise.net

What to know about refinancing a mortgage

Historically low interest rates have made now a good time to be a homeowner. According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, also known as Freddie Mac, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in mid-September 2021 was 2.86. Just ten years earlier, the average rate was 4.09. That’s a significant dip, and one that’s saving today’s homeowners tens of thousands of dollars over the life of their mortgages.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

FSRA calls out this unlicensed mortgage business

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has warned consumers that Hasty Mortgage and its operator, Rohan Satkunarajah, do not have licenses to conduct mortgage business in Ontario. In a statement, FSRA confirmed reports that Satkunarajah is operating the hastymortgage.ca website, which offers mortgage pre-approvals, mortgage refinancing, business loans,...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

BMO offers mortgage deferrals for customers impacted by BC floods

BMO Financial Group has announced several support options to assist communities in British Columbia impacted by this week’s devastating floods. The relief options include payment deferrals on certain personal loans and mortgages and a fast tracking of creditor insurance claims for customers whose employment has been impacted by the flooding.
WEATHER
Forbes

The Future Of Mortgage Technology: Benefits And Threats

Ike Suri, CEO & Chairman - sets the vision, strategy and execution plan for Fundingshield, he draws upon his 25+ years of tech experience. At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts wondered how various industries would adapt to the new “work-from-home” reality. This was particularly relevant in industries that had traditionally been slow to adopt new technologies, including banks and mortgage firms. However, those of us who had been a part of the technological revolution in banking over the past half-decade were not surprised to see companies successfully transition employees to remote work and rely increasingly on automation. That willingness to embrace new technology enabled the most productive year ever for the lenders my company works with.
ECONOMY
Petaluma 360

Mortgage rates propelled higher by inflation

After falling below 3% for the first time in a month, mortgage rates shot higher this week after a report showed inflation continues to put pressure on the economy. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.1% with an average 0.7 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.98% a week ago and 2.72% a year ago.
BUSINESS
WPRI

Navigating the mortgage application process

Today we met with Pam Britt from Primary Residential Mortgage in Cranston to talk about the process of applying for a mortgage and getting into your first home, your second home or even refinancing your current home. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode...
CRANSTON, RI
mpamag.com

What does it take to make a Toronto brokerage a success?

For IK Financial’s co-founders, the secret to the Toronto-based brokerage’s success is simple: a belief that every client deserves a mortgage, and a desire to find tailor-made solutions for each customer’s specific needs. Katerina Markevich (pictured top left) and Inna Bogdanov (pictured top right) told Canadian Mortgage Professional that the...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

How to grow prospects now and into 2022

Shifts in the marketplace are prompting originators to explore investment loans and products. In this episode, we chat with Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital, and Ben Shaevitz, SVP of Wholesale Lending at Civic Financial, on getting into the investment loan portfolio space, generating more borrowers, and building a pipeline to dominate now and moving into 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Applications Dip in North America

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending November 12, 2021, U.S. mortgage applications decreased 2.8 percent from one week earlier. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 2.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week...
REAL ESTATE

