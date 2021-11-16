2021 Mortgage Global 100

Ike Suri, CEO & Chairman - sets the vision, strategy and execution plan for Fundingshield, he draws upon his 25+ years of tech experience. At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts wondered how various industries would adapt to the new “work-from-home” reality. This was particularly relevant in industries that had traditionally been slow to adopt new technologies, including banks and mortgage firms. However, those of us who had been a part of the technological revolution in banking over the past half-decade were not surprised to see companies successfully transition employees to remote work and rely increasingly on automation. That willingness to embrace new technology enabled the most productive year ever for the lenders my company works with.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO