On a chilling night at Klöckner Stadium, No. 1-seeded and No. 2-ranked Virginia took on High Point in the NCAA Tournament — marking only the second time in program history that these teams faced each other. Last time the Cavaliers (17-2-2, 8-0-2 ACC) met the Panthers (10-8-2, 8-2-0 Big South), they shut out them out 8-0. This time was not much different, as Virginia defeated High Point 6-0.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO