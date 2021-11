As more and more people are increasingly focused on healthy living, the demand for smartwatches and smart bands has gone up significantly. Consequently, all major tech companies and even fashion brands have released their own version of fitness bands and watches. In today’s Double 11 mega sale, AliExpress has a number of interesting discounts on both smart bands and smartwatches. If you are looking for an affordable fitness accessory from a Chinese brand, this might be a really good time to get one.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO