Pose Recognition in the Wild: Animal pose estimation using Agglomerative Clustering and Contrastive Learning

Pose variation is one of the key challenges in face recognition. Conventional techniques mainly focus on face frontalization or face augmentation in image space. However, transforming face images in image space is not guaranteed to preserve the lossless identity features of the original image. Moreover, these methods suffer from more computational costs and memory requirements due to the additional models. We argue that it is more desirable to perform feature transformation in hierarchical feature space rather than image space, which can take advantage of different feature levels and benefit from joint learning with representation learning. To this end, we propose a lightweight and easy-to-implement attention block, named Pose Attention Module (PAM), for pose-invariant face recognition. Specifically, PAM performs frontal-profile feature transformation in hierarchical feature space by learning residuals between pose variations with a soft gate mechanism. We validated the effectiveness of PAM block design through extensive ablation studies and verified the performance on several popular benchmarks, including LFW, CFP-FP, AgeDB-30, CPLFW, and CALFW. Experimental results show that our method not only outperforms state-of-the-art methods but also effectively reduces memory requirements by more than 75 times. It is noteworthy that our method is not limited to face recognition with large pose variations. By adjusting the soft gate mechanism of PAM to a specific coefficient, such semantic attention block can easily extend to address other intra-class imbalance problems in face recognition, including large variations in age, illumination, expression, etc.
