The Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to a near perfect start this season, but that start will not be what defines the 2021-22 season for Connor McDavid and company. The Oilers should be more than happy with the way the first month of the season has played out, as McDavid’s club is 10-2 through 12 games. The captain has racked up 23 points thus far in 2021, while teammate Leon Draisaitl is leading the NHL with 26 points. It’s the same formula for success that we have seen in the past, and it is delivering results once again in the regular season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO