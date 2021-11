MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $733M worldwide this weekend, making it the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2021 — and of the pandemic era. After topping $708M through last Sunday, and becoming the biggest Hollywood movie overseas in 2021 and throughout the pandemic, we’ve been expecting Mr Bond to overtake the previous global leader, Universal’s own F9 ($725M WW cume and the only other studio movie to cross $700M this year). In total to date, Daniel Craig’s last turn as 007 has an estimated gross of $154M domestic and $579M at the international box office. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO