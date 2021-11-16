ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Code-free development and deployment of deep segmentation models for digital pathology

By Henrik Sahlin Pettersen, Ilya Belevich, Elin Synnøve Røyset, Erik Smistad, Eija Jokitalo, Ingerid Reinertsen, Ingunn Bakke, André Pedersen
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Henrik Sahlin Pettersen, Ilya Belevich, Elin Synnøve Røyset, Erik Smistad, Eija Jokitalo, Ingerid Reinertsen, Ingunn Bakke, André Pedersen. Application of deep learning on histopathological whole slide images (WSIs) holds promise of improving diagnostic efficiency and reproducibility but is largely dependent on the ability to write computer code or purchase commercial solutions....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

