Fight Detection from Still Images in the Wild

By Şeymanur Aktı, Ferda Ofli, Muhammad Imran, Hazım Kemal Ekenel
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Detecting fights from still images shared on social media is an important task required to limit the distribution of violent scenes in order to prevent their negative effects. For this reason, in this study, we address the problem of fight detection from still images collected from the...

arxiv.org

Learning to Detect Instance-level Salient Objects Using Complementary Image Labels

Existing salient instance detection (SID) methods typically learn from pixel-level annotated datasets. In this paper, we present the first weakly-supervised approach to the SID problem. Although weak supervision has been considered in general saliency detection, it is mainly based on using class labels for object localization. However, it is non-trivial to use only class labels to learn instance-aware saliency information, as salient instances with high semantic affinities may not be easily separated by the labels. As the subitizing information provides an instant judgement on the number of salient items, it is naturally related to detecting salient instances and may help separate instances of the same class while grouping different parts of the same instance. Inspired by this observation, we propose to use class and subitizing labels as weak supervision for the SID problem. We propose a novel weakly-supervised network with three branches: a Saliency Detection Branch leveraging class consistency information to locate candidate objects; a Boundary Detection Branch exploiting class discrepancy information to delineate object boundaries; and a Centroid Detection Branch using subitizing information to detect salient instance centroids. This complementary information is then fused to produce a salient instance map. To facilitate the learning process, we further propose a progressive training scheme to reduce label noise and the corresponding noise learned by the model, via reciprocating the model with progressive salient instance prediction and model refreshing. Our extensive evaluations show that the proposed method plays favorably against carefully designed baseline methods adapted from related tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fracture Detection in Wrist X-ray Images Using Deep Learning-Based Object Detection Models

Fırat Hardalaç, Fatih Uysal, Ozan Peker, Murat Çiçeklidağ, Tolga Tolunay, Nil Tokgöz, Uğurhan Kutbay, Boran Demirciler, Fatih Mert. Wrist fractures are common cases in hospitals, particularly in emergency services. Physicians need images from various medical devices, and patients medical history and physical examination to diagnose these fractures correctly and apply proper treatment. This study aims to perform fracture detection using deep learning on wrist Xray images to assist physicians not specialized in the field, working in emergency services in particular, in diagnosis of fractures. For this purpose, 20 different detection procedures were performed using deep learning based object detection models on dataset of wrist Xray images obtained from Gazi University Hospital. DCN, Dynamic R_CNN, Faster R_CNN, FSAF, Libra R_CNN, PAA, RetinaNet, RegNet and SABL deep learning based object detection models with various backbones were used herein. To further improve detection procedures in the study, 5 different ensemble models were developed, which were later used to reform an ensemble model to develop a detection model unique to our study, titled wrist fracture detection combo (WFD_C). Based on detection of 26 different fractures in total, the highest result of detection was 0.8639 average precision (AP50) in WFD_C model developed. This study is supported by Huawei Turkey R&D Center within the scope of the ongoing cooperation project coded 071813 among Gazi University, Huawei and Medskor.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Motion Detection using CSI from Raspberry Pi 4

Monitoring behaviour in smart homes using sensors can offer insights into changes in the independent ability and long-term health of residents. Passive Infrared motion sensors (PIRs) are standard, however may not accurately track the full duration of movement. They also require line-of-sight to detect motion which can restrict performance and ensures they must be visible to residents. Channel State Information (CSI) is a low cost, unintrusive form of radio sensing which can monitor movement but also offers opportunities to generate rich data. We have developed a novel, self-calibrating motion detection system which uses CSI data collected and processed on a stock Raspberry Pi 4. This system exploits the correlation between CSI frames, on which we perform variance analysis using our algorithm to accurately measure the full period of a resident's movement. We demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach in several real-world environments. Experiments conducted demonstrate that activity start and end time can be accurately detected for motion examples of different intensities at different locations.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

MidNet: An Anchor-and-Angle-Free Detector for Oriented Ship Detection in Aerial Images

Ship detection in aerial images remains an active yet challenging task due to arbitrary object orientation and complex background from a bird's-eye perspective. Most of the existing methods rely on angular prediction or predefined anchor boxes, making these methods highly sensitive to unstable angular regression and excessive hyper-parameter setting. To address these issues, we replace the angular-based object encoding with an anchor-and-angle-free paradigm, and propose a novel detector deploying a center and four midpoints for encoding each oriented object, namely MidNet. MidNet designs a symmetrical deformable convolution customized for enhancing the midpoints of ships, then the center and midpoints for an identical ship are adaptively matched by predicting corresponding centripetal shift and matching radius. Finally, a concise analytical geometry algorithm is proposed to refine the centers and midpoints step-wisely for building precise oriented bounding boxes. On two public ship detection datasets, HRSC2016 and FGSD2021, MidNet outperforms the state-of-the-art detectors by achieving APs of 90.52% and 86.50%. Additionally, MidNet obtains competitive results in the ship detection of DOTA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Social Media Fight Images#Smfi
arxiv.org

Image Based Reconstruction of Liquids from 2D Surface Detections

In this work, we present a solution to the challenging problem of reconstructing liquids from image data. The challenges in reconstructing liquids, which is not faced in previous reconstruction works on rigid and deforming surfaces, lies in the inability to use depth sensing and color features due the variable index of refraction, opacity, and environmental reflections. Therefore, we limit ourselves to only surface detections (i.e. binary mask) of liquids as observations and do not assume any prior knowledge on the liquids properties. A novel optimization problem is posed which reconstructs the liquid as particles by minimizing the error between a rendered surface from the particles and the surface detections while satisfying liquid constraints. Our solvers to this optimization problem are presented and no training data is required to apply them. We also propose a dynamic prediction to seed the reconstruction optimization from the previous time-step. We test our proposed methods in simulation and on two new liquid datasets which we open source so the broader research community can continue developing in this under explored area.
MATHEMATICS
Science News

Scientists finally detected a quantum effect that blocks atoms from scattering light

A cloud of ultracold atoms is like a motel with a neon “no vacancy” sign. If a guest at the motel wants to switch rooms, they’re out of luck. No vacant rooms means there’s no choice but to stay put. Likewise, in new experiments, atoms boxed in by crowded conditions have no way to switch up their quantum states. That constraint means the atoms don’t scatter light as they normally would, three teams of researchers report in the Nov. 19 Science. Predicted more than three decades ago, this effect has now been seen for the first time.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Automated Pulmonary Embolism Detection from CTPA Images Using an End-to-End Convolutional Neural Network

Automated methods for detecting pulmonary embolisms (PEs) on CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) images are of high demand. Existing methods typically employ separate steps for PE candidate detection and false positive removal, without considering the ability of the other step. As a result, most existing methods usually suffer from a high false positive rate in order to achieve an acceptable sensitivity. This study presents an end-to-end trainable convolutional neural network (CNN) where the two steps are optimized jointly. The proposed CNN consists of three concatenated subnets: 1) a novel 3D candidate proposal network for detecting cubes containing suspected PEs, 2) a 3D spatial transformation subnet for generating fixed-sized vessel-aligned image representation for candidates, and 3) a 2D classification network which takes the three cross-sections of the transformed cubes as input and eliminates false positives. We have evaluated our approach using the 20 CTPA test dataset from the PE challenge, achieving a sensitivity of 78.9%, 80.7% and 80.7% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error, which is superior to the state-of-the-art methods. We have further evaluated our system on our own dataset consisting of 129 CTPA data with a total of 269 emboli. Our system achieves a sensitivity of 63.2%, 78.9% and 86.8% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Image-based monitoring of bolt loosening through deep-learning-based integrated detection and tracking

Structural bolts are critical components used in different structural elements, such as beam-column connections and friction damping devices. The clamping force in structural bolts is highly influenced by the bolt rotation. Much of the existing vision-based research about bolt rotation estimation relies on traditional computer vision algorithms such as Hough Transform to assess static images of bolts. This requires careful image preprocessing, and it may not perform well in the situation of complicated bolt assemblies, or in the presence of surrounding objects and background noise, thus hindering their real-world applications. In this study, an integrated real-time detect-track method, namely RTDT-Bolt, is proposed to monitor the bolt rotation angle. First, a real-time convolutional-neural-networks-based object detector, named YOLOv3-tiny, is established and trained to localize structural bolts. Then, the target-free object tracking algorithm based on optical flow is implemented, to continuously monitor and quantify the rotation of structural bolts. In order to enhance the tracking performance against background noise and potential illumination changes during tracking, the YOLOv3-tiny is integrated with the optical flow tracking algorithm to re-detect the bolts when the tracking gets lost. Extensive parameter studies were conducted to identify optimal tracking performance and examine the potential limitations. The results indicate the RTDT-Bolt method can greatly enhance the tracking performance of bolt rotation, which can achieve over 90% accuracy using the recommended range for the parameters.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Phys.org

Scientists improve Dyson imaging spectrometer for water color detection

Ocean color is hard to observe, as water scatters sunlight and only visible light can be transmitted. As water deepens, the intensity of light transmitted through the water decreases. Traditional concentric system spectrometers, with broad spectrum and high spectral and spatial resolution, can meet part of the observation requirements. However, the Dyson structure is hard to process and assemble due to the short distance between slit and detector.
SCIENCE
theiet.org

CT images generated from MRI alone

Researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have developed AI technology for producing CT images based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This approach could allow clinicians to obtain detailed information about their patients without radiation exposure. Transcranial-focused ultrasound is a non-invasive treatment used for degenerative movement disorders,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Researchers Demonstrate New Way to Detect MitM Phishing Kits in the Wild

No fewer than 1,220 Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) phishing websites have been discovered as targeting popular online services like Instagram, Google, PayPal, Apple, Twitter, and LinkedIn with the goal of hijacking users' credentials and carrying out further follow-on attacks. The findings come from a new study undertaken by a group of researchers...
TECHNOLOGY
Medscape News

Lessons on AF Detection From the Fitbit Heart Study

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Jagmeet P. Singh, MD, MSc: Hello, everybody. I'm Jag Singh from Medscape Cardiology. It's a pleasure to be here. I'm delighted to have my close friend and colleague from Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr Steven Lubitz, here with us. Welcome, Steve. Steven A. Lubitz,...
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Quasi-universal scaling in mouse-brain neuronal activity stems from edge-of-instability critical dynamics

The brain is in a state of perpetual reverberant neural activity, even in the absence of specific tasks or stimuli. Shedding light on the origin and functional significance of such activity is essential to understanding how the brain transmits, processes, and stores information. An inspiring, albeit controversial, conjecture proposes that some statistical characteristics of empirically observed neuronal activity can be understood by assuming that brain networks operate in a dynamical regime near the edge of a phase transition. Moreover, the resulting critical behavior, with its concomitant scale invariance, is assumed to carry crucial functional advantages. Here, we present a data-driven analysis based on simultaneous high-throughput recordings of the activity of thousands of individual neurons in various regions of the mouse brain. To analyze these data, we construct a unified theoretical framework that synergistically combines cutting-edge methods for the study of brain activity (such as a phenomenological renormalization group approach and techniques that infer the general dynamical state of a neural population), while designing complementary tools. This unified approach allows us to uncover strong signatures of scale invariance that is "quasi-universal" across brain regions and reveal that these areas operate, to a greater or lesser extent, at the edge of instability. Furthermore, this framework allows us to distinguish between quasi-universal background activity and non-universal input-related activity. Taken together, the following study provides strong evidence that brain networks actually operate in a critical regime which, among other functional advantages, provides them with a scale-invariant substrate of activity in which optimal input representations can be sustained.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE

