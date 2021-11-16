ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SequentialPointNet: A strong parallelized point cloud sequence network for 3D action recognition

By Xing Li, Qian Huang, Zhijian Wang, Zhenjie Hou, Tianjin Yang
 8 days ago

Point cloud sequences of 3D human actions exhibit unordered intra-frame spatial information and ordered interframe temporal information. In order to capture the spatiotemporal structures of the point cloud sequences, cross-frame spatio-temporal local neighborhoods around the centroids are usually constructed. However, the computationally expensive construction procedure of spatio-temporal local neighborhoods severely limits...

DFC: Deep Feature Consistency for Robust Point Cloud Registration

How to extract significant point cloud features and estimate the pose between them remains a challenging question, due to the inherent lack of structure and ambiguous order permutation of point clouds. Despite significant improvements in applying deep learning-based methods for most 3D computer vision tasks, such as object classification, object segmentation and point cloud registration, the consistency between features is still not attractive in existing learning-based pipelines. In this paper, we present a novel learning-based alignment network for complex alignment scenes, titled deep feature consistency and consisting of three main modules: a multiscale graph feature merging network for converting the geometric correspondence set into high-dimensional features, a correspondence weighting module for constructing multiple candidate inlier subsets, and a Procrustes approach named deep feature matching for giving a closed-form solution to estimate the relative pose. As the most important step of the deep feature matching module, the feature consistency matrix for each inlier subset is constructed to obtain its principal vectors as the inlier likelihoods of the corresponding subset. We comprehensively validate the robustness and effectiveness of our approach on both the 3DMatch dataset and the KITTI odometry dataset. For large indoor scenes, registration results on the 3DMatch dataset demonstrate that our method outperforms both the state-of-the-art traditional and learning-based methods. For KITTI outdoor scenes, our approach remains quite capable of lowering the transformation errors. We also explore its strong generalization capability over cross-datasets.
Learning Scene Dynamics from Point Cloud Sequences

Understanding 3D scenes is a critical prerequisite for autonomous agents. Recently, LiDAR and other sensors have made large amounts of data available in the form of temporal sequences of point cloud frames. In this work, we propose a novel problem -- sequential scene flow estimation (SSFE) -- that aims to predict 3D scene flow for all pairs of point clouds in a given sequence. This is unlike the previously studied problem of scene flow estimation which focuses on two frames.
LVAC: Learned Volumetric Attribute Compression for Point Clouds using Coordinate Based Networks

We consider the attributes of a point cloud as samples of a vector-valued volumetric function at discrete positions. To compress the attributes given the positions, we compress the parameters of the volumetric function. We model the volumetric function by tiling space into blocks, and representing the function over each block by shifts of a coordinate-based, or implicit, neural network. Inputs to the network include both spatial coordinates and a latent vector per block. We represent the latent vectors using coefficients of the region-adaptive hierarchical transform (RAHT) used in the MPEG geometry-based point cloud codec G-PCC. The coefficients, which are highly compressible, are rate-distortion optimized by back-propagation through a rate-distortion Lagrangian loss in an auto-decoder configuration. The result outperforms RAHT by 2--4 dB. This is the first work to compress volumetric functions represented by local coordinate-based neural networks. As such, we expect it to be applicable beyond point clouds, for example to compression of high-resolution neural radiance fields.
Action2video: Generating Videos of Human 3D Actions

We aim to tackle the interesting yet challenging problem of generating videos of diverse and natural human motions from prescribed action categories. The key issue lies in the ability to synthesize multiple distinct motion sequences that are realistic in their visual appearances. It is achieved in this paper by a two-step process that maintains internal 3D pose and shape representations, action2motion and motion2video. Action2motion stochastically generates plausible 3D pose sequences of a prescribed action category, which are processed and rendered by motion2video to form 2D videos. Specifically, the Lie algebraic theory is engaged in representing natural human motions following the physical law of human kinematics; a temporal variational auto-encoder (VAE) is developed that encourages diversity of output motions. Moreover, given an additional input image of a clothed human character, an entire pipeline is proposed to extract his/her 3D detailed shape, and to render in videos the plausible motions from different views. This is realized by improving existing methods to extract 3D human shapes and textures from single 2D images, rigging, animating, and rendering to form 2D videos of human motions. It also necessitates the curation and reannotation of 3D human motion datasets for training purpose. Thorough empirical experiments including ablation study, qualitative and quantitative evaluations manifest the applicability of our approach, and demonstrate its competitiveness in addressing related tasks, where components of our approach are compared favorably to the state-of-the-arts.
DeltaConv: Anisotropic Point Cloud Learning with Exterior Calculus

Learning from 3D point-cloud data has rapidly gainedmomentum, motivated by the success of deep learning onimages and the increased availability of 3D data. In thispaper, we aim to construct anisotropic convolutions thatwork directly on the surface derived from a point cloud.This is challenging because of the lack of a global coordi-nate system for tangential directions on surfaces. We intro-duce a new convolution operator called DeltaConv, whichcombines geometric operators from exterior calculus to en-able the construction of anisotropic filters on point clouds.Because these operators are defined on scalar- and vector-fields, we separate the network into a scalar- and a vector-stream, which are connected by the operators. The vectorstream enables the network to explicitly represent, evalu-ate, and process directional information. Our convolutionsare robust and simple to implement and show improved ac-curacy compared to state-of-the-art approaches on severalbenchmarks, while also speeding up training and inference.
Parallel Physics-Informed Neural Networks with Bidirectional Balance

As an emerging technology in deep learning, physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have been widely used to solve various partial differential equations (PDEs) in engineering. However, PDEs based on practical considerations contain multiple physical quantities and complex initial boundary conditions, thus PINNs often returns incorrect results. Here we take heat transfer problem in multilayer fabrics as a typical example. It is coupled by multiple temperature fields with strong correlation, and the values of variables are extremely unbalanced among different dimensions. We clarify the potential difficulties of solving such problems by classic PINNs, and propose a parallel physics-informed neural networks with bidirectional balance. In detail, our parallel solving framework synchronously fits coupled equations through several multilayer perceptions. Moreover, we design two modules to balance forward process of data and back-propagation process of loss gradient. This bidirectional balance not only enables the whole network to converge stably, but also helps to fully learn various physical conditions in PDEs. We provide a series of ablation experiments to verify the effectiveness of the proposed methods. The results show that our approach makes the PINNs unsolvable problem solvable, and achieves excellent solving accuracy.
Multimodal Virtual Point 3D Detection

Lidar-based sensing drives current autonomous vehicles. Despite rapid progress, current Lidar sensors still lag two decades behind traditional color cameras in terms of resolution and cost. For autonomous driving, this means that large objects close to the sensors are easily visible, but far-away or small objects comprise only one measurement or two. This is an issue, especially when these objects turn out to be driving hazards. On the other hand, these same objects are clearly visible in onboard RGB sensors. In this work, we present an approach to seamlessly fuse RGB sensors into Lidar-based 3D recognition. Our approach takes a set of 2D detections to generate dense 3D virtual points to augment an otherwise sparse 3D point cloud. These virtual points naturally integrate into any standard Lidar-based 3D detectors along with regular Lidar measurements. The resulting multi-modal detector is simple and effective. Experimental results on the large-scale nuScenes dataset show that our framework improves a strong CenterPoint baseline by a significant 6.6 mAP, and outperforms competing fusion approaches. Code and more visualizations are available at this https URL.
IMFNet: Interpretable Multimodal Fusion for Point Cloud Registration

The existing state-of-the-art point descriptor relies on structure information only, which omit the texture information. However, texture information is crucial for our humans to distinguish a scene part. Moreover, the current learning-based point descriptors are all black boxes which are unclear how the original points contribute to the final descriptor. In this paper, we propose a new multimodal fusion method to generate a point cloud registration descriptor by considering both structure and texture information. Specifically, a novel attention-fusion module is designed to extract the weighted texture information for the descriptor extraction. In addition, we propose an interpretable module to explain the original points in contributing to the final descriptor. We use the descriptor element as the loss to backpropagate to the target layer and consider the gradient as the significance of this point to the final descriptor. This paper moves one step further to explainable deep learning in the registration task. Comprehensive experiments on 3DMatch, 3DLoMatch and KITTI demonstrate that the multimodal fusion descriptor achieves state-of-the-art accuracy and improve the descriptor's distinctiveness. We also demonstrate that our interpretable module in explaining the registration descriptor extraction.
Background-Aware 3D Point Cloud Segmentationwith Dynamic Point Feature Aggregation

With the proliferation of Lidar sensors and 3D vision cameras, 3D point cloud analysis has attracted significant attention in recent years. After the success of the pioneer work PointNet, deep learning-based methods have been increasingly applied to various tasks, including 3D point cloud segmentation and 3D object classification. In this paper, we propose a novel 3D point cloud learning network, referred to as Dynamic Point Feature Aggregation Network (DPFA-Net), by selectively performing the neighborhood feature aggregation with dynamic pooling and an attention mechanism. DPFA-Net has two variants for semantic segmentation and classification of 3D point clouds. As the core module of the DPFA-Net, we propose a Feature Aggregation layer, in which features of the dynamic neighborhood of each point are aggregated via a self-attention mechanism. In contrast to other segmentation models, which aggregate features from fixed neighborhoods, our approach can aggregate features from different neighbors in different layers providing a more selective and broader view to the query points, and focusing more on the relevant features in a local neighborhood. In addition, to further improve the performance of the proposed semantic segmentation model, we present two novel approaches, namely Two-Stage BF-Net and BF-Regularization to exploit the background-foreground information. Experimental results show that the proposed DPFA-Net achieves the state-of-the-art overall accuracy score for semantic segmentation on the S3DIS dataset, and provides a consistently satisfactory performance across different tasks of semantic segmentation, part segmentation, and 3D object classification. It is also computationally more efficient compared to other methods.
A new method for measuring the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion of molecular clouds

The structure and star formation activity of a molecular cloud are fundamentally linked to its internal turbulence. However, accurately measuring the turbulent velocity dispersion is challenging due to projection effects and observational limitations, such as telescope resolution, particularly for clouds that include non-turbulent motions, such as large-scale rotation. Here we develop a new method to recover the three-dimensional (3D) turbulent velocity dispersion (${\sigma}_{v,3D}$) from position-position-velocity (PPV) data. We simulate a rotating, turbulent, collapsing molecular cloud and compare its intrinsic ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$ with three different measures of the velocity dispersion accessible in PPV space: 1) the spatial mean of the 2nd-moment map, ${\sigma}_i$, 2) the standard deviation of the gradient/rotation-corrected 1st-moment map, ${\sigma}_{(c-grad)}$, and 3) a combination of 1) and 2), called the 'gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion', ${\sigma}_{(p-grad)}=({\sigma}^2_i+{\sigma}^2_{(c-grad)})^{1/2}$. We show that the gradient correction is crucial in order to recover purely turbulent motions of the cloud, independent of the orientation of the cloud with respect to the line of sight (LOS). We find that with a suitable correction factor and appropriate filters applied to the moment maps, all three statistics can be used to recover ${\sigma}_{v,3D}$, with method 3 being the most robust and reliable. We determine the correction factor as a function of the telescope beam size for different levels of cloud rotation, and find that for a beam FWHM $f$ and cloud radius $R$, the 3D turbulent velocity dispersion can best be recovered from the gradient-corrected parent velocity dispersion via ${\sigma}_{v,3D}=[(-0.29\pm0.26)f/R+1.93\pm0.15]{\sigma}_{(p-grad)}$ for $f/R<1$, independent of the level of cloud rotation or LOS orientation.
Facial Landmark Points Detection Using Knowledge Distillation-Based Neural Networks

Facial landmark detection is a vital step for numerous facial image analysis applications. Although some deep learning-based methods have achieved good performances in this task, they are often not suitable for running on mobile devices. Such methods rely on networks with many parameters, which makes the training and inference time-consuming. Training lightweight neural networks such as MobileNets are often challenging, and the models might have low accuracy. Inspired by knowledge distillation (KD), this paper presents a novel loss function to train a lightweight Student network (e.g., MobileNetV2) for facial landmark detection. We use two Teacher networks, a Tolerant-Teacher and a Tough-Teacher in conjunction with the Student network. The Tolerant-Teacher is trained using Soft-landmarks created by active shape models, while the Tough-Teacher is trained using the ground truth (aka Hard-landmarks) landmark points. To utilize the facial landmark points predicted by the Teacher networks, we define an Assistive Loss (ALoss) for each Teacher network. Moreover, we define a loss function called KD-Loss that utilizes the facial landmark points predicted by the two pre-trained Teacher networks (EfficientNet-b3) to guide the lightweight Student network towards predicting the Hard-landmarks. Our experimental results on three challenging facial datasets show that the proposed architecture will result in a better-trained Student network that can extract facial landmark points with high accuracy.
