TORONTO — Dion Phaneuf is making it official — and he’s clearly touched that the Toronto Maple Leafs offered the platform to do it. On Tuesday morning, Phaneuf formally announced he’s retiring from the National Hockey League. That the 36-year-old had already played his last NHL game was pretty evident from the fact he hasn’t not skated in the league since April of 2019. But Leafs president Brendan Shanahan always told Phaneuf he wanted to give the former Toronto captain a proper send off when travel restrictions eased and fans returned to buildings. Now, Phaneuf will get just that when the Leafs host the Nashville Predators tonight.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO