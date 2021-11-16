ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Delta-GAN-Encoder: Encoding Semantic Changes for Explicit Image Editing, using Few Synthetic Samples

By Nir Diamant, Nitsan Shandor, Alex M Bronstein
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Understating and controlling generative models' latent space is a complex task. In this paper, we propose a novel method for learning to control any desired attribute in a pre-trained GAN's latent space, for...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Variation and generality in encoding of syntactic anomaly information in sentence embeddings

While sentence anomalies have been applied periodically for testing in NLP, we have yet to establish a picture of the precise status of anomaly information in representations from NLP models. In this paper we aim to fill two primary gaps, focusing on the domain of syntactic anomalies. First, we explore fine-grained differences in anomaly encoding by designing probing tasks that vary the hierarchical level at which anomalies occur in a sentence. Second, we test not only models' ability to detect a given anomaly, but also the generality of the detected anomaly signal, by examining transfer between distinct anomaly types. Results suggest that all models encode some information supporting anomaly detection, but detection performance varies between anomalies, and only representations from more recent transformer models show signs of generalized knowledge of anomalies. Follow-up analyses support the notion that these models pick up on a legitimate, general notion of sentence oddity, while coarser-grained word position information is likely also a contributor to the observed anomaly detection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Selective Synthetic Augmentation with HistoGAN for Improved Histopathology Image Classification

Yuan Xue, Jiarong Ye, Qianying Zhou, Rodney Long, Sameer Antani, Zhiyun Xue, Carl Cornwell, Richard Zaino, Keith Cheng, Xiaolei Huang. Histopathological analysis is the present gold standard for precancerous lesion diagnosis. The goal of automated histopathological classification from digital images requires supervised training, which requires a large number of expert annotations that can be expensive and time-consuming to collect. Meanwhile, accurate classification of image patches cropped from whole-slide images is essential for standard sliding window based histopathology slide classification methods. To mitigate these issues, we propose a carefully designed conditional GAN model, namely HistoGAN, for synthesizing realistic histopathology image patches conditioned on class labels. We also investigate a novel synthetic augmentation framework that selectively adds new synthetic image patches generated by our proposed HistoGAN, rather than expanding directly the training set with synthetic images. By selecting synthetic images based on the confidence of their assigned labels and their feature similarity to real labeled images, our framework provides quality assurance to synthetic augmentation. Our models are evaluated on two datasets: a cervical histopathology image dataset with limited annotations, and another dataset of lymph node histopathology images with metastatic cancer. Here, we show that leveraging HistoGAN generated images with selective augmentation results in significant and consistent improvements of classification performance (6.7% and 2.8% higher accuracy, respectively) for cervical histopathology and metastatic cancer datasets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

IntraQ: Learning Synthetic Images with Intra-Class Heterogeneity for Zero-Shot Network Quantization

Learning to synthesize data has emerged as a promising direction in zero-shot quantization (ZSQ), which represents neural networks by low-bit integer without accessing any of the real data. In this paper, we observe an interesting phenomenon of intra-class heterogeneity in real data and show that existing methods fail to retain this property in their synthetic images, which causes a limited performance increase. To address this issue, we propose a novel zero-shot quantization method referred to as IntraQ. First, we propose a local object reinforcement that locates the target objects at different scales and positions of the synthetic images. Second, we introduce a marginal distance constraint to form class-related features distributed in a coarse area. Lastly, we devise a soft inception loss which injects a soft prior label to prevent the synthetic images from being overfitting to a fixed object. Our IntraQ is demonstrated to well retain the intra-class heterogeneity in the synthetic images and also observed to perform state-of-the-art. For example, compared to the advanced ZSQ, our IntraQ obtains 9.17\% increase of the top-1 accuracy on ImageNet when all layers of MobileNetV1 are quantized to 4-bit. Code is at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Sampling from multimodal distributions using tempered Hamiltonian transitions

Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC) methods are widely used to draw samples from unnormalized target densities due to high efficiency and favorable scalability with respect to increasing space dimensions. However, HMC struggles when the target distribution is multimodal, because the maximum increase in the potential energy function (i.e., the negative log density function) along the simulated path is bounded by the initial kinetic energy, which follows a half of the $\chi_d^2$ distribution, where d is the space dimension. In this paper, we develop a Hamiltonian Monte Carlo method where the constructed paths can travel across high potential energy barriers. This method does not require the modes of the target distribution to be known in advance. Our approach enables frequent jumps between the isolated modes of the target density by continuously varying the mass of the simulated particle while the Hamiltonian path is constructed. Thus, this method can be considered as a combination of HMC and the tempered transitions method. Compared to other tempering methods, our method has a distinctive advantage in the Gibbs sampler settings, where the target distribution changes at each step. We develop a practical tuning strategy for our method and demonstrate that it can construct globally mixing Markov chains targeting high-dimensional, multimodal distributions, using mixtures of normals and a sensor network localization problem.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semantics#Gan#Encoder#Encoding#Delta Gan Encoder#Sim2real#Autoencoder#Fig
arxiv.org

PESTO: Switching Point based Dynamic and Relative Positional Encoding for Code-Mixed Languages

NLP applications for code-mixed (CM) or mix-lingual text have gained a significant momentum recently, the main reason being the prevalence of language mixing in social media communications in multi-lingual societies like India, Mexico, Europe, parts of USA etc. Word embeddings are basic build-ing blocks of any NLP system today, yet, word embedding for CM languages is an unexplored territory. The major bottleneck for CM word embeddings is switching points, where the language switches. These locations lack in contextually and statistical systems fail to model this phenomena due to high variance in the seen examples. In this paper we present our initial observations on applying switching point based positional encoding techniques for CM language, specifically Hinglish (Hindi - English). Results are only marginally better than SOTA, but it is evident that positional encoding could bean effective way to train position sensitive language models for CM text.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Positional Encoder Graph Neural Networks for Geographic Data

Graph neural networks (GNNs) provide a powerful and scalable solution for modeling continuous spatial data. However, in the absence of further context on the geometric structure of the data, they often rely on Euclidean distances to construct the input graphs. This assumption can be improbable in many real-world settings, where the spatial structure is more complex and explicitly non-Euclidean (e.g., road networks). In this paper, we propose PE-GNN, a new framework that incorporates spatial context and correlation explicitly into the models. Building on recent advances in geospatial auxiliary task learning and semantic spatial embeddings, our proposed method (1) learns a context-aware vector encoding of the geographic coordinates and (2) predicts spatial autocorrelation in the data in parallel with the main task. On spatial regression tasks, we show the effectiveness of our approach, improving performance over different state-of-the-art GNN approaches. We also test our approach for spatial interpolation, i.e., spatial regression without node features, a task that GNNs are currently not competitive at. We observe that our approach not only vastly improves over the GNN baselines, but can match Gaussian processes, the most commonly utilized method for spatial interpolation problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty quantification and inverse modeling for subsurface flow in 3D heterogeneous formations using a theory-guided convolutional encoder-decoder network

We build surrogate models for dynamic 3D subsurface single-phase flow problems with multiple vertical producing wells. The surrogate model provides efficient pressure estimation of the entire formation at any timestep given a stochastic permeability field, arbitrary well locations and penetration lengths, and a timestep matrix as inputs. The well production rate or bottom hole pressure can then be determined based on Peaceman's formula. The original surrogate modeling task is transformed into an image-to-image regression problem using a convolutional encoder-decoder neural network architecture. The residual of the governing flow equation in its discretized form is incorporated into the loss function to impose theoretical guidance on the model training process. As a result, the accuracy and generalization ability of the trained surrogate models are significantly improved compared to fully data-driven models. They are also shown to have flexible extrapolation ability to permeability fields with different statistics. The surrogate models are used to conduct uncertainty quantification considering a stochastic permeability field, as well as to infer unknown permeability information based on limited well production data and observation data of formation properties. Results are shown to be in good agreement with traditional numerical simulation tools, but computational efficiency is dramatically improved.
INDUSTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Generating Synthetic Images of Marine Plastic Using Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Networks

Towards building a generative approach that is capable of synthesizing images of marine plastic using GANs. Marine plastic pollution has been at the forefront of climate issues for the past decade. Not only does plastic in the ocean capable of killing marine life by strangulation or starvation but it is also a major factor in warming the ocean by trapping CO2. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts at cleaning the plastic that has been circling our oceans such as by the non-profit group, The Ocean Cleanup. The problem with a lot of cleanup processes is that it requires human labor and is not cost-efficient. There has been a lot of research done to automate this process by using Computer Vision and Deep Learning to detect marine debris to utilize ROVs and AUVs for cleanup.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

RDF-to-Text Generation with Reinforcement Learning Based Graph-augmented Structural Neural Encoders

Considering a collection of RDF triples, the RDF-to-text generation task aims to generate a text description. Most previous methods solve this task using a sequence-to-sequence model or using a graph-based model to encode RDF triples and to generate a text sequence. Nevertheless, these approaches fail to clearly model the local and global structural information between and within RDF triples. Moreover, the previous methods also face the non-negligible problem of low faithfulness of the generated text, which seriously affects the overall performance of these models. To solve these problems, we propose a model combining two new graph-augmented structural neural encoders to jointly learn both local and global structural information in the input RDF triples. To further improve text faithfulness, we innovatively introduce a reinforcement learning (RL) reward based on information extraction (IE). We first extract triples from the generated text using a pretrained IE model and regard the correct number of the extracted triples as the additional RL reward. Experimental results on two benchmark datasets demonstrate that our proposed model outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines, and the additional reinforcement learning reward does help to improve the faithfulness of the generated text.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

TimeVAE: A Variational Auto-Encoder for Multivariate Time Series Generation

Recent work in synthetic data generation in the time-series domain has focused on the use of Generative Adversarial Networks. We propose a novel architecture for synthetically generating time-series data with the use of Variational Auto-Encoders (VAEs). The proposed architecture has several distinct properties: interpretability, ability to encode domain knowledge, and reduced training times. We evaluate data generation quality by similarity and predictability against four multivariate datasets. We experiment with varying sizes of training data to measure the impact of data availability on generation quality for our VAE method as well as several state-of-the-art data generation methods. Our results on similarity tests show that the VAE approach is able to accurately represent the temporal attributes of the original data. On next-step prediction tasks using generated data, the proposed VAE architecture consistently meets or exceeds performance of state-of-the-art data generation methods. While noise reduction may cause the generated data to deviate from original data, we demonstrate the resulting de-noised data can significantly improve performance for next-step prediction using generated data. Finally, the proposed architecture can incorporate domain-specific time-patterns such as polynomial trends and seasonalities to provide interpretable outputs. Such interpretability can be highly advantageous in applications requiring transparency of model outputs or where users desire to inject prior knowledge of time-series patterns into the generative model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

SeCGAN: Parallel Conditional Generative Adversarial Networks for Face Editing via Semantic Consistency

Semantically guided conditional Generative Adversarial Networks (cGANs) have become a popular approach for face editing in recent years. However, most existing methods introduce semantic masks as direct conditional inputs to the generator and often require the target masks to perform the corresponding translation in the RGB space. We propose SeCGAN, a novel label-guided cGAN for editing face images utilising semantic information without the need to specify target semantic masks. During training, SeCGAN has two branches of generators and discriminators operating in parallel, with one trained to translate RGB images and the other for semantic masks. To bridge the two branches in a mutually beneficial manner, we introduce a semantic consistency loss which constrains both branches to have consistent semantic outputs. Whilst both branches are required during training, the RGB branch is our primary network and the semantic branch is not needed for inference. Our results on CelebA and CelebA-HQ demonstrate that our approach is able to generate facial images with more accurate attributes, outperforming competitive baselines in terms of Target Attribute Recognition Rate whilst maintaining quality metrics such as self-supervised Fréchet Inception Distance and Inception Score.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Self-encoding Barnacle Mating Optimizer Algorithm for Manpower Scheduling in Flow Shop

Flow Shop Scheduling (FSS) has been widely researched due to its application in many types of fields, while the human participant brings great challenges to this problem. Manpower scheduling captures attention for assigning workers with diverse proficiency to the appropriate stages, which is of great significance to production efficiency. In...
SOFTWARE
Design World Network

Compact 36-mm absolute rotary encoders with analog interface

The new AV3650M and AH3650M absolute rotary encoders from SIKO combine precise and reliable position measurement in an extremely compact housing. The absolute position values are transmitted via several integrated analog interfaces, such as 0 to 10 V, 0 to 5 V and 4 to 20 mA. These encoders use...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Using Sampling to Estimate and Improve Performance of Automated Scoring Systems with Guarantees

Automated Scoring (AS), the natural language processing task of scoring essays and speeches in an educational testing setting, is growing in popularity and being deployed across contexts from government examinations to companies providing language proficiency services. However, existing systems either forgo human raters entirely, thus harming the reliability of the test, or score every response by both human and machine thereby increasing costs. We target the spectrum of possible solutions in between, making use of both humans and machines to provide a higher quality test while keeping costs reasonable to democratize access to AS. In this work, we propose a combination of the existing paradigms, sampling responses to be scored by humans intelligently. We propose reward sampling and observe significant gains in accuracy (19.80% increase on average) and quadratic weighted kappa (QWK) (25.60% on average) with a relatively small human budget (30% samples) using our proposed sampling. The accuracy increase observed using standard random and importance sampling baselines are 8.6% and 12.2% respectively. Furthermore, we demonstrate the system's model agnostic nature by measuring its performance on a variety of models currently deployed in an AS setting as well as pseudo models. Finally, we propose an algorithm to estimate the accuracy/QWK with statistical guarantees (Our code is available at this https URL).
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Image Super-Resolution Using T-Tetromino Pixels

For modern high-resolution imaging sensors, pixel binning is performed in low-lighting conditions and in case high frame rates are required. To recover the original spatial resolution, single-image super-resolution techniques can be applied for upscaling. To achieve a higher image quality after upscaling, we propose a novel binning concept using tetromino-shaped pixels. In doing so, we investigate the reconstruction quality using tetromino pixels for the first time in literature. Instead of using different types of tetrominoes as proposed in the literature for a sensor layout, we show that using a small repeating cell consisting of only four T-tetrominoes is sufficient. For reconstruction, we use a locally fully connected reconstruction (LFCR) network as well as two classical reconstruction methods from the field of compressed sensing. Using the LFCR network in combination with the proposed tetromino layout, we achieve superior image quality in terms of PSNR, SSIM, and visually compared to conventional single-image super-resolution using the very deep super-resolution (VDSR) network. For the PSNR, a gain of up to +1.92 dB is achieved.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving Semantic Image Segmentation via Label Fusion in Semantically Textured Meshes

Florian Fervers, Timo Breuer, Gregor Stachowiak, Sebastian Bullinger, Christoph Bodensteiner, Michael Arens. Models for semantic segmentation require a large amount of hand-labeled training data which is costly and time-consuming to produce. For this purpose, we present a label fusion framework that is capable of improving semantic pixel labels of video sequences in an unsupervised manner. We make use of a 3D mesh representation of the environment and fuse the predictions of different frames into a consistent representation using semantic mesh textures. Rendering the semantic mesh using the original intrinsic and extrinsic camera parameters yields a set of improved semantic segmentation images. Due to our optimized CUDA implementation, we are able to exploit the entire $c$-dimensional probability distribution of annotations over $c$ classes in an uncertainty-aware manner. We evaluate our method on the Scannet dataset where we improve annotations produced by the state-of-the-art segmentation network ESANet from $52.05 \%$ to $58.25 \%$ pixel accuracy. We publish the source code of our framework online to foster future research in this area (\url{this https URL}). To the best of our knowledge, this is the first publicly available label fusion framework for semantic image segmentation based on meshes with semantic textures.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Edge-preserving Domain Adaptation for semantic segmentation of Medical Images

Domain Adaptation is a technique to address the lack of massive amounts of labeled data in unseen environments. Unsupervised domain adaptation is proposed to adapt a model to new modalities using solely labeled source data and unlabeled target domain data. Though many image-spaces domain adaptation methods have been proposed to capture pixel-level domain-shift, such techniques may fail to maintain high-level semantic information for the segmentation task. For the case of biomedical images, fine details such as blood vessels can be lost during the image transformation operations between domains. In this work, we propose a model that adapts between domains using cycle-consistent loss while maintaining edge details of the original images by enforcing an edge-based loss during the adaptation process. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm by comparing it to other approaches on two eye fundus vessels segmentation datasets. We achieve 1.1 to 9.2 increment in DICE score compared to the SOTA and ~5.2 increments compared to a vanilla CycleGAN implementation.
HEALTH
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

START: Straggler Prediction and Mitigation for Cloud Computing Environments using Encoder LSTM Networks

Modern large-scale computing systems distribute jobs into multiple smaller tasks which execute in parallel to accelerate job completion rates and reduce energy consumption. However, a common performance problem in such systems is dealing with straggler tasks that are slow running instances that increase the overall response time. Such tasks can significantly impact the system's Quality of Service (QoS) and the Service Level Agreements (SLA). To combat this issue, there is a need for automatic straggler detection and mitigation mechanisms that execute jobs without violating the SLA. Prior work typically builds reactive models that focus first on detection and then mitigation of straggler tasks, which leads to delays. Other works use prediction based proactive mechanisms, but ignore heterogeneous host or volatile task characteristics. In this paper, we propose a Straggler Prediction and Mitigation Technique (START) that is able to predict which tasks might be stragglers and dynamically adapt scheduling to achieve lower response times. Our technique analyzes all tasks and hosts based on compute and network resource consumption using an Encoder Long-Short-Term-Memory (LSTM) network. The output of this network is then used to predict and mitigate expected straggler tasks. This reduces the SLA violation rate and execution time without compromising QoS. Specifically, we use the CloudSim toolkit to simulate START in a cloud environment and compare it with state-of-the-art techniques (IGRU-SD, SGC, Dolly, GRASS, NearestFit and Wrangler) in terms of QoS parameters such as energy consumption, execution time, resource contention, CPU utilization and SLA violation rate. Experiments show that START reduces execution time, resource contention, energy and SLA violations by 13%, 11%, 16% and 19%, respectively, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy