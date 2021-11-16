ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point detection through multi-instance deep heatmap regression for sutures in endoscopy

By Lalith Sharan, Gabriele Romano, Julian Brand, Halvar Kelm, Matthias Karck, Raffaele De Simone, Sandy Engelhardt
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Lalith Sharan, Gabriele Romano, Julian Brand, Halvar Kelm, Matthias Karck, Raffaele De Simone, Sandy Engelhardt. Purpose: Mitral valve repair is a complex minimally invasive surgery of the heart valve. In this context, suture detection from endoscopic images is a highly relevant task that provides quantitative information to analyse suturing patterns, assess...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A Novel TSK Fuzzy System Incorporating Multi-view Collaborative Transfer Learning for Personalized Epileptic EEG Detection

In clinical practice, electroencephalography (EEG) plays an important role in the diagnosis of epilepsy. EEG-based computer-aided diagnosis of epilepsy can greatly improve the ac-curacy of epilepsy detection while reducing the workload of physicians. However, there are many challenges in practical applications for personalized epileptic EEG detection (i.e., training of detection model for a specific person), including the difficulty in extracting effective features from one single view, the undesirable but common scenario of lacking sufficient training data in practice, and the no guarantee of identically distributed training and test data. To solve these problems, we propose a TSK fuzzy system-based epilepsy detection algorithm that integrates multi-view collaborative transfer learning. To address the challenge due to the limitation of single-view features, multi-view learning ensures the diversity of features by extracting them from different views. The lack of training data for building a personalized detection model is tackled by leveraging the knowledge from the source domain (reference scene) to enhance the performance of the target domain (current scene of interest), where mismatch of data distributions between the two domains is resolved with adaption technique based on maximum mean discrepancy. Notably, the transfer learning and multi-view feature extraction are performed at the same time. Furthermore, the fuzzy rules of the TSK fuzzy system equip the model with strong fuzzy logic inference capability. Hence, the proposed method has the potential to detect epileptic EEG signals effectively, which is demonstrated with the positive results from a large number of experiments on the CHB-MIT dataset.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

DFC: Deep Feature Consistency for Robust Point Cloud Registration

How to extract significant point cloud features and estimate the pose between them remains a challenging question, due to the inherent lack of structure and ambiguous order permutation of point clouds. Despite significant improvements in applying deep learning-based methods for most 3D computer vision tasks, such as object classification, object segmentation and point cloud registration, the consistency between features is still not attractive in existing learning-based pipelines. In this paper, we present a novel learning-based alignment network for complex alignment scenes, titled deep feature consistency and consisting of three main modules: a multiscale graph feature merging network for converting the geometric correspondence set into high-dimensional features, a correspondence weighting module for constructing multiple candidate inlier subsets, and a Procrustes approach named deep feature matching for giving a closed-form solution to estimate the relative pose. As the most important step of the deep feature matching module, the feature consistency matrix for each inlier subset is constructed to obtain its principal vectors as the inlier likelihoods of the corresponding subset. We comprehensively validate the robustness and effectiveness of our approach on both the 3DMatch dataset and the KITTI odometry dataset. For large indoor scenes, registration results on the 3DMatch dataset demonstrate that our method outperforms both the state-of-the-art traditional and learning-based methods. For KITTI outdoor scenes, our approach remains quite capable of lowering the transformation errors. We also explore its strong generalization capability over cross-datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Domain Generalization for Mammography Detection via Multi-style and Multi-view Contrastive Learning

Zheren Li, Zhiming Cui, Sheng Wang, Yuji Qi, Xi Ouyang, Qitian Chen, Yuezhi Yang, Zhong Xue, Dinggang Shen, Jie-Zhi Cheng. Lesion detection is a fundamental problem in the computer-aided diagnosis scheme for mammography. The advance of deep learning techniques have made a remarkable progress for this task, provided that the training data are large and sufficiently diverse in terms of image style and quality. In particular, the diversity of image style may be majorly attributed to the vendor factor. However, the collection of mammograms from vendors as many as possible is very expensive and sometimes impractical for laboratory-scale studies. Accordingly, to further augment the generalization capability of deep learning model to various vendors with limited resources, a new contrastive learning scheme is developed. Specifically, the backbone network is firstly trained with a multi-style and multi-view unsupervised self-learning scheme for the embedding of invariant features to various vendor-styles. Afterward, the backbone network is then recalibrated to the downstream task of lesion detection with the specific supervised learning. The proposed method is evaluated with mammograms from four vendors and one unseen public dataset. The experimental results suggest that our approach can effectively improve detection performance on both seen and unseen domains, and outperforms many state-of-the-art (SOTA) generalization methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Outlier Detection as Instance Selection Method for Feature Selection in Time Series Classification

In order to allow machine learning algorithms to extract knowledge from raw data, these data must first be cleaned, transformed, and put into machine-appropriate form. These often very time-consuming phase is referred to as preprocessing. An important step in the preprocessing phase is feature selection, which aims at better performance of prediction models by reducing the amount of features of a data set. Within these datasets, instances of different events are often imbalanced, which means that certain normal events are over-represented while other rare events are very limited. Typically, these rare events are of special interest since they have more discriminative power than normal events. The aim of this work was to filter instances provided to feature selection methods for these rare instances, and thus positively influence the feature selection process. In the course of this work, we were able to show that this filtering has a positive effect on the performance of classification models and that outlier detection methods are suitable for this filtering. For some data sets, the resulting increase in performance was only a few percent, but for other datasets, we were able to achieve increases in performance of up to 16 percent. This work should lead to the improvement of the predictive models and the better interpretability of feature selection in the course of the preprocessing phase. In the spirit of open science and to increase transparency within our research field, we have made all our source code and the results of our experiments available in a publicly available repository.
COMPUTERS
#Endoscopy#Suture#Regression#Soft Argmax#0 0865#Miccai#Surgery
arxiv.org

Learning to Detect Instance-level Salient Objects Using Complementary Image Labels

Existing salient instance detection (SID) methods typically learn from pixel-level annotated datasets. In this paper, we present the first weakly-supervised approach to the SID problem. Although weak supervision has been considered in general saliency detection, it is mainly based on using class labels for object localization. However, it is non-trivial to use only class labels to learn instance-aware saliency information, as salient instances with high semantic affinities may not be easily separated by the labels. As the subitizing information provides an instant judgement on the number of salient items, it is naturally related to detecting salient instances and may help separate instances of the same class while grouping different parts of the same instance. Inspired by this observation, we propose to use class and subitizing labels as weak supervision for the SID problem. We propose a novel weakly-supervised network with three branches: a Saliency Detection Branch leveraging class consistency information to locate candidate objects; a Boundary Detection Branch exploiting class discrepancy information to delineate object boundaries; and a Centroid Detection Branch using subitizing information to detect salient instance centroids. This complementary information is then fused to produce a salient instance map. To facilitate the learning process, we further propose a progressive training scheme to reduce label noise and the corresponding noise learned by the model, via reciprocating the model with progressive salient instance prediction and model refreshing. Our extensive evaluations show that the proposed method plays favorably against carefully designed baseline methods adapted from related tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

COVID-19 Detection through Deep Feature Extraction

The SARS-CoV2 virus has caused a lot of tribulation to the human population. Predictive modeling that can accurately determine whether a person is infected with COVID-19 is imperative. The study proposes a novel approach that utilizes deep feature extraction technique, pre-trained ResNet50 acting as the backbone of the network, combined with Logistic Regression as the head model. The proposed model has been trained on Kaggle COVID-19 Radiography Dataset. The proposed model achieves a cross-validation accuracy of 100% on the COVID-19 and Normal X-Ray image classes. Similarly, when tested on combined three classes, the proposed model achieves 98.84% accuracy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arxiv.org

See Eye to Eye: A Lidar-Agnostic 3D Detection Framework for Unsupervised Multi-Target Domain Adaptation

Sampling discrepancies between different manufacturers and models of lidar sensors result in inconsistent representations of objects. This leads to performance degradation when 3D detectors trained for one lidar are tested on other types of lidars. Remarkable progress in lidar manufacturing has brought about advances in mechanical, solid-state, and recently, adjustable scan pattern lidars. For the latter, existing works often require fine-tuning the model each time scan patterns are adjusted, which is infeasible. We explicitly deal with the sampling discrepancy by proposing a novel unsupervised multi-target domain adaptation framework, SEE, for transferring the performance of state-of-the-art 3D detectors across both fixed and flexible scan pattern lidars without requiring fine-tuning of models by end-users. Our approach interpolates the underlying geometry and normalizes the scan pattern of objects from different lidars before passing them to the detection network. We demonstrate the effectiveness of SEE on public datasets, achieving state-of-the-art results, and additionally provide quantitative results on a novel high-resolution lidar to prove the industry applications of our framework. This dataset and our code will be made publicly available.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Deep Reinforced Attention Regression for Partial Sketch Based Image Retrieval

Fine-Grained Sketch-Based Image Retrieval (FG-SBIR) aims at finding a specific image from a large gallery given a query sketch. Despite the widespread applicability of FG-SBIR in many critical domains (e.g., crime activity tracking), existing approaches still suffer from a low accuracy while being sensitive to external noises such as unnecessary strokes in the sketch. The retrieval performance will further deteriorate under a more practical on-the-fly setting, where only a partially complete sketch with only a few (noisy) strokes are available to retrieve corresponding images. We propose a novel framework that leverages a uniquely designed deep reinforcement learning model that performs a dual-level exploration to deal with partial sketch training and attention region selection. By enforcing the model's attention on the important regions of the original sketches, it remains robust to unnecessary stroke noises and improve the retrieval accuracy by a large margin. To sufficiently explore partial sketches and locate the important regions to attend, the model performs bootstrapped policy gradient for global exploration while adjusting a standard deviation term that governs a locator network for local exploration. The training process is guided by a hybrid loss that integrates a reinforcement loss and a supervised loss. A dynamic ranking reward is developed to fit the on-the-fly image retrieval process using partial sketches. The extensive experimentation performed on three public datasets shows that our proposed approach achieves the state-of-the-art performance on partial sketch based image retrieval.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Weakly-Supervised Cloud Detection with Fixed-Point GANs

The detection of clouds in satellite images is an essential preprocessing task for big data in remote sensing. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have greatly advanced the state-of-the-art in the detection of clouds in satellite images, but existing CNN-based methods are costly as they require large amounts of training images with expensive pixel-level cloud labels. To alleviate this cost, we propose Fixed-Point GAN for Cloud Detection (FCD), a weakly-supervised approach. Training with only image-level labels, we learn fixed-point translation between clear and cloudy images, so only clouds are affected during translation. Doing so enables our approach to predict pixel-level cloud labels by translating satellite images to clear ones and setting a threshold to the difference between the two images. Moreover, we propose FCD+, where we exploit the label-noise robustness of CNNs to refine the prediction of FCD, leading to further improvements. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach on the Landsat-8 Biome cloud detection dataset, where we obtain performance close to existing fully-supervised methods that train with expensive pixel-level labels. By fine-tuning our FCD+ with just 1% of the available pixel-level labels, we match the performance of fully-supervised methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multimodal Virtual Point 3D Detection

Lidar-based sensing drives current autonomous vehicles. Despite rapid progress, current Lidar sensors still lag two decades behind traditional color cameras in terms of resolution and cost. For autonomous driving, this means that large objects close to the sensors are easily visible, but far-away or small objects comprise only one measurement or two. This is an issue, especially when these objects turn out to be driving hazards. On the other hand, these same objects are clearly visible in onboard RGB sensors. In this work, we present an approach to seamlessly fuse RGB sensors into Lidar-based 3D recognition. Our approach takes a set of 2D detections to generate dense 3D virtual points to augment an otherwise sparse 3D point cloud. These virtual points naturally integrate into any standard Lidar-based 3D detectors along with regular Lidar measurements. The resulting multi-modal detector is simple and effective. Experimental results on the large-scale nuScenes dataset show that our framework improves a strong CenterPoint baseline by a significant 6.6 mAP, and outperforms competing fusion approaches. Code and more visualizations are available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

TANDEM: Tracking and Dense Mapping in Real-time using Deep Multi-view Stereo

In this paper, we present TANDEM a real-time monocular tracking and dense mapping framework. For pose estimation, TANDEM performs photometric bundle adjustment based on a sliding window of keyframes. To increase the robustness, we propose a novel tracking front-end that performs dense direct image alignment using depth maps rendered from a global model that is built incrementally from dense depth predictions. To predict the dense depth maps, we propose Cascade View-Aggregation MVSNet (CVA-MVSNet) that utilizes the entire active keyframe window by hierarchically constructing 3D cost volumes with adaptive view aggregation to balance the different stereo baselines between the keyframes. Finally, the predicted depth maps are fused into a consistent global map represented as a truncated signed distance function (TSDF) voxel grid. Our experimental results show that TANDEM outperforms other state-of-the-art traditional and learning-based monocular visual odometry (VO) methods in terms of camera tracking. Moreover, TANDEM shows state-of-the-art real-time 3D reconstruction performance.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

New type of multi-instance neural network to better diagnose ovarian cancer

A group of scientists at the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology (SIBET) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a new method with Modality-based Attention and Contextual (MAC)-Net to better help preoperative differentiation between borderline epithelial ovarian tumors (BEOTs) and malignant epithelial ovarian tumors (MEOTs), two different gynecologic tumors.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Fracture Detection in Wrist X-ray Images Using Deep Learning-Based Object Detection Models

Fırat Hardalaç, Fatih Uysal, Ozan Peker, Murat Çiçeklidağ, Tolga Tolunay, Nil Tokgöz, Uğurhan Kutbay, Boran Demirciler, Fatih Mert. Wrist fractures are common cases in hospitals, particularly in emergency services. Physicians need images from various medical devices, and patients medical history and physical examination to diagnose these fractures correctly and apply proper treatment. This study aims to perform fracture detection using deep learning on wrist Xray images to assist physicians not specialized in the field, working in emergency services in particular, in diagnosis of fractures. For this purpose, 20 different detection procedures were performed using deep learning based object detection models on dataset of wrist Xray images obtained from Gazi University Hospital. DCN, Dynamic R_CNN, Faster R_CNN, FSAF, Libra R_CNN, PAA, RetinaNet, RegNet and SABL deep learning based object detection models with various backbones were used herein. To further improve detection procedures in the study, 5 different ensemble models were developed, which were later used to reform an ensemble model to develop a detection model unique to our study, titled wrist fracture detection combo (WFD_C). Based on detection of 26 different fractures in total, the highest result of detection was 0.8639 average precision (AP50) in WFD_C model developed. This study is supported by Huawei Turkey R&D Center within the scope of the ongoing cooperation project coded 071813 among Gazi University, Huawei and Medskor.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Quantum-Assisted Support Vector Regression for Detecting Facial Landmarks

The classical machine-learning model for support vector regression (SVR) is widely used for regression tasks, including weather prediction, stock-market and real-estate pricing. However, a practically realisable quantum version for SVR remains to be formulated. We devise annealing-based algorithms, namely simulated and quantum-classical hybrid, for training two SVR models, and compare their empirical performances against the SVR implementation of Python's scikit-learn package and the SVR-based state-of-the-art algorithm for the facial landmark detection (FLD) problem. Our method is to derive a quadratic-unconstrained-binary formulation for the optimisation problem used for training a SVR model and solve this problem using annealing. Using D-Wave's Hybrid Solver, we construct a quantum-assisted SVR model, thereby demonstrating a slight advantage over classical models regarding landmark-detection accuracy. Furthermore, we observe that annealing-based SVR models predict landmarks with lower variances compared to the SVR models trained by greedy optimisation procedures. Our work is a proof-of-concept example for applying quantu-assisted SVR to a supervised learning task with a small training dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Resolution Elevation Mapping and Safe Landing Site Detection with Applications to Planetary Rotorcraft

Pascal Schoppmann, Pedro F. Proença, Jeff Delaune, Michael Pantic, Timo Hinzmann, Larry Matthies, Roland Siegwart, Roland Brockers. In this paper, we propose a resource-efficient approach to provide an autonomous UAV with an on-board perception method to detect safe, hazard-free landing sites during flights over complex 3D terrain. We aggregate 3D measurements acquired from a sequence of monocular images by a Structure-from-Motion approach into a local, robot-centric, multi-resolution elevation map of the overflown terrain, which fuses depth measurements according to their lateral surface resolution (pixel-footprint) in a probabilistic framework based on the concept of dynamic Level of Detail. Map aggregation only requires depth maps and the associated poses, which are obtained from an onboard Visual Odometry algorithm. An efficient landing site detection method then exploits the features of the underlying multi-resolution map to detect safe landing sites based on slope, roughness, and quality of the reconstructed terrain surface. The evaluation of the performance of the mapping and landing site detection modules are analyzed independently and jointly in simulated and real-world experiments in order to establish the efficacy of the proposed approach.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

HMD-AMP: Protein Language-Powered Hierarchical Multi-label Deep Forest for Annotating Antimicrobial Peptides

Identifying the targets of an antimicrobial peptide is a fundamental step in studying the innate immune response and combating antibiotic resistance, and more broadly, precision medicine and public health. There have been extensive studies on the statistical and computational approaches to identify (i) whether a peptide is an antimicrobial peptide (AMP) or a non-AMP and (ii) which targets are these sequences effective to (Gram-positive, Gram-negative, etc.). Despite the existing deep learning methods on this problem, most of them are unable to handle the small AMP classes (anti-insect, anti-parasite, etc.). And more importantly, some AMPs can have multiple targets, which the previous methods fail to consider. In this study, we build a diverse and comprehensive multi-label protein sequence database by collecting and cleaning amino acids from various AMP databases. To generate efficient representations and features for the small classes dataset, we take advantage of a protein language model trained on 250 million protein sequences. Based on that, we develop an end-to-end hierarchical multi-label deep forest framework, HMD-AMP, to annotate AMP comprehensively. After identifying an AMP, it further predicts what targets the AMP can effectively kill from eleven available classes. Extensive experiments suggest that our framework outperforms state-of-the-art models in both the binary classification task and the multi-label classification task, especially on the minor classes.The model is robust against reduced features and small perturbations and produces promising results. We believe HMD-AMP contributes to both the future wet-lab investigations of the innate structural properties of different antimicrobial peptides and build promising empirical underpinnings for precise medicine with antibiotics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deep Domain Adaptation for Pavement Crack Detection

Deep learning-based pavement cracks detection methods often require large-scale labels with detailed crack location information to learn accurate predictions. In practice, however, crack locations are very difficult to be manually annotated due to various visual patterns of pavement crack. In this paper, we propose a Deep Domain Adaptation-based Crack Detection Network (DDACDN), which learns to take advantage of the source domain knowledge to predict the multi-category crack location information in the target domain, where only image-level labels are available. Specifically, DDACDN first extracts crack features from both the source and target domain by a two-branch weights-shared backbone network. And in an effort to achieve the cross-domain adaptation, an intermediate domain is constructed by aggregating the three-scale features from the feature space of each domain to adapt the crack features from the source domain to the target domain. Finally, the network involves the knowledge of both domains and is trained to recognize and localize pavement cracks. To facilitate accurate training and validation for domain adaptation, we use two challenging pavement crack datasets CQU-BPDD and RDD2020. Furthermore, we construct a new large-scale Bituminous Pavement Multi-label Disease Dataset named CQU-BPMDD, which contains 38994 high-resolution pavement disease images to further evaluate the robustness of our model. Extensive experiments demonstrate that DDACDN outperforms state-of-the-art pavement crack detection methods in predicting the crack location on the target domain.
arxiv.org

GenReg: Deep Generative Method for Fast Point Cloud Registration

Accurate and efficient point cloud registration is a challenge because the noise and a large number of points impact the correspondence search. This challenge is still a remaining research problem since most of the existing methods rely on correspondence search. To solve this challenge, we propose a new data-driven registration algorithm by investigating deep generative neural networks to point cloud registration. Given two point clouds, the motivation is to generate the aligned point clouds directly, which is very useful in many applications like 3D matching and search. We design an end-to-end generative neural network for aligned point clouds generation to achieve this motivation, containing three novel components. Firstly, a point multi-perception layer (MLP) mixer (PointMixer) network is proposed to efficiently maintain both the global and local structure information at multiple levels from the self point clouds. Secondly, a feature interaction module is proposed to fuse information from cross point clouds. Thirdly, a parallel and differential sample consensus method is proposed to calculate the transformation matrix of the input point clouds based on the generated registration results. The proposed generative neural network is trained in a GAN framework by maintaining the data distribution and structure similarity. The experiments on both ModelNet40 and 7Scene datasets demonstrate that the proposed algorithm achieves state-of-the-art accuracy and efficiency. Notably, our method reduces $2\times$ in registration error (CD) and $12\times$ running time compared to the state-of-the-art correspondence-based algorithm.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Quasi-universal scaling in mouse-brain neuronal activity stems from edge-of-instability critical dynamics

The brain is in a state of perpetual reverberant neural activity, even in the absence of specific tasks or stimuli. Shedding light on the origin and functional significance of such activity is essential to understanding how the brain transmits, processes, and stores information. An inspiring, albeit controversial, conjecture proposes that some statistical characteristics of empirically observed neuronal activity can be understood by assuming that brain networks operate in a dynamical regime near the edge of a phase transition. Moreover, the resulting critical behavior, with its concomitant scale invariance, is assumed to carry crucial functional advantages. Here, we present a data-driven analysis based on simultaneous high-throughput recordings of the activity of thousands of individual neurons in various regions of the mouse brain. To analyze these data, we construct a unified theoretical framework that synergistically combines cutting-edge methods for the study of brain activity (such as a phenomenological renormalization group approach and techniques that infer the general dynamical state of a neural population), while designing complementary tools. This unified approach allows us to uncover strong signatures of scale invariance that is "quasi-universal" across brain regions and reveal that these areas operate, to a greater or lesser extent, at the edge of instability. Furthermore, this framework allows us to distinguish between quasi-universal background activity and non-universal input-related activity. Taken together, the following study provides strong evidence that brain networks actually operate in a critical regime which, among other functional advantages, provides them with a scale-invariant substrate of activity in which optimal input representations can be sustained.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Excited State Spectroscopy of Boron Vacancy Defects in Hexagonal Boron Nitride using Time-Resolved Optically Detected Magnetic Resonance

Simon Baber, Ralph N. E. Malein, Prince Khatri, Paul S. Keatley, Shi Guo, Freddie Withers, Andrew J. Ramsay, Isaac J. Luxmoore. We report optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) measurements of an ensemble of spin-1 negatively charged boron vacancies in hexagonal boron nitride. The photoluminescence decay rates are spin-dependent, with inter-system crossing rates of $1.02~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ and $2.03~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ for the $m_s=0$ and $m_s=\pm 1$ states, respectively. Time-gating the photoluminescence enhances the ODMR contrast by discriminating between different decay rates. This is particularly effective for detecting the spin of the optically excited state, where a zero-field splitting of $\vert D_{ES}\vert=2.09~\mathrm{GHz}$ is measured. The magnetic field dependence of the time-gated photoluminescence exhibits dips corresponding to the Ground (GSLAC) and excited-state (ESLAC) anti-crossings. Additional dips corresponding to anti-crossings with nearby spin-1/2 parasitic impurities are also observed. The ESLAC dip is sensitive to the angle of the external magnetic field. Comparison to a model suggests that the anti-crossings are mediated by the interaction with nuclear spins, and allow an estimate of the ratio of the spin-dependent relaxation rates from the singlet back into the triplet ground state of $\kappa_0/\kappa_1=0.34$. This work provides important spectroscopic signatures of the boron vacancy, and information on the spin pumping and read-out dynamics.
PHYSICS

