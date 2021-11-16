ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rethinking Keypoint Representations: Modeling Keypoints and Poses as Objects for Multi-Person Human Pose Estimation

By William McNally, Kanav Vats, Alexander Wong, John McPhee
 8 days ago

In keypoint estimation tasks such as human pose estimation, heatmap-based regression is the dominant approach despite possessing notable drawbacks: heatmaps intrinsically suffer from quantization error and require excessive computation to generate and post-process. Motivated to find a more efficient solution, we propose a new heatmap-free keypoint estimation method...

Learning Object-Centric Representations of Multi-Object Scenes from Multiple Views

Learning object-centric representations of multi-object scenes is a promising approach towards machine intelligence, facilitating high-level reasoning and control from visual sensory data. However, current approaches for unsupervised object-centric scene representation are incapable of aggregating information from multiple observations of a scene. As a result, these "single-view" methods form their representations of a 3D scene based only on a single 2D observation (view). Naturally, this leads to several inaccuracies, with these methods falling victim to single-view spatial ambiguities. To address this, we propose The Multi-View and Multi-Object Network (MulMON) -- a method for learning accurate, object-centric representations of multi-object scenes by leveraging multiple views. In order to sidestep the main technical difficulty of the multi-object-multi-view scenario -- maintaining object correspondences across views -- MulMON iteratively updates the latent object representations for a scene over multiple views. To ensure that these iterative updates do indeed aggregate spatial information to form a complete 3D scene understanding, MulMON is asked to predict the appearance of the scene from novel viewpoints during training. Through experiments, we show that MulMON better-resolves spatial ambiguities than single-view methods -- learning more accurate and disentangled object representations -- and also achieves new functionality in predicting object segmentations for novel viewpoints.
COMPUTERS
Sparse Steerable Convolutions: An Efficient Learning of SE(3)-Equivariant Features for Estimation and Tracking of Object Poses in 3D Space

As a basic component of SE(3)-equivariant deep feature learning, steerable convolution has recently demonstrated its advantages for 3D semantic analysis. The advantages are, however, brought by expensive computations on dense, volumetric data, which prevent its practical use for efficient processing of 3D data that are inherently sparse. In this paper, we propose a novel design of Sparse Steerable Convolution (SS-Conv) to address the shortcoming; SS-Conv greatly accelerates steerable convolution with sparse tensors, while strictly preserving the property of SE(3)-equivariance. Based on SS-Conv, we propose a general pipeline for precise estimation of object poses, wherein a key design is a Feature-Steering module that takes the full advantage of SE(3)-equivariance and is able to conduct an efficient pose refinement. To verify our designs, we conduct thorough experiments on three tasks of 3D object semantic analysis, including instance-level 6D pose estimation, category-level 6D pose and size estimation, and category-level 6D pose tracking. Our proposed pipeline based on SS-Conv outperforms existing methods on almost all the metrics evaluated by the three tasks. Ablation studies also show the superiority of our SS-Conv over alternative convolutions in terms of both accuracy and efficiency. Our code is released publicly at this https URL.
SCIENCE
A New Class of Composite Objective Multi-step Estimating-sequence Techniques (COMET)

We devise a new accelerated gradient-based estimating sequence technique for solving large-scale optimization problems with composite structure. More specifically, we introduce a new class of estimating functions, which are obtained by utilizing a tight lower bound on the objective function. Then, by exploiting the coupling between the proposed estimating functions and the gradient mapping technique, we construct a class of composite objective multi-step estimating-sequence techniques (COMET). We propose an efficient line search strategy for COMET, and prove that it enjoys an accelerated convergence rate. The established convergence results allow for step size adaptation. Our theoretical findings are supported by extensive computational experiments on various problem types and datasets. Moreover, our numerical results show evidence of the robustness of the proposed method to the imperfect knowledge of the smoothness and strong convexity parameters of the objective function.
MATHEMATICS
Personalized multi-faceted trust modeling to determine trust links in social media and its potential for misinformation management

In this paper, we present an approach for predicting trust links between peers in social media, one that is grounded in the artificial intelligence area of multiagent trust modeling. In particular, we propose a data-driven multi-faceted trust modeling which incorporates many distinct features for a comprehensive analysis. We focus on demonstrating how clustering of similar users enables a critical new functionality: supporting more personalized, and thus more accurate predictions for users. Illustrated in a trust-aware item recommendation task, we evaluate the proposed framework in the context of a large Yelp dataset. We then discuss how improving the detection of trusted relationships in social media can assist in supporting online users in their battle against the spread of misinformation and rumours, within a social networking environment which has recently exploded in popularity. We conclude with a reflection on a particularly vulnerable user base, older adults, in order to illustrate the value of reasoning about groups of users, looking to some future directions for integrating known preferences with insights gained through data analysis.
INTERNET
Pose Recognition in the Wild: Animal pose estimation using Agglomerative Clustering and Contrastive Learning

Animal pose estimation has recently come into the limelight due to its application in biology, zoology, and aquaculture. Deep learning methods have effectively been applied to human pose estimation. However, the major bottleneck to the application of these methods to animal pose estimation is the unavailability of sufficient quantities of labeled data. Though there are ample quantities of unlabelled data publicly available, it is economically impractical to label large quantities of data for each animal. In addition, due to the wide variety of body shapes in the animal kingdom, the transfer of knowledge across domains is ineffective. Given the fact that the human brain is able to recognize animal pose without requiring large amounts of labeled data, it is only reasonable that we exploit unsupervised learning to tackle the problem of animal pose recognition from the available, unlabelled data. In this paper, we introduce a novel architecture that is able to recognize the pose of multiple animals fromunlabelled data. We do this by (1) removing background information from each image and employing an edge detection algorithm on the body of the animal, (2) Tracking motion of the edge pixels and performing agglomerative clustering to segment body parts, (3) employing contrastive learning to discourage grouping of distant body parts together. Hence we are able to distinguish between body parts of the animal, based on their visual behavior, instead of the underlying anatomy. Thus, we are able to achieve a more effective classification of the data than their human-labeled counterparts. We test our model on the TigDog and WLD (WildLife Documentary) datasets, where we outperform state-of-the-art approaches by a significant margin. We also study the performance of our model on other public data to demonstrate the generalization ability of our model.
WILDLIFE
SimpleTrack: Understanding and Rethinking 3D Multi-object Tracking

3D multi-object tracking (MOT) has witnessed numerous novel benchmarks and approaches in recent years, especially those under the "tracking-by-detection" paradigm. Despite their progress and usefulness, an in-depth analysis of their strengths and weaknesses is not yet available. In this paper, we summarize current 3D MOT methods into a unified framework by decomposing them into four constituent parts: pre-processing of detection, association, motion model, and life cycle management. We then ascribe the failure cases of existing algorithms to each component and investigate them in detail. Based on the analyses, we propose corresponding improvements which lead to a strong yet simple baseline: SimpleTrack. Comprehensive experimental results on Waymo Open Dataset and nuScenes demonstrate that our final method could achieve new state-of-the-art results with minor modifications.
COMPUTERS
ACR-Pose: Adversarial Canonical Representation Reconstruction Network for Category Level 6D Object Pose Estimation

Recently, category-level 6D object pose estimation has achieved significant improvements with the development of reconstructing canonical 3D representations. However, the reconstruction quality of existing methods is still far from excellent. In this paper, we propose a novel Adversarial Canonical Representation Reconstruction Network named ACR-Pose. ACR-Pose consists of a Reconstructor and a Discriminator. The Reconstructor is primarily composed of two novel sub-modules: Pose-Irrelevant Module (PIM) and Relational Reconstruction Module (RRM). PIM tends to learn canonical-related features to make the Reconstructor insensitive to rotation and translation, while RRM explores essential relational information between different input modalities to generate high-quality features. Subsequently, a Discriminator is employed to guide the Reconstructor to generate realistic canonical representations. The Reconstructor and the Discriminator learn to optimize through adversarial training. Experimental results on the prevalent NOCS-CAMERA and NOCS-REAL datasets demonstrate that our method achieves state-of-the-art performance.
COMPUTERS
Hierarchical Graph Networks for 3D Human Pose Estimation

Recent 2D-to-3D human pose estimation works tend to utilize the graph structure formed by the topology of the human skeleton. However, we argue that this skeletal topology is too sparse to reflect the body structure and suffer from serious 2D-to-3D ambiguity problem. To overcome these weaknesses, we propose a novel graph convolution network architecture, Hierarchical Graph Networks (HGN). It is based on denser graph topology generated by our multi-scale graph structure building strategy, thus providing more delicate geometric information. The proposed architecture contains three sparse-to-fine representation subnetworks organized in parallel, in which multi-scale graph-structured features are processed and exchange information through a novel feature fusion strategy, leading to rich hierarchical representations. We also introduce a 3D coarse mesh constraint to further boost detail-related feature learning. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our HGN achieves the state-of-the art performance with reduced network parameters.
SCIENCE
Lifting 2D Human Pose to 3D with Domain Adapted 3D Body Concept

Lifting the 2D human pose to the 3D pose is an important yet challenging task. Existing 3D pose estimation suffers from 1) the inherent ambiguity between the 2D and 3D data, and 2) the lack of well labeled 2D-3D pose pairs in the wild. Human beings are able to imagine the human 3D pose from a 2D image or a set of 2D body key-points with the least ambiguity, which should be attributed to the prior knowledge of the human body that we have acquired in our mind. Inspired by this, we propose a new framework that leverages the labeled 3D human poses to learn a 3D concept of the human body to reduce the ambiguity. To have consensus on the body concept from 2D pose, our key insight is to treat the 2D human pose and the 3D human pose as two different domains. By adapting the two domains, the body knowledge learned from 3D poses is applied to 2D poses and guides the 2D pose encoder to generate informative 3D "imagination" as embedding in pose lifting. Benefiting from the domain adaptation perspective, the proposed framework unifies the supervised and semi-supervised 3D pose estimation in a principled framework. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed approach can achieve state-of-the-art performance on standard benchmarks. More importantly, it is validated that the explicitly learned 3D body concept effectively alleviates the 2D-3D ambiguity in 2D pose lifting, improves the generalization, and enables the network to exploit the abundant unlabeled 2D data.
YOGA
Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE
Quasi-universal scaling in mouse-brain neuronal activity stems from edge-of-instability critical dynamics

The brain is in a state of perpetual reverberant neural activity, even in the absence of specific tasks or stimuli. Shedding light on the origin and functional significance of such activity is essential to understanding how the brain transmits, processes, and stores information. An inspiring, albeit controversial, conjecture proposes that some statistical characteristics of empirically observed neuronal activity can be understood by assuming that brain networks operate in a dynamical regime near the edge of a phase transition. Moreover, the resulting critical behavior, with its concomitant scale invariance, is assumed to carry crucial functional advantages. Here, we present a data-driven analysis based on simultaneous high-throughput recordings of the activity of thousands of individual neurons in various regions of the mouse brain. To analyze these data, we construct a unified theoretical framework that synergistically combines cutting-edge methods for the study of brain activity (such as a phenomenological renormalization group approach and techniques that infer the general dynamical state of a neural population), while designing complementary tools. This unified approach allows us to uncover strong signatures of scale invariance that is "quasi-universal" across brain regions and reveal that these areas operate, to a greater or lesser extent, at the edge of instability. Furthermore, this framework allows us to distinguish between quasi-universal background activity and non-universal input-related activity. Taken together, the following study provides strong evidence that brain networks actually operate in a critical regime which, among other functional advantages, provides them with a scale-invariant substrate of activity in which optimal input representations can be sustained.
SCIENCE
A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
SCIENCE
The Pareto-Optimal Temporal Aggregation of Energy System Models

The growing share of intermittent renewable energy sources, storage technologies, and the increasing degree of so-called sector coupling necessitates optimization-based energy system models with high temporal and spatial resolutions, which significantly increases their runtimes and limits their maximum sizes. In order to maintain the computational viability of these models for large-scale application cases, temporal aggregation has emerged as a technique for reducing the number of considered time steps by reducing the original time horizon down to fewer, more representative ones. This study presents advanced but generally applicable clustering techniques that allow for ad-hoc improvements of state-of-the-art approaches without requiring profound knowledge of the individual energy system model. These improvements comprise the optimal tradeoff between the number of typical days and inner-daily temporal resolutions, as well as constituting a representation method that can reproduce the value distribution of the original time series. We prove the superiority of these approaches by applying them to two fundamentally different model types, namely a single-node building energy system and a European carbon-neutral energy scenario, and benchmark these against state-of-the-art approaches. This is performed for a variety of temporal resolutions, which leads to many hundreds of model runs. The results show that the proposed improvements on current methods strictly dominate the status quo with respect to Pareto-optimality in terms of runtime and accuracy. Although a speeding up factor of one magnitude could be achieved using traditional aggregation methods within a cost deviation range of two percent, the algorithms proposed herein achieve this accuracy with a runtime speedup by a factor of two orders of magnitude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
Detecting triplet states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices by transient optically detected magnetic resonance

Triplet excited states in organic semiconductor materials and devices are notoriously difficult to detect and study with established spectroscopic methods. Yet, they are a crucial intermediate step in next-generation organic light emitting diodes (OLED) that employ thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) to upconvert non-emissive triplets to emissive singlet states. In organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices, however, triplets are an efficiency-limiting exciton loss channel and are also involved in device degradation. Here, we introduce an innovative spin-sensitive method to study triplet states in both, optically excited organic semiconductor films, as well as in electrically driven devices. The method of transient optically detected magnetic resonance (trODMR) can be applied to all light-emitting materials whose luminescence depends on paramagnetic spin states. It is thus an ideal spectroscopic tool to distinguish different states involved and determine their corresponding time scales. We unravel the role of intermediate excited spin states in opto-electronic and photovoltaic materials and devices and reveal fundamental differences in electrically and optically induced triplet states.
CHEMISTRY
Ripple formation and its effect on the multi-scale microstructure of Directed Energy Deposition (DED)-printed 316L components

An experimental study is presented to characterize the ripple formations in the directed energy deposition (DED) process and study the influence of the ripples on the heterogenous microstructure in the scan direction of a DED-printed 316L components. While considerable studies on ripple formations exist in the welding literature, these formations in DED process have not received much attention. Also, little prior efforts exist on the microstructure along the scan direction (or the scan surface) as compared with the build direction. Experiments consisted of printing 10 mm x 10 mm x 10 mm cubical components on a Optomec LENS 500 Hybrid Machine Tool under different laser power, scan speed and dwell time combinations, chosen according to a Latin hypercube design. The surface of the scan face of the prints were finished to an Ra < 30 nm, and etched with Aqua regia for 90 sec. An optical microscope was employed to observe the microstructure at 4 difference scales. The studies suggest a significant influence of ripple formations as well as the scan width on the solidification front, the dendritic patterns as well as the heterogenous microstructure.
SCIENCE
Multi-task manifold learning for small sample size datasets

In this study, we develop a method for multi-task manifold learning. The method aims to improve the performance of manifold learning for multiple tasks, particularly when each task has a small number of samples. Furthermore, the method also aims to generate new samples for new tasks, in addition to new samples for existing tasks. In the proposed method, we use two different types of information transfer: instance transfer and model transfer. For instance transfer, datasets are merged among similar tasks, whereas for model transfer, the manifold models are averaged among similar tasks. For this purpose, the proposed method consists of a set of generative manifold models corresponding to the tasks, which are integrated into a general model of a fiber bundle. We applied the proposed method to artificial datasets and face image sets, and the results showed that the method was able to estimate the manifolds, even for a tiny number of samples.
COMPUTERS

