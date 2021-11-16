A Data-Driven Approach for Linear and Nonlinear Damage Detection Using Variational Mode Decomposition and GARCH Model

(Abridged) We present numerical simulations of the formation of the planetary companions to 47 UMa, rho CrB, and 51 Peg. They are assumed to have formed in situ according to the basic model that a core formed first by accretion of solid particles, then later it captured substantial amounts of gas from the protoplanetary disk. In most of the calculations we prescribe a constant accretion rate for the solid core. The evolution of the gaseous envelope assumes that: (1) it is in quasi-hydrostatic equilibrium, (2) the gas accretion rate is determined by the requirement that the outer radius of the planet is the place at which the thermal velocity of the gas allows it to reach the boundary of the planet's Hill sphere, (3) the gas accretion rate is limited, moreover, by the prescribed maximum rate at which the nebula can supply the gas, and (4) the growth of the planet stops once it obtains approximately the minimum mass determined from radial velocity measurements. Calculations are carried out through an initial phase during which solid accretion dominates, past the point of crossover when the masses of solid and gaseous material are equal, through the phase of rapid gas accretion, and into the final phase of contraction and cooling at constant mass. Alternative calculations are presented for the case of 47 UMa in which the solid accretion rate is calculated, not assumed, and the dissolution of planetesimals within the gaseous envelope is considered. In all cases there is a short phase of high luminosity (1e-3-1e-2 Lsun) associated with rapid gas accretion. The height and duration of this peak depend on uncertain model parameters. The conclusion is reached that in situ formation of all of these companions is possible under some conditions. However, it is more likely that orbital migration was an important component of the evolution, at least for the planets around rho CrB and 51 Peg.

