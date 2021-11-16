ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Image Object Counting and Localizing using Active-Learning

By Inbar Huberman-Spiegelglas, Raanan Fattal
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

The need to count and localize repeating objects in an image arises in different scenarios, such as biological microscopy studies, production lines inspection, and surveillance recordings analysis. The use of supervised Convoutional Neural Networks (CNNs) achieves accurate object detection when trained over large class-specific datasets....

arxiv.org

#Cnn#Wacv
