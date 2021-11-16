ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image-specific Convolutional Kernel Modulation for Single Image Super-resolution

By Yuanfei Huang, Jie Li, Yanting Hu, Xinbo Gao, Hua Huang
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Recently, deep-learning-based super-resolution methods have achieved excellent performances, but mainly focus on training a single generalized deep network by feeding numerous samples. Yet intuitively, each image has its representation, and is expected to acquire an adaptive model. For this issue, we propose a novel image-specific...

arxiv.org

Automated Pulmonary Embolism Detection from CTPA Images Using an End-to-End Convolutional Neural Network

Automated methods for detecting pulmonary embolisms (PEs) on CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) images are of high demand. Existing methods typically employ separate steps for PE candidate detection and false positive removal, without considering the ability of the other step. As a result, most existing methods usually suffer from a high false positive rate in order to achieve an acceptable sensitivity. This study presents an end-to-end trainable convolutional neural network (CNN) where the two steps are optimized jointly. The proposed CNN consists of three concatenated subnets: 1) a novel 3D candidate proposal network for detecting cubes containing suspected PEs, 2) a 3D spatial transformation subnet for generating fixed-sized vessel-aligned image representation for candidates, and 3) a 2D classification network which takes the three cross-sections of the transformed cubes as input and eliminates false positives. We have evaluated our approach using the 20 CTPA test dataset from the PE challenge, achieving a sensitivity of 78.9%, 80.7% and 80.7% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error, which is superior to the state-of-the-art methods. We have further evaluated our system on our own dataset consisting of 129 CTPA data with a total of 269 emboli. Our system achieves a sensitivity of 63.2%, 78.9% and 86.8% at 2 false positives per volume at 0mm, 2mm and 5mm localization error.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Palette: Image-to-Image Diffusion Models

Chitwan Saharia, William Chan, Huiwen Chang, Chris A. Lee, Jonathan Ho, Tim Salimans, David J. Fleet, Mohammad Norouzi. We introduce Palette, a simple and general framework for image-to-image translation using conditional diffusion models. On four challenging image-to-image translation tasks (colorization, inpainting, uncropping, and JPEG decompression), Palette outperforms strong GAN and regression baselines, and establishes a new state of the art. This is accomplished without task-specific hyper-parameter tuning, architecture customization, or any auxiliary loss, demonstrating a desirable degree of generality and flexibility. We uncover the impact of using $L_2$ vs. $L_1$ loss in the denoising diffusion objective on sample diversity, and demonstrate the importance of self-attention through empirical architecture studies. Importantly, we advocate a unified evaluation protocol based on ImageNet, and report several sample quality scores including FID, Inception Score, Classification Accuracy of a pre-trained ResNet-50, and Perceptual Distance against reference images for various baselines. We expect this standardized evaluation protocol to play a critical role in advancing image-to-image translation research. Finally, we show that a single generalist Palette model trained on 3 tasks (colorization, inpainting, JPEG decompression) performs as well or better than task-specific specialist counterparts.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Single Image Dehazing Using Laplacian and Gaussian Pyramids

Model driven single image dehazing was widely studied on top of different priors due to its extensive applications. Ambiguity between object radiance and haze and noise amplification in sky regions are two inherent problems of model driven single image dehazing. In this paper, a dark direct attenuation prior (DDAP) is proposed to address the former problem. A novel haze line averaging is proposed to reduce the morphological artifacts caused by the DDAP which enables a weighted guided image filter with a smaller radius to further reduce the morphological artifacts while preserve the fine structure in the image. A multi-scale dehazing algorithm is then proposed to address the latter problem by adopting Laplacian and Guassian pyramids to decompose the hazy image into different levels and applying different haze removal and noise reduction approaches to restore the scene radiance at different levels of the pyramid. The resultant pyramid is collapsed to restore a haze-free image. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed algorithm outperforms state of the art dehazing algorithms and the noise is indeed prevented from being amplified in the sky region.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Leveraging Geometry for Shape Estimation from a Single RGB Image

Predicting 3D shapes and poses of static objects from a single RGB image is an important research area in modern computer vision. Its applications range from augmented reality to robotics and digital content creation. Typically this task is performed through direct object shape and pose predictions which is inaccurate. A promising research direction ensures meaningful shape predictions by retrieving CAD models from large scale databases and aligning them to the objects observed in the image. However, existing work does not take the object geometry into account, leading to inaccurate object pose predictions, especially for unseen objects. In this work we demonstrate how cross-domain keypoint matches from an RGB image to a rendered CAD model allow for more precise object pose predictions compared to ones obtained through direct predictions. We further show that keypoint matches can not only be used to estimate the pose of an object, but also to modify the shape of the object itself. This is important as the accuracy that can be achieved with object retrieval alone is inherently limited to the available CAD models. Allowing shape adaptation bridges the gap between the retrieved CAD model and the observed shape. We demonstrate our approach on the challenging Pix3D dataset. The proposed geometric shape prediction improves the AP mesh over the state-of-the-art from 33.2 to 37.8 on seen objects and from 8.2 to 17.1 on unseen objects. Furthermore, we demonstrate more accurate shape predictions without closely matching CAD models when following the proposed shape adaptation. Code is publicly available at this https URL .
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Impact of Changes in Resolution on the Persistent Homology of Images

Digital images enable quantitative analysis of material properties at micro and macro length scales, but choosing an appropriate resolution when acquiring the image is challenging. A high resolution means longer image acquisition and larger data requirements for a given sample, but if the resolution is too low, significant information may be lost. This paper studies the impact of changes in resolution on persistent homology, a tool from topological data analysis that provides a signature of structure in an image across all length scales. Given prior information about a function, the geometry of an object, or its density distribution at a given resolution, we provide methods to select the coarsest resolution yielding results within an acceptable tolerance. We present numerical case studies for an illustrative synthetic example and samples from porous materials where the theoretical bounds are unknown.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Convolutional Neural Networks

Combine Convolutions and Pooling if you want a decent from-scratch image classifier. You saw last week that vanilla Artificial neural networks are terrible for classifying images. And that’s expected, as they have no idea about 2D relationships between pixels. That’s where convolutions come in — a go-to approach for finding patterns in image data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Deep Joint Demosaicing and High Dynamic Range Imaging within a Single Shot

Spatially varying exposure (SVE) is a promising choice for high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging (HDRI). The SVE-based HDRI, which is called single-shot HDRI, is an efficient solution to avoid ghosting artifacts. However, it is very challenging to restore a full-resolution HDR image from a real-world image with SVE because: a) only one-third of pixels with varying exposures are captured by camera in a Bayer pattern, b) some of the captured pixels are over- and under-exposed. For the former challenge, a spatially varying convolution (SVC) is designed to process the Bayer images carried with varying exposures. For the latter one, an exposure-guidance method is proposed against the interference from over- and under-exposed pixels. Finally, a joint demosaicing and HDRI deep learning framework is formalized to include the two novel components and to realize an end-to-end single-shot HDRI. Experiments indicate that the proposed end-to-end framework avoids the problem of cumulative errors and surpasses the related state-of-the-art methods.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Twitter will no longer crop single images on web app

Micro-blogging site Twitter in May removed its automated image cropping on Android as well as iOS for larger image previews and now the company has finally brought the same solution to its web app. With the new update, users will no longer have to click on an image to see the full picture. The feature appears to be rolling out to everyone right now.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Self-supervised High-fidelity and Re-renderable 3D Facial Reconstruction from a Single Image

Reconstructing high-fidelity 3D facial texture from a single image is a challenging task since the lack of complete face information and the domain gap between the 3D face and 2D image. The most recent works tackle facial texture reconstruction problem by applying either generation-based or reconstruction-based methods. Although each method has its own advantage, none of them is capable of recovering a high-fidelity and re-renderable facial texture, where the term 're-renderable' demands the facial texture to be spatially complete and disentangled with environmental illumination. In this paper, we propose a novel self-supervised learning framework for reconstructing high-quality 3D faces from single-view images in-the-wild. Our main idea is to first utilize the prior generation module to produce a prior albedo, then leverage the detail refinement module to obtain detailed albedo. To further make facial textures disentangled with illumination, we present a novel detailed illumination representation which is reconstructed with the detailed albedo together. We also design several regularization loss functions on both the albedo side and illumination side to facilitate the disentanglement of these two factors. Finally, thanks to the differentiable rendering technique, our neural network can be efficiently trained in a self-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on challenging datasets demonstrate that our framework substantially outperforms state-of-the-art approaches in both qualitative and quantitative comparisons.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Bladder Imager

A panoramic image generator and 3D sparse reconstruction tool for bladder imagery has been announced by RSIP Vision. The tool ensures that the region of interest is properly scanned, and the sparse reconstruction allows navigation to points-of-interest easily. Additionally, the module allows accurate measurements of the anatomy and positioning of the camera, resulting in a safer and faster procedure. “Shape from Motion” algorithms obtain point cloud representing key points on the cystoscopy images and creates a panorama of large regions in the bladder. The tool can also be tailored to any part of the urinary tract through which the cystoscopy camera can pass.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

A Latent Encoder Coupled Generative Adversarial Network (LE-GAN) for Efficient Hyperspectral Image Super-resolution

Realistic hyperspectral image (HSI) super-resolution (SR) techniques aim to generate a high-resolution (HR) HSI with higher spectral and spatial fidelity from its low-resolution (LR) counterpart. The generative adversarial network (GAN) has proven to be an effective deep learning framework for image super-resolution. However, the optimisation process of existing GAN-based models frequently suffers from the problem of mode collapse, leading to the limited capacity of spectral-spatial invariant reconstruction. This may cause the spectral-spatial distortion on the generated HSI, especially with a large upscaling factor. To alleviate the problem of mode collapse, this work has proposed a novel GAN model coupled with a latent encoder (LE-GAN), which can map the generated spectral-spatial features from the image space to the latent space and produce a coupling component to regularise the generated samples. Essentially, we treat an HSI as a high-dimensional manifold embedded in a latent space. Thus, the optimisation of GAN models is converted to the problem of learning the distributions of high-resolution HSI samples in the latent space, making the distributions of the generated super-resolution HSIs closer to those of their original high-resolution counterparts. We have conducted experimental evaluations on the model performance of super-resolution and its capability in alleviating mode collapse. The proposed approach has been tested and validated based on two real HSI datasets with different sensors (i.e. AVIRIS and UHD-185) for various upscaling factors and added noise levels, and compared with the state-of-the-art super-resolution models (i.e. HyCoNet, LTTR, BAGAN, SR- GAN, WGAN).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Single Image Object Counting and Localizing using Active-Learning

The need to count and localize repeating objects in an image arises in different scenarios, such as biological microscopy studies, production lines inspection, and surveillance recordings analysis. The use of supervised Convoutional Neural Networks (CNNs) achieves accurate object detection when trained over large class-specific datasets. The labeling effort in this approach does not pay-off when the counting is required over few images of a unique object class.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

DiverGAN: An Efficient and Effective Single-Stage Framework for Diverse Text-to-Image Generation

In this paper, we present an efficient and effective single-stage framework (DiverGAN) to generate diverse, plausible and semantically consistent images according to a natural-language description. DiverGAN adopts two novel word-level attention modules, i.e., a channel-attention module (CAM) and a pixel-attention module (PAM), which model the importance of each word in the given sentence while allowing the network to assign larger weights to the significant channels and pixels semantically aligning with the salient words. After that, Conditional Adaptive Instance-Layer Normalization (CAdaILN) is introduced to enable the linguistic cues from the sentence embedding to flexibly manipulate the amount of change in shape and texture, further improving visual-semantic representation and helping stabilize the training. Also, a dual-residual structure is developed to preserve more original visual features while allowing for deeper networks, resulting in faster convergence speed and more vivid details. Furthermore, we propose to plug a fully-connected layer into the pipeline to address the lack-of-diversity problem, since we observe that a dense layer will remarkably enhance the generative capability of the network, balancing the trade-off between a low-dimensional random latent code contributing to variants and modulation modules that use high-dimensional and textual contexts to strength feature maps. Inserting a linear layer after the second residual block achieves the best variety and quality. Both qualitative and quantitative results on benchmark data sets demonstrate the superiority of our DiverGAN for realizing diversity, without harming quality and semantic consistency.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Identification of new M31 star cluster candidates from PAndAS images using convolutional neural networks

Shoucheng Wang, Bingqiu Chen, Jun Ma, Qian Long, Haibo Yuan, Dezi Liu, Zhimin Zhou, Wei Liu, Jiamin Chen, Zizhao He. Context.Identification of new star cluster candidates in M31 is fundamental for the study of M31 stellar cluster system. The machine learning method Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) is an efficient algorithm to search for new M31 star cluster candidates from tens of millions of images from wide-field photometric surveys. Aims.We search for new M31 cluster candidates from the high quality $g$ and $i$-band images of 21,245,632 sources that obtained by the Pan-Andromeda Archaeological Survey (PAndAS) by CNN. Methods.We collect confirmed M31 clusters and non cluster objects from the literature as our training sample. Accurate double-channel CNNs have been constructed and been trained using the training samples. We have applied the CNN classification models to the PAndAS $g$ and $i$-band images of over 21 million sources to search new M31 cluster candidates. The CNN predictions are finally checked by five experienced inspectors to obtain high confidence M31 star cluster candidates. Results.After human-inspection, we have identified a catalogue of 117 new M31 cluster candidates. Most of the new candidates are young clusters being located in the M31 disk. Their morphology, colours and magnitudes are similar as those of the confirmed young disk clusters. We have also identified eight globular cluster candidates which are located in the M31 halo and exhibit features similar as those confirmed halo globular clusters. Three of them have projected distances to the M31 centre larger than 100\,kpc.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Intensity Sonar Image Matching based on Deep Convolution Features

In the field of deep-sea exploration, sonar is presently the only efficient long-distance sensing device. The complicated underwater environment, such as noise interference, low target intensity or background dynamics, has brought many negative effects on sonar imaging. Among them, the problem of nonlinear intensity is extremely prevalent. It is also known as the anisotropy of acoustic imaging, that is, when AUVs carry sonar to detect the same target from different angles, the intensity difference between image pairs is sometimes very large, which makes the traditional matching algorithm almost ineffective. However, image matching is the basis of comprehensive tasks such as navigation, positioning, and mapping. Therefore, it is very valuable to obtain robust and accurate matching results. This paper proposes a combined matching method based on phase information and deep convolution features. It has two outstanding advantages: one is that deep convolution features could be used to measure the similarity of the local and global positions of the sonar image; the other is that local feature matching could be performed at the key target position of the sonar image. This method does not need complex manual design, and completes the matching task of nonlinear intensity sonar images in a close end-to-end manner. Feature matching experiments are carried out on the deep-sea sonar images captured by AUVs, and the results show that our proposal has good matching accuracy and robustness.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning with convolution and pooling operations in kernel methods

Recent empirical work has shown that hierarchical convolutional kernels inspired by convolutional neural networks (CNNs) significantly improve the performance of kernel methods in image classification tasks. A widely accepted explanation for the success of these architectures is that they encode hypothesis classes that are suitable for natural images. However, understanding the precise interplay between approximation and generalization in convolutional architectures remains a challenge. In this paper, we consider the stylized setting of covariates (image pixels) uniformly distributed on the hypercube, and fully characterize the RKHS of kernels composed of single layers of convolution, pooling, and downsampling operations. We then study the gain in sample efficiency of kernel methods using these kernels over standard inner-product kernels. In particular, we show that 1) the convolution layer breaks the curse of dimensionality by restricting the RKHS to `local' functions; 2) local pooling biases learning towards low-frequency functions, which are stable by small translations; 3) downsampling may modify the high-frequency eigenspaces but leaves the low-frequency part approximately unchanged. Notably, our results quantify how choosing an architecture adapted to the target function leads to a large improvement in the sample complexity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fast and Light-Weight Network for Single Frame Structured Illumination Microscopy Super-Resolution

Structured illumination microscopy (SIM) is an important super-resolution based microscopy technique that breaks the diffraction limit and enhances optical microscopy systems. With the development of biology and medical engineering, there is a high demand for real-time and robust SIM imaging under extreme low light and short exposure environments. Existing SIM techniques typically require multiple structured illumination frames to produce a high-resolution image. In this paper, we propose a single-frame structured illumination microscopy (SF-SIM) based on deep learning. Our SF-SIM only needs one shot of a structured illumination frame and generates similar results compared with the traditional SIM systems that typically require 15 shots. In our SF-SIM, we propose a noise estimator which can effectively suppress the noise in the image and enable our method to work under the low light and short exposure environment, without the need for stacking multiple frames for non-local denoising. We also design a bandpass attention module that makes our deep network more sensitive to the change of frequency and enhances the imaging quality. Our proposed SF-SIM is almost 14 times faster than traditional SIM methods when achieving similar results. Therefore, our method is significantly valuable for the development of microbiology and medicine.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Image Super-Resolution Using T-Tetromino Pixels

For modern high-resolution imaging sensors, pixel binning is performed in low-lighting conditions and in case high frame rates are required. To recover the original spatial resolution, single-image super-resolution techniques can be applied for upscaling. To achieve a higher image quality after upscaling, we propose a novel binning concept using tetromino-shaped pixels. In doing so, we investigate the reconstruction quality using tetromino pixels for the first time in literature. Instead of using different types of tetrominoes as proposed in the literature for a sensor layout, we show that using a small repeating cell consisting of only four T-tetrominoes is sufficient. For reconstruction, we use a locally fully connected reconstruction (LFCR) network as well as two classical reconstruction methods from the field of compressed sensing. Using the LFCR network in combination with the proposed tetromino layout, we achieve superior image quality in terms of PSNR, SSIM, and visually compared to conventional single-image super-resolution using the very deep super-resolution (VDSR) network. For the PSNR, a gain of up to +1.92 dB is achieved.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Synthesizing Images of Marine Plastic Using Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Networks

This is theoretical and we are working on publishing our paper. We will be applying the DCGAN architecture on the DeepTrash dataset. This is a collection of plastic images in the epipelagic layer and abyssopelagic layer of the ocean curated for marine plastic detection using computer vision. The DCGAN is a direct extension of the GAN architecture mentioned above except it uses Deep Convolutional Layers in the discriminator and generator respectively. It was first described by Radford et. al in the paper Unsupervised Representation Learning With Deep Convolutionsal Generative Adversarial Networks.
ENVIRONMENT
Digital Trends

Nvidia resurrects Image Scaling to compete with AMD Super Resolution

Nvidia is updating and releasing a few upscaling utilities to compete against AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). The main feature is called Nvidia Image Scaling, and although it has been available through the Nvidia Control Panel since 2019, it’s now easier to access and comes with a new upscaling algorithm.
COMPUTERS

