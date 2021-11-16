ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Improved Robustness of Vision Transformer via PreLayerNorm in Patch Embedding

By Bum Jun Kim, Hyeyeon Choi, Hyeonah Jang, Dong Gu Lee, Wonseok Jeong, Sang Woo Kim
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Vision transformers (ViTs) have recently demonstrated state-of-the-art performance in a variety of vision tasks, replacing convolutional neural networks (CNNs). Meanwhile, since ViT has a different architecture than CNN, it may behave differently. To investigate the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

TRIG: Transformer-Based Text Recognizer with Initial Embedding Guidance

Scene text recognition (STR) is an important bridge between images and text, attracting abundant research attention. While convolutional neural networks (CNNS) have achieved remarkable progress in this task, most of the existing works need an extra module (context modeling module) to help CNN to capture global dependencies to solve the inductive bias and strengthen the relationship between text features. Recently, the transformer has been proposed as a promising network for global context modeling by self-attention mechanism, but one of the main shortcomings, when applied to recognition, is the efficiency. We propose a 1-D split to address the challenges of complexity and replace the CNN with the transformer encoder to reduce the need for a context modeling module. Furthermore, recent methods use a frozen initial embedding to guide the decoder to decode the features to text, leading to a loss of accuracy. We propose to use a learnable initial embedding learned from the transformer encoder to make it adaptive to different input images. Above all, we introduce a novel architecture for text recognition, named TRansformer-based text recognizer with Initial embedding Guidance (TRIG), composed of three stages (transformation, feature extraction, and prediction). Extensive experiments show that our approach can achieve state-of-the-art on text recognition benchmarks.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Embedded analytics is the future of analytics

Digital transformations have taken over corporate America. Over the last few years, businesses of all sizes have discovered much of their success now relies upon the ability to quickly interpret incredible amounts of data. While the business intelligence space grows exponentially, traditional BI tools still struggle to keep pace with the need for quick, decisive interpretation of this information surge.
COMPUTERS
electropages.com

All-in-one embedded vision platform has new tools and functions

At IDS, image processing with AI does not just mean that it runs directly on cameras and users also have huge design options through vision apps. Rather, with the IDS NXT ocean embedded vision platform, customers get all the required, coordinated tools and workflows to achieve their own AI vision applications with no prior knowledge and to run them directly on these industrial cameras. Now follows the subsequent free software update for the AI package. As well as user-friendliness, the focus is also on making AI clear and comprehensible for the user.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Poisoning Knowledge Graph Embeddings via Relation Inference Patterns

We study the problem of generating data poisoning attacks against Knowledge Graph Embedding (KGE) models for the task of link prediction in knowledge graphs. To poison KGE models, we propose to exploit their inductive abilities which are captured through the relationship patterns like symmetry, inversion and composition in the knowledge graph. Specifically, to degrade the model's prediction confidence on target facts, we propose to improve the model's prediction confidence on a set of decoy facts. Thus, we craft adversarial additions that can improve the model's prediction confidence on decoy facts through different inference patterns. Our experiments demonstrate that the proposed poisoning attacks outperform state-of-art baselines on four KGE models for two publicly available datasets. We also find that the symmetry pattern based attacks generalize across all model-dataset combinations which indicates the sensitivity of KGE models to this pattern.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robustness#Transformer#Embedding#Computer Vision#Vit#Cnn
Infoworld

Deno improves JSX transform, WebAssembly support

Deno 1.16, the latest version of the JavaScript/TypeScript runtime, features support for a new JSX transform and WebAssembly reference types. The newly supported JSX transform, which is featured in the React 17 JavaScript UI library, both improves the JSX transform API and allows automatic importing of the JSX runtime library. JSX is a syntax extension for JavaScript that is often used to describe what the UI should look like.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards Robust Knowledge Graph Embedding via Multi-task Reinforcement Learning

Nowadays, Knowledge graphs (KGs) have been playing a pivotal role in AI-related applications. Despite the large sizes, existing KGs are far from complete and comprehensive. In order to continuously enrich KGs, automatic knowledge construction and update mechanisms are usually utilized, which inevitably bring in plenty of noise. However, most existing knowledge graph embedding (KGE) methods assume that all the triple facts in KGs are correct, and project both entities and relations into a low-dimensional space without considering noise and knowledge conflicts. This will lead to low-quality and unreliable representations of KGs. To this end, in this paper, we propose a general multi-task reinforcement learning framework, which can greatly alleviate the noisy data problem. In our framework, we exploit reinforcement learning for choosing high-quality knowledge triples while filtering out the noisy ones. Also, in order to take full advantage of the correlations among semantically similar relations, the triple selection processes of similar relations are trained in a collective way with multi-task learning. Moreover, we extend popular KGE models TransE, DistMult, ConvE and RotatE with the proposed framework. Finally, the experimental validation shows that our approach is able to enhance existing KGE models and can provide more robust representations of KGs in noisy scenarios.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust and Accurate Object Detection via Self-Knowledge Distillation

Object detection has achieved promising performance on clean datasets, but how to achieve better tradeoff between the adversarial robustness and clean precision is still under-explored. Adversarial training is the mainstream method to improve robustness, but most of the works will sacrifice clean precision to gain robustness than standard training. In this paper, we propose Unified Decoupled Feature Alignment (UDFA), a novel fine-tuning paradigm which achieves better performance than existing methods, by fully exploring the combination between self-knowledge distillation and adversarial training for object detection. We first use decoupled fore/back-ground features to construct self-knowledge distillation branch between clean feature representation from pretrained detector (served as teacher) and adversarial feature representation from student detector. Then we explore the self-knowledge distillation from a new angle by decoupling original branch into a self-supervised learning branch and a new self-knowledge distillation branch. With extensive experiments on the PASCAL-VOC and MS-COCO benchmarks, the evaluation results show that UDFA can surpass the standard training and state-of-the-art adversarial training methods for object detection. For example, compared with teacher detector, our approach on GFLV2 with ResNet-50 improves clean precision by 2.2 AP on PASCAL-VOC; compared with SOTA adversarial training methods, our approach improves clean precision by 1.6 AP, while improving adversarial robustness by 0.5 AP. Our code will be available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving the robustness and accuracy of biomedical language models through adversarial training

Deep transformer neural network models have improved the predictive accuracy of intelligent text processing systems in the biomedical domain. They have obtained state-of-the-art performance scores on a wide variety of biomedical and clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) benchmarks. However, the robustness and reliability of these models has been less explored so far. Neural NLP models can be easily fooled by adversarial samples, i.e. minor changes to input that preserve the meaning and understandability of the text but force the NLP system to make erroneous decisions. This raises serious concerns about the security and trust-worthiness of biomedical NLP systems, especially when they are intended to be deployed in real-world use cases. We investigated the robustness of several transformer neural language models, i.e. BioBERT, SciBERT, BioMed-RoBERTa, and Bio-ClinicalBERT, on a wide range of biomedical and clinical text processing tasks. We implemented various adversarial attack methods to test the NLP systems in different attack scenarios. Experimental results showed that the biomedical NLP models are sensitive to adversarial samples; their performance dropped in average by 21 and 18.9 absolute percent on character-level and word-level adversarial noise, respectively. Conducting extensive adversarial training experiments, we fine-tuned the NLP models on a mixture of clean samples and adversarial inputs. Results showed that adversarial training is an effective defense mechanism against adversarial noise; the models robustness improved in average by 11.3 absolute percent. In addition, the models performance on clean data increased in average by 2.4 absolute present, demonstrating that adversarial training can boost generalization abilities of biomedical NLP systems.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

GN-Transformer: Fusing Sequence and Graph Representation for Improved Code Summarization

As opposed to natural languages, source code understanding is influenced by grammatical relationships between tokens regardless of their identifier name. Graph representations of source code such as Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) can capture relationships between tokens that are not obvious from the source code. We propose a novel method, GN-Transformer to learn end-to-end on a fused sequence and graph modality we call Syntax-Code-Graph (SCG). GN-Transformer expands on Graph Networks (GN) framework using a self-attention mechanism. SCG is the result of the early fusion between a source code snippet and the AST representation. We perform experiments on the structure of SCG, an ablation study on the model design, and the hyper-parameters to conclude that the performance advantage is from the fused representation. The proposed methods achieve state-of-the-art performance in two code summarization datasets and across three automatic code summarization metrics (BLEU, METEOR, ROUGE-L). We further evaluate the human perceived quality of our model and previous work with an expert-user study. Our model outperforms the state-of-the-art in human perceived quality and accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improving Compound Activity Classification via Deep Transfer and Representation Learning

Recent advances in molecular machine learning, especially deep neural networks such as Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) for predicting structure activity relationships (SAR) have shown tremendous potential in computer-aided drug discovery. However, the applicability of such deep neural networks are limited by the requirement of large amounts of training data. In order to cope with limited training data for a target task, transfer learning for SAR modeling has been recently adopted to leverage information from data of related tasks. In this work, in contrast to the popular parameter-based transfer learning such as pretraining, we develop novel deep transfer learning methods TAc and TAc-fc to leverage source domain data and transfer useful information to the target domain. TAc learns to generate effective molecular features that can generalize well from one domain to another, and increase the classification performance in the target domain. Additionally, TAc-fc extends TAc by incorporating novel components to selectively learn feature-wise and compound-wise transferability. We used the bioassay screening data from PubChem, and identified 120 pairs of bioassays such that the active compounds in each pair are more similar to each other compared to its inactive compounds. Overall, TAc achieves the best performance with average ROC-AUC of 0.801; it significantly improves ROC-AUC of 83% target tasks with average task-wise performance improvement of 7.102%, compared to the best baseline FCN-dmpna (DT). Our experiments clearly demonstrate that TAc achieves significant improvement over all baselines across a large number of target tasks. Furthermore, although TAc-fc achieves slightly worse ROC-AUC on average compared to TAc (0.798 vs 0.801), TAc-fc still achieves the best performance on more tasks in terms of PR-AUC and F1 compared to other methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Transformation of Node to Knowledge Graph Embeddings for Faster Link Prediction in Social Networks

Recent advances in neural networks have solved common graph problems such as link prediction, node classification, node clustering, node recommendation by developing embeddings of entities and relations into vector spaces. Graph embeddings encode the structural information present in a graph. The encoded embeddings then can be used to predict the missing links in a graph. However, obtaining the optimal embeddings for a graph can be a computationally challenging task specially in an embedded system. Two techniques which we focus on in this work are 1) node embeddings from random walk based methods and 2) knowledge graph embeddings. Random walk based embeddings are computationally inexpensive to obtain but are sub-optimal whereas knowledge graph embeddings perform better but are computationally expensive. In this work, we investigate a transformation model which converts node embeddings obtained from random walk based methods to embeddings obtained from knowledge graph methods directly without an increase in the computational cost. Extensive experimentation shows that the proposed transformation model can be used for solving link prediction in real-time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MoRe-Fi: Motion-robust and Fine-grained Respiration Monitoring via Deep-Learning UWB Radar

Crucial for healthcare and biomedical applications, respiration monitoring often employs wearable sensors in practice, causing inconvenience due to their direct contact with human bodies. Therefore, researchers have been constantly searching for contact-free alternatives. Nonetheless, existing contact-free designs mostly require human subjects to remain static, largely confining their adoptions in everyday environments where body movements are inevitable. Fortunately, radio-frequency (RF) enabled contact-free sensing, though suffering motion interference inseparable by conventional filtering, may offer a potential to distill respiratory waveform with the help of deep learning. To realize this potential, we introduce MoRe-Fi to conduct fine-grained respiration monitoring under body movements. MoRe-Fi leverages an IR-UWB radar to achieve contact-free sensing, and it fully exploits the complex radar signal for data augmentation. The core of MoRe-Fi is a novel variational encoder-decoder network; it aims to single out the respiratory waveforms that are modulated by body movements in a non-linear manner. Our experiments with 12 subjects and 66-hour data demonstrate that MoRe-Fi accurately recovers respiratory waveform despite the interference caused by body movements. We also discuss potential applications of MoRe-Fi for pulmonary disease diagnoses.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

DeBERTaV3: Improving DeBERTa using ELECTRA-Style Pre-Training with Gradient-Disentangled Embedding Sharing

This paper presents a new pre-trained language model, DeBERTaV3, which improves the original DeBERTa model by replacing mask language modeling (MLM) with replaced token detection (RTD), a more sample-efficient pre-training task. Our analysis shows that vanilla embedding sharing in ELECTRA hurts training efficiency and model performance. This is because the training losses of the discriminator and the generator pull token embeddings in different directions, creating the "tug-of-war" dynamics. We thus propose a new gradient-disentangled embedding sharing method that avoids the tug-of-war dynamics, improving both training efficiency and the quality of the pre-trained model. We have pre-trained DeBERTaV3 using the same settings as DeBERTa to demonstrate its exceptional performance on a wide range of downstream natural language understanding (NLU) tasks. Taking the GLUE benchmark with eight tasks as an example, the DeBERTaV3 Large model achieves a 91.37% average score, which is 1.37% over DeBERTa and 1.91% over ELECTRA, setting a new state-of-the-art (SOTA) among the models with a similar structure. Furthermore, we have pre-trained a multi-lingual model mDeBERTa and observed a larger improvement over strong baselines compared to English models. For example, the mDeBERTa Base achieves a 79.8% zero-shot cross-lingual accuracy on XNLI and a 3.6% improvement over XLM-R Base, creating a new SOTA on this benchmark. We have made our pre-trained models and inference code publicly available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improving Prediction-Based Lossy Compression Dramatically Via Ratio-Quality Modeling

Error-bounded lossy compression is one of the most effective techniques for scientific data reduction. However, the traditional trial-and-error approach used to configure lossy compressors for finding the optimal trade-off between reconstructed data quality and compression ratio is prohibitively expensive. To resolve this issue, we develop a general-purpose analytical ratio-quality model based on the prediction-based lossy compression framework, which can effectively foresee the reduced data quality and compression ratio, as well as the impact of the lossy compressed data on post-hoc analysis quality. Our analytical model significantly improves the prediction-based lossy compression in three use-cases: (1) optimization of predictor by selecting the best-fit predictor; (2) memory compression with a target ratio; and (3) in-situ compression optimization by fine-grained error-bound tuning of various data partitions. We evaluate our analytical model on 10 scientific datasets, demonstrating its high accuracy (93.47% accuracy on average) and low computational cost (up to 18.7X lower than the trial-and-error approach) for estimating the compression ratio and the impact of lossy compression on post-hoc analysis quality. We also verified the high efficiency of our ratio-quality model using different applications across the three use-cases. In addition, the experiment demonstrates that our modeling based approach reduces the time to store the 3D Reverse Time Migration data by up to 3.4X over the traditional solution using 128 CPU cores from 8 compute nodes.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

Anaconda launched Embedded Partner Program

Anaconda today officially launched its Embedded Partner Program in response to the rising demand for access to secure, managed Python packages and environments. With this, organizations can embed Anaconda tools, packages, and repositories into their own products and services. The launch of Anaconda’s Embedded Partner Program brings end users a...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

mimik Technology And Claysol Media Labs Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation Via Seamless Shift To Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing

Mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Assisted Robust Reward Design

Real-world robotic tasks require complex reward functions. When we define the problem the robot needs to solve, we pretend that a designer specifies this complex reward exactly, and it is set in stone from then on. In practice, however, reward design is an iterative process: the designer chooses a reward, eventually encounters an "edge-case" environment where the reward incentivizes the wrong behavior, revises the reward, and repeats. What would it mean to rethink robotics problems to formally account for this iterative nature of reward design? We propose that the robot not take the specified reward for granted, but rather have uncertainty about it, and account for the future design iterations as future evidence. We contribute an Assisted Reward Design method that speeds up the design process by anticipating and influencing this future evidence: rather than letting the designer eventually encounter failure cases and revise the reward then, the method actively exposes the designer to such environments during the development phase. We test this method in a simplified autonomous driving task and find that it more quickly improves the car's behavior in held-out environments by proposing environments that are "edge cases" for the current reward.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Wiggling Weights to Improve the Robustness of Classifiers

Robustness against unwanted perturbations is an important aspect of deploying neural network classifiers in the real world. Common natural perturbations include noise, saturation, occlusion, viewpoint changes, and blur deformations. All of them can be modelled by the newly proposed transform-augmented convolutional networks. While many approaches for robustness train the network by providing augmented data to the network, we aim to integrate perturbations in the network architecture to achieve improved and more general robustness. To demonstrate that wiggling the weights consistently improves classification, we choose a standard network and modify it to a transform-augmented network. On perturbed CIFAR-10 images, the modified network delivers a better performance than the original network. For the much smaller STL-10 dataset, in addition to delivering better general robustness, wiggling even improves the classification of unperturbed, clean images substantially. We conclude that wiggled transform-augmented networks acquire good robustness even for perturbations not seen during training.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy