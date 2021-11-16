Keypoint Message Passing for Video-based Person Re-Identification

The Person Re-identification (ReID) system based on metric learning has been proved to inherit the vulnerability of deep neural networks (DNNs), which are easy to be fooled by adversarail metric attacks. Existing work mainly relies on adversarial training for metric defense, and more methods have not been fully studied. By exploring the impact of attacks on the underlying features, we propose targeted methods for metric attacks and defence methods. In terms of metric attack, we use the local color deviation to construct the intra-class variation of the input to attack color features. In terms of metric defenses, we propose a joint defense method which includes two parts of proactive defense and passive defense. Proactive defense helps to enhance the robustness of the model to color variations and the learning of structure relations across multiple modalities by constructing different inputs from multimodal images, and passive defense exploits the invariance of structural features in a changing pixel space by circuitous scaling to preserve structural features while eliminating some of the adversarial noise. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed joint defense compared with the existing adversarial metric defense methods which not only against multiple attacks at the same time but also has not significantly reduced the generalization capacity of the model. The code is available at this https URL.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO