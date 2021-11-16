ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Keypoint Message Passing for Video-based Person Re-Identification

By Di Chen, Andreas Doering, Shanshan Zhang, Jian Yang, Juergen Gall, Bernt Schiele
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Video-based person re-identification (re-ID) is an important technique in visual surveillance systems which aims to match video snippets of people captured by different cameras. Existing methods are mostly based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs), whose building blocks either process local neighbor pixels...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Towards an Efficient Voice Identification Using Wav2Vec2.0 and HuBERT Based on the Quran Reciters Dataset

Current authentication and trusted systems depend on classical and biometric methods to recognize or authorize users. Such methods include audio speech recognitions, eye, and finger signatures. Recent tools utilize deep learning and transformers to achieve better results. In this paper, we develop a deep learning constructed model for Arabic speakers identification by using Wav2Vec2.0 and HuBERT audio representation learning tools. The end-to-end Wav2Vec2.0 paradigm acquires contextualized speech representations learnings by randomly masking a set of feature vectors, and then applies a transformer neural network. We employ an MLP classifier that is able to differentiate between invariant labeled classes. We show several experimental results that safeguard the high accuracy of the proposed model. The experiments ensure that an arbitrary wave signal for a certain speaker can be identified with 98% and 97.1% accuracies in the cases of Wav2Vec2.0 and HuBERT, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Robust Analytics for Video-Based Gait Biometrics

Gait analysis is the study of the systematic methods that assess and quantify animal locomotion. Gait finds a unique importance among the many state-of-the-art biometric systems since it does not require the subject's cooperation to the extent required by other modalities. Hence by nature, it is an unobtrusive biometric. This...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Novel Approach for Deterioration and Damage Identification in Building Structures Based on Stockwell-Transform and Deep Convolutional Neural Network

Vahid Reza Gharehbaghi, Hashem Kalbkhani, Ehsan Noroozinejad Farsangi, T.Y. Yang, Andy Nguyene, Seyedali Mirjalili, C. Málaga-Chuquitaype. In this paper, a novel deterioration and damage identification procedure (DIP) is presented and applied to building models. The challenge associated with applications on these types of structures is related to the strong correlation of responses, which gets further complicated when coping with real ambient vibrations with high levels of noise. Thus, a DIP is designed utilizing low-cost ambient vibrations to analyze the acceleration responses using the Stockwell transform (ST) to generate spectrograms. Subsequently, the ST outputs become the input of two series of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) established for identifying deterioration and damage to the building models. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that both damage and deterioration are evaluated on building models through a combination of ST and CNN with high accuracy.
SCIENCE
newfoodmagazine.com

Foreign material management and identification

Here, Fabien Robert highlights the importance of key foreign material management principles and introduces fast and effective tools to support root cause investigation. While microbiological and chemical hazards are critical considerations, food manufacturers should not underestimate the importance of managing physical hazards, both in terms of potential food safety risks and consumer dissatisfaction.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message Passing#Gcn#Cnn
iastate.edu

Using video game-based tools to teach STEM

A mechanical engineering (ME) alum hopes to engage the next generation of scientists and engineers by using a video game interface to teach them STEM concepts and methods. Christopher Whitmer, who holds a M.S. and Ph.D. in ME from Iowa State University, is the chief technology officer (CTO) for Parametric Studio Inc. His responsibilities include everything from research and development to human resources and management.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Mean-based Best Arm Identification in Stochastic Bandits under Reward Contamination

This paper investigates the problem of best arm identification in $\textit{contaminated}$ stochastic multi-arm bandits. In this setting, the rewards obtained from any arm are replaced by samples from an adversarial model with probability $\varepsilon$. A fixed confidence (infinite-horizon) setting is considered, where the goal of the learner is to identify the arm with the largest mean. Owing to the adversarial contamination of the rewards, each arm's mean is only partially identifiable. This paper proposes two algorithms, a gap-based algorithm and one based on the successive elimination, for best arm identification in sub-Gaussian bandits. These algorithms involve mean estimates that achieve the optimal error guarantee on the deviation of the true mean from the estimate asymptotically. Furthermore, these algorithms asymptotically achieve the optimal sample complexity. Specifically, for the gap-based algorithm, the sample complexity is asymptotically optimal up to constant factors, while for the successive elimination-based algorithm, it is optimal up to logarithmic factors. Finally, numerical experiments are provided to illustrate the gains of the algorithms compared to the existing baselines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Probabilistic Spatial Distribution Prior Based Attentional Keypoints Matching Network

Keypoints matching is a pivotal component for many image-relevant applications such as image stitching, visual simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), and so on. Both handcrafted-based and recently emerged deep learning-based keypoints matching methods merely rely on keypoints and local features, while losing sight of other available sensors such as inertial measurement unit (IMU) in the above applications. In this paper, we demonstrate that the motion estimation from IMU integration can be used to exploit the spatial distribution prior of keypoints between images. To this end, a probabilistic perspective of attention formulation is proposed to integrate the spatial distribution prior into the attentional graph neural network naturally. With the assistance of spatial distribution prior, the effort of the network for modeling the hidden features can be reduced. Furthermore, we present a projection loss for the proposed keypoints matching network, which gives a smooth edge between matching and un-matching keypoints. Image matching experiments on visual SLAM datasets indicate the effectiveness and efficiency of the presented method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Design and Construction of a Microcontroller Based Electronic Moving Message Display

This work presents a simple design and implementation of a microcontroller-based electronic moving message display system. The design involves the arrangement of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and the programming of a microcontroller that controls and determines the pattern and session of the display. The implementation of a moving message displays a text containing 22 characters (i.e. WELCOME TO DEPT. OF PHYSICS). The electronic message display helps to pass information, educates, enlightens, facilitates commercial activities through advertisement and marketing of goods and services, description of places, etc The ease in which it displays information makes it a veritable, suitable, and an excellent tool for passing information fast and pleasurable to the public. Furthermore, it enhances the response to information in an attractive way and manner in which it displays messages. The microcontroller used in this work is the PIC16F84A. It belongs to a class of 8-bit microcontrollers of RISC (reduced instructions set) architecture. Its output controls the switching of the relays through a transistor switching stage that switches its socket. The LED matrix (array) is arranged in parallel and soldered to a Vero board with the microcontroller and other electronic components. Such as resistors, capacitors, transistor, relays, LEDs, diodes, transformer.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

Rethinking Keypoint Representations: Modeling Keypoints and Poses as Objects for Multi-Person Human Pose Estimation

In keypoint estimation tasks such as human pose estimation, heatmap-based regression is the dominant approach despite possessing notable drawbacks: heatmaps intrinsically suffer from quantization error and require excessive computation to generate and post-process. Motivated to find a more efficient solution, we propose a new heatmap-free keypoint estimation method in which individual keypoints and sets of spatially related keypoints (i.e., poses) are modeled as objects within a dense single-stage anchor-based detection framework. Hence, we call our method KAPAO (pronounced "Ka-Pow!") for Keypoints And Poses As Objects. We apply KAPAO to the problem of single-stage multi-person human pose estimation by simultaneously detecting human pose objects and keypoint objects and fusing the detections to exploit the strengths of both object representations. In experiments, we observe that KAPAO is significantly faster and more accurate than previous methods, which suffer greatly from heatmap post-processing. Moreover, the accuracy-speed trade-off is especially favourable in the practical setting when not using test-time augmentation. Our large model, KAPAO-L, achieves an AP of 70.6 on the Microsoft COCO Keypoints validation set without test-time augmentation, which is 2.5x faster and 4.0 AP more accurate than the next best single-stage model. Furthermore, KAPAO excels in the presence of heavy occlusion. On the CrowdPose test set, KAPAO-L achieves new state-of-the-art accuracy for a single-stage method with an AP of 68.9.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhanced Correlation Matching based Video Frame Interpolation

We propose a novel DNN based framework called the Enhanced Correlation Matching based Video Frame Interpolation Network to support high resolution like 4K, which has a large scale of motion and occlusion. Considering the extensibility of the network model according to resolution, the proposed scheme employs the recurrent pyramid architecture that shares the parameters among each pyramid layer for optical flow estimation. In the proposed flow estimation, the optical flows are recursively refined by tracing the location with maximum correlation. The forward warping based correlation matching enables to improve the accuracy of flow update by excluding incorrectly warped features around the occlusion area. Based on the final bi-directional flows, the intermediate frame at arbitrary temporal position is synthesized using the warping and blending network and it is further improved by refinement network. Experiment results demonstrate that the proposed scheme outperforms the previous works at 4K video data and low-resolution benchmark datasets as well in terms of objective and subjective quality with the smallest number of model parameters.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving Person Re-Identification with Temporal Constraints

In this paper we introduce an image-based person re-identification dataset collected across five non-overlapping camera views in the large and busy airport in Dublin, Ireland. Unlike all publicly available image-based datasets, our dataset contains timestamp information in addition to frame number, and camera and person IDs. Also our dataset has been fully anonymized to comply with modern data privacy regulations. We apply state-of-the-art person re-identification models to our dataset and show that by leveraging the available timestamp information we are able to achieve a significant gain of 37.43% in mAP and a gain of 30.22% in Rank1 accuracy. We also propose a Bayesian temporal re-ranking post-processing step, which further adds a 10.03% gain in mAP and 9.95% gain in Rank1 accuracy metrics. This work on combining visual and temporal information is not possible on other image-based person re-identification datasets. We believe that the proposed new dataset will enable further development of person re-identification research for challenging real-world applications. DAA dataset can be downloaded from this https URL.
SOCIETY
arxiv.org

Rethinking Drone-Based Search and Rescue with Aerial Person Detection

The visual inspection of aerial drone footage is an integral part of land search and rescue (SAR) operations today. Since this inspection is a slow, tedious and error-prone job for humans, we propose a novel deep learning algorithm to automate this aerial person detection (APD) task. We experiment with model architecture selection, online data augmentation, transfer learning, image tiling and several other techniques to improve the test performance of our method. We present the novel Aerial Inspection RetinaNet (AIR) algorithm as the combination of these contributions. The AIR detector demonstrates state-of-the-art performance on a commonly used SAR test data set in terms of both precision (~21 percentage point increase) and speed. In addition, we provide a new formal definition for the APD problem in SAR missions. That is, we propose a novel evaluation scheme that ranks detectors in terms of real-world SAR localization requirements. Finally, we propose a novel postprocessing method for robust, approximate object localization: the merging of overlapping bounding boxes (MOB) algorithm. This final processing stage used in the AIR detector significantly improves its performance and usability in the face of real-world aerial SAR missions.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Local Mutual Exclusion for Dynamic, Anonymous, Bounded Memory Message Passing Systems

Mutual exclusion is a classical problem in distributed computing that provides isolation among concurrent action executions that may require access to the same shared resources. Inspired by algorithmic research on distributed systems of weakly capable entities whose connections change over time, we address the local mutual exclusion problem that tasks each node with acquiring exclusive locks for itself and the maximal subset of its "persistent" neighbors that remain connected to it over the time interval of the lock request. Using the established time-varying graphs model to capture adversarial topological changes, we propose and rigorously analyze a local mutual exclusion algorithm for nodes that are anonymous and communicate via asynchronous message passing. The algorithm satisfies mutual exclusion (non-intersecting lock sets) and lockout freedom (eventual success) under both semi-synchronous and asynchronous concurrency. It requires $\mathcal{O}(\Delta\log\Delta)$ memory per node and messages of size $\mathcal{O}(\log\Delta)$, where $\Delta$ is the maximum number of connections per node. For systems of weak entities, $\Delta$ is often a small constant, reducing the memory and message size requirements to $\mathcal{O}(1)$. We conclude by describing how our algorithm can be used to implement the schedulers assumed by population protocols and the concurrency control operations assumed by the canonical amoebot model, demonstrating its utility in both passively and actively dynamic distributed systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust Person Re-identification with Multi-Modal Joint Defence

The Person Re-identification (ReID) system based on metric learning has been proved to inherit the vulnerability of deep neural networks (DNNs), which are easy to be fooled by adversarail metric attacks. Existing work mainly relies on adversarial training for metric defense, and more methods have not been fully studied. By exploring the impact of attacks on the underlying features, we propose targeted methods for metric attacks and defence methods. In terms of metric attack, we use the local color deviation to construct the intra-class variation of the input to attack color features. In terms of metric defenses, we propose a joint defense method which includes two parts of proactive defense and passive defense. Proactive defense helps to enhance the robustness of the model to color variations and the learning of structure relations across multiple modalities by constructing different inputs from multimodal images, and passive defense exploits the invariance of structural features in a changing pixel space by circuitous scaling to preserve structural features while eliminating some of the adversarial noise. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed joint defense compared with the existing adversarial metric defense methods which not only against multiple attacks at the same time but also has not significantly reduced the generalization capacity of the model. The code is available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Real-time Coherency Identification using a Window-Size-Based Recursive Typicality Data Analysis

This work presents a data-driven analysis of minimal length necessary for coherency detection considering a recursive form of the typicality-based Data analysis (TDA). It proposes a methodology that encloses the observation of the variance of the typicality ({\tau} ) to asses the minimal window length necessary to determine the coherent buses, where the properties of the TDA approach and the groups of buses are iteratively calculated at every new data point sampled. Once the variance of each group reaches a certain value, the minimal window length is determined. Besides, this method preserves the TDA characteristics of using exclusively measurements, not requiring pre-determination of number of groups, group centers or cut-off constants. The method is applied to the well know 2-area Kundur test system, allowing to corroborate its effectiveness and draw conclusions regarding minimal window length dependence on the slowest inter-area mode.
arxiv.org

Understanding Pixel-level 2D Image Semantics with 3D Keypoint Knowledge Engine

Pixel-level 2D object semantic understanding is an important topic in computer vision and could help machine deeply understand objects (e.g. functionality and affordance) in our daily life. However, most previous methods directly train on correspondences in 2D images, which is end-to-end but loses plenty of information in 3D spaces. In this paper, we propose a new method on predicting image corresponding semantics in 3D domain and then projecting them back onto 2D images to achieve pixel-level understanding. In order to obtain reliable 3D semantic labels that are absent in current image datasets, we build a large scale keypoint knowledge engine called KeypointNet, which contains 103,450 keypoints and 8,234 3D models from 16 object categories. Our method leverages the advantages in 3D vision and can explicitly reason about objects self-occlusion and visibility. We show that our method gives comparative and even superior results on standard semantic benchmarks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Pre-Training for Transformer-Based Person Re-Identification

Transformer-based supervised pre-training achieves great performance in person re-identification (ReID). However, due to the domain gap between ImageNet and ReID datasets, it usually needs a larger pre-training dataset (e.g. ImageNet-21K) to boost the performance because of the strong data fitting ability of the transformer. To address this challenge, this work targets to mitigate the gap between the pre-training and ReID datasets from the perspective of data and model structure, respectively. We first investigate self-supervised learning (SSL) methods with Vision Transformer (ViT) pretrained on unlabelled person images (the LUPerson dataset), and empirically find it significantly surpasses ImageNet supervised pre-training models on ReID tasks. To further reduce the domain gap and accelerate the pre-training, the Catastrophic Forgetting Score (CFS) is proposed to evaluate the gap between pre-training and fine-tuning data. Based on CFS, a subset is selected via sampling relevant data close to the down-stream ReID data and filtering irrelevant data from the pre-training dataset. For the model structure, a ReID-specific module named IBN-based convolution stem (ICS) is proposed to bridge the domain gap by learning more invariant features. Extensive experiments have been conducted to fine-tune the pre-training models under supervised learning, unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA), and unsupervised learning (USL) settings. We successfully downscale the LUPerson dataset to 50% with no performance degradation. Finally, we achieve state-of-the-art performance on Market-1501 and MSMT17. For example, our ViT-S/16 achieves 91.3%/89.9%/89.6% mAP accuracy on Market1501 for supervised/UDA/USL ReID. Codes and models will be released to this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Semantic-Aware Collaborative Deep Reinforcement Learning Over Wireless Cellular Networks

Collaborative deep reinforcement learning (CDRL) algorithms in which multiple agents can coordinate over a wireless network is a promising approach to enable future intelligent and autonomous systems that rely on real-time decision-making in complex dynamic environments. Nonetheless, in practical scenarios, CDRL faces many challenges due to the heterogeneity of agents and their learning tasks, different environments, time constraints of the learning, and resource limitations of wireless networks. To address these challenges, in this paper, a novel semantic-aware CDRL method is proposed to enable a group of heterogeneous untrained agents with semantically-linked DRL tasks to collaborate efficiently across a resource-constrained wireless cellular network. To this end, a new heterogeneous federated DRL (HFDRL) algorithm is proposed to select the best subset of semantically relevant DRL agents for collaboration. The proposed approach then jointly optimizes the training loss and wireless bandwidth allocation for the cooperating selected agents in order to train each agent within the time limit of its real-time task. Simulation results show the superior performance of the proposed algorithm compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy