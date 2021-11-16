Keypoint Message Passing for Video-based Person Re-Identification

This work presents a simple design and implementation of a microcontroller-based electronic moving message display system. The design involves the arrangement of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and the programming of a microcontroller that controls and determines the pattern and session of the display. The implementation of a moving message displays a text containing 22 characters (i.e. WELCOME TO DEPT. OF PHYSICS). The electronic message display helps to pass information, educates, enlightens, facilitates commercial activities through advertisement and marketing of goods and services, description of places, etc The ease in which it displays information makes it a veritable, suitable, and an excellent tool for passing information fast and pleasurable to the public. Furthermore, it enhances the response to information in an attractive way and manner in which it displays messages. The microcontroller used in this work is the PIC16F84A. It belongs to a class of 8-bit microcontrollers of RISC (reduced instructions set) architecture. Its output controls the switching of the relays through a transistor switching stage that switches its socket. The LED matrix (array) is arranged in parallel and soldered to a Vero board with the microcontroller and other electronic components. Such as resistors, capacitors, transistor, relays, LEDs, diodes, transformer.
