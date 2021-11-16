ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which CNNs and Training Settings to Choose for Action Unit Detection? A Study Based on a Large-Scale Dataset

By Mina Bishay, Ahmed Ghoneim, Mohamed Ashraf, Mohammad Mavadati
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this paper we explore the influence of some frequently used Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), training settings, and training set structures, on Action Unit (AU) detection. Specifically, we first compare 10 different shallow and...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

An Extensive Study of User Identification via Eye Movements across Multiple Datasets

Several studies have reported that biometric identification based on eye movement characteristics can be used for authentication. This paper provides an extensive study of user identification via eye movements across multiple datasets based on an improved version of method originally proposed by George and Routray. We analyzed our method with respect to several factors that affect the identification accuracy, such as the type of stimulus, the IVT parameters (used for segmenting the trajectories into fixation and saccades), adding new features such as higher-order derivatives of eye movements, the inclusion of blink information, template aging, age and gender.We find that three methods namely selecting optimal IVT parameters, adding higher-order derivatives features and including an additional blink classifier have a positive impact on the identification accuracy. The improvements range from a few percentage points, up to an impressive 9 % increase on one of the datasets.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Kronecker Factorization for Preventing Catastrophic Forgetting in Large-scale Medical Entity Linking

Multi-task learning is useful in NLP because it is often practically desirable to have a single model that works across a range of tasks. In the medical domain, sequential training on tasks may sometimes be the only way to train models, either because access to the original (potentially sensitive) data is no longer available, or simply owing to the computational costs inherent to joint retraining. A major issue inherent to sequential learning, however, is catastrophic forgetting, i.e., a substantial drop in accuracy on prior tasks when a model is updated for a new task. Elastic Weight Consolidation is a recently proposed method to address this issue, but scaling this approach to the modern large models used in practice requires making strong independence assumptions about model parameters, limiting its effectiveness. In this work, we apply Kronecker Factorization--a recent approach that relaxes independence assumptions--to prevent catastrophic forgetting in convolutional and Transformer-based neural networks at scale. We show the effectiveness of this technique on the important and illustrative task of medical entity linking across three datasets, demonstrating the capability of the technique to be used to make efficient updates to existing methods as new medical data becomes available. On average, the proposed method reduces catastrophic forgetting by 51% when using a BERT-based model, compared to a 27% reduction using standard Elastic Weight Consolidation, while maintaining spatial complexity proportional to the number of model parameters.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Pre-trained Transformer-Based Approach for Arabic Question Answering : A Comparative Study

Question answering(QA) is one of the most challenging yet widely investigated problems in Natural Language Processing (NLP). Question-answering (QA) systems try to produce answers for given questions. These answers can be generated from unstructured or structured text. Hence, QA is considered an important research area that can be used in evaluating text understanding systems. A large volume of QA studies was devoted to the English language, investigating the most advanced techniques and achieving state-of-the-art results. However, research efforts in the Arabic question-answering progress at a considerably slower pace due to the scarcity of research efforts in Arabic QA and the lack of large benchmark datasets. Recently many pre-trained language models provided high performance in many Arabic NLP problems. In this work, we evaluate the state-of-the-art pre-trained transformers models for Arabic QA using four reading comprehension datasets which are Arabic-SQuAD, ARCD, AQAD, and TyDiQA-GoldP datasets. We fine-tuned and compared the performance of the AraBERTv2-base model, AraBERTv0.2-large model, and AraELECTRA model. In the last, we provide an analysis to understand and interpret the low-performance results obtained by some models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Advancing Brain Metastases Detection in T1-Weighted Contrast-Enhanced 3D MRI using Noisy Student-based Training

The detection of brain metastases (BM) in their early stages could have a positive impact on the outcome of cancer patients. We previously developed a framework for detecting small BM (with diameters of less than 15mm) in T1-weighted Contrast-Enhanced 3D Magnetic Resonance images (T1c) to assist medical experts in this time-sensitive and high-stakes task. The framework utilizes a dedicated convolutional neural network (CNN) trained using labeled T1c data, where the ground truth BM segmentations were provided by a radiologist. This study aims to advance the framework with a noisy student-based self-training strategy to make use of a large corpus of unlabeled T1c data (i.e., data without BM segmentations or detections). Accordingly, the work (1) describes the student and teacher CNN architectures, (2) presents data and model noising mechanisms, and (3) introduces a novel pseudo-labeling strategy factoring in the learned BM detection sensitivity of the framework. Finally, it describes a semi-supervised learning strategy utilizing these components. We performed the validation using 217 labeled and 1247 unlabeled T1c exams via 2-fold cross-validation. The framework utilizing only the labeled exams produced 9.23 false positives for 90% BM detection sensitivity; whereas, the framework using the introduced learning strategy led to ~9% reduction in false detections (i.e., 8.44) for the same sensitivity level. Furthermore, while experiments utilizing 75% and 50% of the labeled datasets resulted in algorithm performance degradation (12.19 and 13.89 false positives respectively), the impact was less pronounced with the noisy student-based training strategy (10.79 and 12.37 false positives respectively).
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Traffic4cast -- Large-scale Traffic Prediction using 3DResNet and Sparse-UNet

The IARAI competition Traffic4cast 2021 aims to predict short-term city-wide high-resolution traffic states given the static and dynamic traffic information obtained previously. The aim is to build a machine learning model for predicting the normalized average traffic speed and flow of the subregions of multiple large-scale cities using historical data points. The model is supposed to be generic, in a way that it can be applied to new cities. By considering spatiotemporal feature learning and modeling efficiency, we explore 3DResNet and Sparse-UNet approaches for the tasks in this competition. The 3DResNet based models use 3D convolution to learn the spatiotemporal features and apply sequential convolutional layers to enhance the temporal relationship of the outputs. The Sparse-UNet model uses sparse convolutions as the backbone for spatiotemporal feature learning. Since the latter algorithm mainly focuses on non-zero data points of the inputs, it dramatically reduces the computation time, while maintaining a competitive accuracy. Our results show that both of the proposed models achieve much better performance than the baseline algorithms. The codes and pretrained models are available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

Scaling enterprise-grade AI: A study in cloud-based AI for automation

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to cloud clarity." We hope you enjoy this article. In the next several years, the cloud will move the needle for AI from being experimental to becoming an enterprise-wide presence. The two technologies will complement each other.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Are Transformers More Robust Than CNNs?

Transformer emerges as a powerful tool for visual recognition. In addition to demonstrating competitive performance on a broad range of visual benchmarks, recent works also argue that Transformers are much more robust than Convolutions Neural Networks (CNNs). Nonetheless, surprisingly, we find these conclusions are drawn from unfair experimental settings, where Transformers and CNNs are compared at different scales and are applied with distinct training frameworks. In this paper, we aim to provide the first fair & in-depth comparisons between Transformers and CNNs, focusing on robustness evaluations.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

SynthBio: A Case Study in Human-AI Collaborative Curation of Text Datasets

NLP researchers need more, higher-quality text datasets. Human-labeled datasets are expensive to collect, while datasets collected via automatic retrieval from the web such as WikiBio are noisy and can include undesired biases. Moreover, data sourced from the web is often included in datasets used to pretrain models, leading to inadvertent cross-contamination of training and test sets. In this work we introduce a novel method for efficient dataset curation: we use a large language model to provide seed generations to human raters, thereby changing dataset authoring from a writing task to an editing task. We use our method to curate SynthBio - a new evaluation set for WikiBio - composed of structured attribute lists describing fictional individuals, mapped to natural language biographies. We show that our dataset of fictional biographies is less noisy than WikiBio, and also more balanced with respect to gender and nationality.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Towards an Efficient Voice Identification Using Wav2Vec2.0 and HuBERT Based on the Quran Reciters Dataset

Current authentication and trusted systems depend on classical and biometric methods to recognize or authorize users. Such methods include audio speech recognitions, eye, and finger signatures. Recent tools utilize deep learning and transformers to achieve better results. In this paper, we develop a deep learning constructed model for Arabic speakers identification by using Wav2Vec2.0 and HuBERT audio representation learning tools. The end-to-end Wav2Vec2.0 paradigm acquires contextualized speech representations learnings by randomly masking a set of feature vectors, and then applies a transformer neural network. We employ an MLP classifier that is able to differentiate between invariant labeled classes. We show several experimental results that safeguard the high accuracy of the proposed model. The experiments ensure that an arbitrary wave signal for a certain speaker can be identified with 98% and 97.1% accuracies in the cases of Wav2Vec2.0 and HuBERT, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Opening remarks: Deep Learning and Large-Scale AI

AI has undergone a transformation in recent years with the emergence of large-scale models and deep learning. AI models continue to be able to achieve in areas like language and vision. Large AI models also create new challenges, from cost and sustainability of models to their privacy and trustworthiness. This track will explore advancing deep learning and large-scale AI in language, vision, and multimodality responsibly while considering its future impact on people and society.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph-augmented Learning to Rank for Querying Large-scale Knowledge Graph

Knowledge graph question answering (i.e., KGQA) based on information retrieval aims to answer a question by retrieving answer from a large-scale knowledge graph. Most existing methods first roughly retrieve the knowledge subgraphs (KSG) that may contain candidate answer, and then search for the exact answer in the subgraph. However, the coarsely retrieved KSG may contain thousands of candidate nodes since the knowledge graph involved in querying is often of large scale. To tackle this problem, we first propose to partition the retrieved KSG to several smaller sub-KSGs via a new subgraph partition algorithm and then present a graph-augmented learning to rank model to select the top-ranked sub-KSGs from them. Our proposed model combines a novel subgraph matching networks to capture global interactions in both question and subgraphs and an Enhanced Bilateral Multi-Perspective Matching model to capture local interactions. Finally, we apply an answer selection model on the full KSG and the top-ranked sub-KSGs respectively to validate the effectiveness of our proposed graph-augmented learning to rank method. The experimental results on multiple benchmark datasets have demonstrated the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Data Resilience In Large-Scale IoT Deployments

CTO and co-founder at Everynet. The importance of resilience is continuously increasing, as communication networks are becoming a fundamental component in the operation of critical infrastructures. Network resilience concerns a very wide range of topics, but in this paper, we shall focus on data resilience and availability specifically, as it...
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Deformation Robust Roto-Scale-Translation Equivariant CNNs

Incorporating group symmetry directly into the learning process has proved to be an effective guideline for model design. By producing features that are guaranteed to transform covariantly to the group actions on the inputs, group-equivariant convolutional neural networks (G-CNNs) achieve significantly improved generalization performance in learning tasks with intrinsic symmetry. General theory and practical implementation of G-CNNs have been studied for planar images under either rotation or scaling transformation, but only individually. We present, in this paper, a roto-scale-translation equivariant CNN (RST-CNN), that is guaranteed to achieve equivariance jointly over these three groups via coupled group convolutions. Moreover, as symmetry transformations in reality are rarely perfect and typically subject to input deformation, we provide a stability analysis of the equivariance of representation to input distortion, which motivates the truncated expansion of the convolutional filters under (pre-fixed) low-frequency spatial modes. The resulting model provably achieves deformation-robust RST equivariance, i.e., the RST symmetry is still "approximately" preserved when the transformation is "contaminated" by a nuisance data deformation, a property that is especially important for out-of-distribution generalization. Numerical experiments on MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, and STL-10 demonstrate that the proposed model yields remarkable gains over prior arts, especially in the small data regime where both rotation and scaling variations are present within the data.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Accessible data curation and analytics for international-scale citizen science datasets

The Covid Symptom Study, a smartphone-based surveillance study on COVID-19 symptoms in the population, is an exemplar of big data citizen science. As of May 23rd, 2021, over 5 million participants have collectively logged over 360 million self-assessment reports since its introduction in March 2020. The success of the Covid Symptom Study creates significant technical challenges around effective data curation. The primary issue is scale. The size of the dataset means that it can no longer be readily processed using standard Python-based data analytics software such as Pandas on commodity hardware. Alternative technologies exist but carry a higher technical complexity and are less accessible to many researchers. We present ExeTera, a Python-based open source software package designed to provide Pandas-like data analytics on datasets that approach terabyte scales. We present its design and capabilities, and show how it is a critical component of a data curation pipeline that enables reproducible research across an international research group for the Covid Symptom Study.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

ADTOF: A large dataset of non-synthetic music for automatic drum transcription

The state-of-the-art methods for drum transcription in the presence of melodic instruments (DTM) are machine learning models trained in a supervised manner, which means that they rely on labeled datasets. The problem is that the available public datasets are limited either in size or in realism, and are thus suboptimal for training purposes. Indeed, the best results are currently obtained via a rather convoluted multi-step training process that involves both real and synthetic datasets. To address this issue, starting from the observation that the communities of rhythm games players provide a large amount of annotated data, we curated a new dataset of crowdsourced drum transcriptions. This dataset contains real-world music, is manually annotated, and is about two orders of magnitude larger than any other non-synthetic dataset, making it a prime candidate for training purposes. However, due to crowdsourcing, the initial annotations contain mistakes. We discuss how the quality of the dataset can be improved by automatically correcting different types of mistakes. When used to train a popular DTM model, the dataset yields a performance that matches that of the state-of-the-art for DTM, thus demonstrating the quality of the annotations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semantic-Aware Collaborative Deep Reinforcement Learning Over Wireless Cellular Networks

Collaborative deep reinforcement learning (CDRL) algorithms in which multiple agents can coordinate over a wireless network is a promising approach to enable future intelligent and autonomous systems that rely on real-time decision-making in complex dynamic environments. Nonetheless, in practical scenarios, CDRL faces many challenges due to the heterogeneity of agents and their learning tasks, different environments, time constraints of the learning, and resource limitations of wireless networks. To address these challenges, in this paper, a novel semantic-aware CDRL method is proposed to enable a group of heterogeneous untrained agents with semantically-linked DRL tasks to collaborate efficiently across a resource-constrained wireless cellular network. To this end, a new heterogeneous federated DRL (HFDRL) algorithm is proposed to select the best subset of semantically relevant DRL agents for collaboration. The proposed approach then jointly optimizes the training loss and wireless bandwidth allocation for the cooperating selected agents in order to train each agent within the time limit of its real-time task. Simulation results show the superior performance of the proposed algorithm compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-task manifold learning for small sample size datasets

In this study, we develop a method for multi-task manifold learning. The method aims to improve the performance of manifold learning for multiple tasks, particularly when each task has a small number of samples. Furthermore, the method also aims to generate new samples for new tasks, in addition to new samples for existing tasks. In the proposed method, we use two different types of information transfer: instance transfer and model transfer. For instance transfer, datasets are merged among similar tasks, whereas for model transfer, the manifold models are averaged among similar tasks. For this purpose, the proposed method consists of a set of generative manifold models corresponding to the tasks, which are integrated into a general model of a fiber bundle. We applied the proposed method to artificial datasets and face image sets, and the results showed that the method was able to estimate the manifolds, even for a tiny number of samples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE

