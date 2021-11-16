ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NENet: Monocular Depth Estimation via Neural Ensembles

By Shuwei Shao, Ran Li, Zhongcai Pei, Zhong Liu, Weihai Chen, Wentao Zhu, Xingming Wu, Baochang Zhang
 8 days ago

Depth estimation is getting a widespread popularity in the computer vision community, and it is still quite difficult to recover an accurate depth map using only one single RGB image. In this work, we observe a phenomenon that existing methods tend to exhibit asymmetric errors,...

Related
Advances in Neural Rendering

Ayush Tewari, Justus Thies, Ben Mildenhall, Pratul Srinivasan, Edgar Tretschk, Yifan Wang, Christoph Lassner, Vincent Sitzmann, Ricardo Martin-Brualla, Stephen Lombardi, Tomas Simon, Christian Theobalt, Matthias Niessner, Jonathan T. Barron, Gordon Wetzstein, Michael Zollhoefer, Vladislav Golyanik. Synthesizing photo-realistic images and videos is at the heart of computer graphics and has been...
Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
On the Equivalence between Neural Network and Support Vector Machine

Recent research shows that the dynamics of an infinitely wide neural network (NN) trained by gradient descent can be characterized by Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK) \citep{jacot2018neural}. Under the squared loss, the infinite-width NN trained by gradient descent with an infinitely small learning rate is equivalent to kernel regression with NTK \citep{arora2019exact}. However, the equivalence is only known for ridge regression currently \citep{arora2019harnessing}, while the equivalence between NN and other kernel machines (KMs), e.g. support vector machine (SVM), remains unknown. Therefore, in this work, we propose to establish the equivalence between NN and SVM, and specifically, the infinitely wide NN trained by soft margin loss and the standard soft margin SVM with NTK trained by subgradient descent. Our main theoretical results include establishing the equivalence between NN and a broad family of $\ell_2$ regularized KMs with finite-width bounds, which cannot be handled by prior work, and showing that every finite-width NN trained by such regularized loss functions is approximately a KM. Furthermore, we demonstrate our theory can enable three practical applications, including (i) \textit{non-vacuous} generalization bound of NN via the corresponding KM; (ii) \textit{non-trivial} robustness certificate for the infinite-width NN (while existing robustness verification methods would provide vacuous bounds); (iii) intrinsically more robust infinite-width NNs than those from previous kernel regression. Our code for the experiments are available at \url{this https URL}.
LSP : Acceleration and Regularization of Graph Neural Networks via Locality Sensitive Pruning of Graphs

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have emerged as highly successful tools for graph-related tasks. However, real-world problems involve very large graphs, and the compute resources needed to fit GNNs to those problems grow rapidly. Moreover, the noisy nature and size of real-world graphs cause GNNs to over-fit if not regularized properly. Surprisingly, recent works show that large graphs often involve many redundant components that can be removed without compromising the performance too much. This includes node or edge removals during inference through GNNs layers or as a pre-processing step that sparsifies the input graph. This intriguing phenomenon enables the development of state-of-the-art GNNs that are both efficient and accurate. In this paper, we take a further step towards demystifying this phenomenon and propose a systematic method called Locality-Sensitive Pruning (LSP) for graph pruning based on Locality-Sensitive Hashing. We aim to sparsify a graph so that similar local environments of the original graph result in similar environments in the resulting sparsified graph, which is an essential feature for graph-related tasks. To justify the application of pruning based on local graph properties, we exemplify the advantage of applying pruning based on locality properties over other pruning strategies in various scenarios. Extensive experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of LSP, which removes a significant amount of edges from large graphs without compromising the performance, accompanied by a considerable acceleration.
Graph Neural Network Training with Data Tiering

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown success in learning from graph-structured data, with applications to fraud detection, recommendation, and knowledge graph reasoning. However, training GNN efficiently is challenging because: 1) GPU memory capacity is limited and can be insufficient for large datasets, and 2) the graph-based data structure causes irregular data access patterns. In this work, we provide a method to statistical analyze and identify more frequently accessed data ahead of GNN training. Our data tiering method not only utilizes the structure of input graph, but also an insight gained from actual GNN training process to achieve a higher prediction result. With our data tiering method, we additionally provide a new data placement and access strategy to further minimize the CPU-GPU communication overhead. We also take into account of multi-GPU GNN training as well and we demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy in a multi-GPU system. The evaluation results show that our work reduces CPU-GPU traffic by 87-95% and improves the training speed of GNN over the existing solutions by 1.6-2.1x on graphs with hundreds of millions of nodes and billions of edges.
Self-Compression in Bayesian Neural Networks

Machine learning models have achieved human-level performance on various tasks. This success comes at a high cost of computation and storage overhead, which makes machine learning algorithms difficult to deploy on edge devices. Typically, one has to partially sacrifice accuracy in favor of an increased performance quantified in terms of reduced memory usage and energy consumption. Current methods compress the networks by reducing the precision of the parameters or by eliminating redundant ones. In this paper, we propose a new insight into network compression through the Bayesian framework. We show that Bayesian neural networks automatically discover redundancy in model parameters, thus enabling self-compression, which is linked to the propagation of uncertainty through the layers of the network. Our experimental results show that the network architecture can be successfully compressed by deleting parameters identified by the network itself while retaining the same level of accuracy.
A Survey on Neural-symbolic Systems

In recent years, neural systems have demonstrated superior perceptual intelligence through highly effective learning, but their reasoning capabilities remain poor. In contrast, symbolic systems have exceptional cognitive intelligence through efficient reasoning, but their learning capabilities are poor. In this case, an ideal intelligent system--a neural-symbolic system--with high perceptual and cognitive intelligence through powerful learning and reasoning capabilities gains a growing interest in the research community. Combining the fast computation ability of neural systems and the powerful expression ability of symbolic systems, neural-symbolic systems can perform effective learning and reasoning in multi-domain tasks, demonstrating concurrent perception and cognition capabilities in intelligent systems. This paper surveys the latest research in neural-symbolic systems along four dimensions: the necessity of combination, technical challenges, methods, and applications. This paper aims to help advance this emerging area of research by providing researchers with a holistic and comprehensive view, highlighting the state of art and identifying the opportunities.
Self-Normalized Importance Sampling for Neural Language Modeling

To mitigate the problem of having to traverse over the full vocabulary in the softmax normalization of a neural language model, sampling-based training criteria are proposed and investigated in the context of large vocabulary word-based neural language models. These training criteria typically enjoy the benefit of faster training and testing, at a cost of slightly degraded performance in terms of perplexity and almost no visible drop in word error rate. While noise contrastive estimation is one of the most popular choices, recently we show that other sampling-based criteria can also perform well, as long as an extra correction step is done, where the intended class posterior probability is recovered from the raw model outputs. In this work, we propose self-normalized importance sampling. Compared to our previous work, the criteria considered in this work are self-normalized and there is no need to further conduct a correction step. Compared to noise contrastive estimation, our method is directly comparable in terms of complexity in application. Through self-normalized language model training as well as lattice rescoring experiments, we show that our proposed self-normalized importance sampling is competitive in both research-oriented and production-oriented automatic speech recognition tasks.
Multi-Task Neural Processes

Neural processes have recently emerged as a class of powerful neural latent variable models that combine the strengths of neural networks and stochastic processes. As they can encode contextual data in the network's function space, they offer a new way to model task relatedness in multi-task learning. To study its potential, we develop multi-task neural processes, a new variant of neural processes for multi-task learning. In particular, we propose to explore transferable knowledge from related tasks in the function space to provide inductive bias for improving each individual task. To do so, we derive the function priors in a hierarchical Bayesian inference framework, which enables each task to incorporate the shared knowledge provided by related tasks into its context of the prediction function. Our multi-task neural processes methodologically expand the scope of vanilla neural processes and provide a new way of exploring task relatedness in function spaces for multi-task learning. The proposed multi-task neural processes are capable of learning multiple tasks with limited labeled data and in the presence of domain shift. We perform extensive experimental evaluations on several benchmarks for the multi-task regression and classification tasks. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of multi-task neural processes in transferring useful knowledge among tasks for multi-task learning and superior performance in multi-task classification and brain image segmentation.
COMPUTERS
Training Provably-Robust Neural Networks

Defending against adversarial examples with GloRo Nets. Over the last several years, deep networks have extensively been shown to be vulnerable to attackers that can cause the network to make perplexing mistakes, simply by feeding maliciously-perturbed inputs to the network. Clearly, this raises concrete safety concerns for neural networks deployed in the wild, especially in safety-critical settings, e.g., in autonomous vehicles. In turn, this has motivated a volume of work on practical defenses, ranging from attack detection strategies to modified training routines that aim to produce networks that are difficult — or impossible — to attack. In this article, we’ll take a look at an elegant and effective defense I designed with my colleagues at CMU (appearing in ICML 2021) that modifies the architecture of a neural network to naturally provide provable guarantees of robustness against certain classes of attacks — at no additional cost during test time.
SOFTWARE
Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Radial Basis Function Neural Network Simplified

A short introduction to radial basis function neural network. Radial basis function (RBF) networks have a fundamentally different architecture than most neural network architectures. Most neural network architecture consists of many layers and introduces nonlinearity by repetitively applying nonlinear activation functions. RBF network on the other hand only consists of an input layer, a single hidden layer, and an output layer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fast Axiomatic Attribution for Neural Networks

Mitigating the dependence on spurious correlations present in the training dataset is a quickly emerging and important topic of deep learning. Recent approaches include priors on the feature attribution of a deep neural network (DNN) into the training process to reduce the dependence on unwanted features. However, until now one needed to trade off high-quality attributions, satisfying desirable axioms, against the time required to compute them. This in turn either led to long training times or ineffective attribution priors. In this work, we break this trade-off by considering a special class of efficiently axiomatically attributable DNNs for which an axiomatic feature attribution can be computed with only a single forward/backward pass. We formally prove that nonnegatively homogeneous DNNs, here termed $\mathcal{X}$-DNNs, are efficiently axiomatically attributable and show that they can be effortlessly constructed from a wide range of regular DNNs by simply removing the bias term of each layer. Various experiments demonstrate the advantages of $\mathcal{X}$-DNNs, beating state-of-the-art generic attribution methods on regular DNNs for training with attribution priors.
COMPUTERS
Residual fourier neural operator for thermochemical curing of composites

During the curing process of composites, the temperature history heavily determines the evolutions of the field of degree of cure as well as the residual stress, which will further influence the mechanical properties of composite, thus it is important to simulate the real temperature history to optimize the curing process of composites. Since thermochemical analysis using Finite Element (FE) simulations requires heavy computational loads and data-driven approaches suffer from the complexity of highdimensional mapping. This paper proposes a Residual Fourier Neural Operator (ResFNO) to establish the direct high-dimensional mapping from any given cure cycle to the corresponding temperature histories. By integrating domain knowledge into a time-resolution independent parameterized neural network, the mapping between cure cycles to temperature histories can be learned using limited number of labelled data. Besides, a novel Fourier residual mapping is designed based on mode decomposition to accelerate the training and boost the performance significantly. Several cases are carried out to evaluate the superior performance and generalizability of the proposed method comprehensively.
CHEMISTRY
Quickly optimizing deep neural networks for different devices

New technique makes apps perform better across devices while keeping costs about the same. If you have several different wireless devices, you might have noticed that apps sometimes perform differently depending on the devices. Perhaps fun filters on a messaging app work with lightning speed on your laptop but lag on your phone. Or a social media app that works seamlessly on your phone is a little wonky on your tablet.
COMPUTERS
Implicit vs Unfolded Graph Neural Networks

It has been observed that graph neural networks (GNN) sometimes struggle to maintain a healthy balance between modeling long-range dependencies across nodes while avoiding unintended consequences such as oversmoothed node representations. To address this issue (among other things), two separate strategies have recently been proposed, namely implicit and unfolded GNNs. The former treats node representations as the fixed points of a deep equilibrium model that can efficiently facilitate arbitrary implicit propagation across the graph with a fixed memory footprint. In contrast, the latter involves treating graph propagation as the unfolded descent iterations as applied to some graph-regularized energy function. While motivated differently, in this paper we carefully elucidate the similarity and differences of these methods, quantifying explicit situations where the solutions they produced may actually be equivalent and others where behavior diverges. This includes the analysis of convergence, representational capacity, and interpretability. We also provide empirical head-to-head comparisons across a variety of synthetic and public real-world benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
ENVIRONMENT
Neural optimal feedback control with local learning rules

Johannes Friedrich, Siavash Golkar, Shiva Farashahi, Alexander Genkin, Anirvan M. Sengupta, Dmitri B. Chklovskii. A major problem in motor control is understanding how the brain plans and executes proper movements in the face of delayed and noisy stimuli. A prominent framework for addressing such control problems is Optimal Feedback Control (OFC). OFC generates control actions that optimize behaviorally relevant criteria by integrating noisy sensory stimuli and the predictions of an internal model using the Kalman filter or its extensions. However, a satisfactory neural model of Kalman filtering and control is lacking because existing proposals have the following limitations: not considering the delay of sensory feedback, training in alternating phases, and requiring knowledge of the noise covariance matrices, as well as that of systems dynamics. Moreover, the majority of these studies considered Kalman filtering in isolation, and not jointly with control. To address these shortcomings, we introduce a novel online algorithm which combines adaptive Kalman filtering with a model free control approach (i.e., policy gradient algorithm). We implement this algorithm in a biologically plausible neural network with local synaptic plasticity rules. This network performs system identification and Kalman filtering, without the need for multiple phases with distinct update rules or the knowledge of the noise covariances. It can perform state estimation with delayed sensory feedback, with the help of an internal model. It learns the control policy without requiring any knowledge of the dynamics, thus avoiding the need for weight transport. In this way, our implementation of OFC solves the credit assignment problem needed to produce the appropriate sensory-motor control in the presence of stimulus delay.
SCIENCE
Training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms

We present a method for training neural networks with synthetic electrocardiograms that mimic signals produced by a wearable single lead electrocardiogram monitor. We use domain randomization where the synthetic signal properties such as the waveform shape, RR-intervals and noise are varied for every training example. Models trained with synthetic data are compared to their counterparts trained with real data. Detection of r-waves in electrocardiograms recorded during different physical activities and in atrial fibrillation is used to compare the models. By allowing the randomization to increase beyond what is typically observed in the real-world data the performance is on par or superseding the performance of networks trained with real data. Experiments show robust performance with different seeds and training examples on different test sets without any test set specific tuning. The method makes possible to train neural networks using practically free-to-collect data with accurate labels without the need for manual annotations and it opens up the possibility of extending the use of synthetic data on cardiac disease classification when disease specific a priori information is used in the electrocardiogram generation. Additionally the distribution of data can be controlled eliminating class imbalances that are typically observed in health related data and additionally the generated data is inherently private.
SCIENCE
Learning Neural Models for Continuous-Time Sequences

The large volumes of data generated by human activities such as online purchases, health records, spatial mobility etc. are stored as a sequence of events over a continuous time. Learning deep learning methods over such sequences is a non-trivial task as it involves modeling the ever-increasing event timestamps, inter-event time gaps, event types, and the influences between events -- within and across different sequences. This situation is further exacerbated by the constraints associated with data collection e.g. limited data, incomplete sequences, privacy restrictions etc. With the research direction described in this work, we aim to study the properties of continuous-time event sequences (CTES) and design robust yet scalable neural network-based models to overcome the aforementioned problems. In this work, we model the underlying generative distribution of events using marked temporal point processes (MTPP) to address a wide range of real-world problems. Moreover, we highlight the efficacy of the proposed approaches over the state-of-the-art baselines and later report the ongoing research problems.
COMPUTERS

