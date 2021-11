Here was one ‘Kap’ the Maple Leafs rarely struggled with. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Kasperi Kapanen, who returns Saturday with the Pittsburgh Penguins, played 227 games in Toronto. He was low maintenance, saw time playing on both wings on plugger lines without dropping hints that his scoring touch was wasted, proved great return for Phil Kessel when initially acquired from the Pens, then saved the Leafs $3.2 million US in cap room when traded back, fetching a first-round pick used on Rodion Amirov.

