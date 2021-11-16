ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pumpkinhead’: Is A Reboot Lurking In The Shadows?

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome creatures just deserve a second shot. Fans of the 1988 classic Pumpkinhead have been hoping for a remake for years, and now it would seem–according to a report on JoBlo.com–the seeds definitely have been sown. Reports have Paramount Players–the group behind Orphan: First Kill and the Pet Sematary...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Nothin' Can Call It Off: Paramount Developing Pumpkinhead Remake

Let's face it. The original Pumpkinhead is a vastly underrated horror flick. It mixed the '80s vengeance flick perfectly with horror, coming at a time when folks were all about hyper violence and special effects. Relying heavily on amazing creature effects and visuals from director Stan Winston, the film is...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Stan Winston's 1988 Creature Feature PUMPKINHEAD Is Getting a Remake

Paramount Players is set to direct a remake of director Stan Winston’s classic monster movie Pumpkinhead. I enjoyed the original film. It was a great horror flick, and I loved the terrifying design of the creature. It scared the hell out of me when I was a kid, and I loved it.
MOVIES
Lance Henriksen
Stan Winston
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Pumpkinhead’: Paramount Players Conjuring a Remake of Stan Winston’s Classic [Exclusive]

Every horror fan knows Paramount Pictures, but Paramount Players is quietly building out quite the horror library. They were not only behind last year’s Spell, but also this October’s Paranormal Activity: The Next of Kin, and are also in production on several horror films from Orphan: First Kill to the Pet Sematary prequel, Something’s Wrong With Rose and Curfew.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Pumpkinhead remake from Paramount Players script finished

One of the great cult monster movies is getting remade. Paramount Players is developing a new version of Pumpkinhead, the directorial debut of effects master Stan Winston. Bloody Disgusting reports that the horror movie is starting to come together. The outlet states that the script is done, with the reveal of a director “in the coming months”. Peter Block, who’s worked on the Saw franchise and The Devil’s Rejects, is producing, and Nate Atkins, writer on S Darko and The Christmas Prince movies, has written the script. Not much else is known, other than this is part of a strategy by Paramount to do more franchising, as evidenced by the new Paranormal Activity ghost movie, which arrived this year.
MOVIES
