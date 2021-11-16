‘Antlers’ Slated For Digital, Blu-Ray, DVD Releases

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the critically acclaimed horror-comedy whodunit Werewolves Within (read our review – HERE) on DVD and Blu-ray this December. Werewolves Within was directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) from a script by Mishna Wolff (I’m Down), and stars Sam Richardson (“Veep”, “Detroiters”), Milana Vayntrub (“This Is Us”), George Basil (“Crashing”), Sarah Burns (“Barry”), Michael Chernus (“Tommy/CBS”), Catherine Curtin (“Orange Is the New Black”), Wayne Duvall (“The Hunt”), Harvey Guillen (“What We Do In The Shadows”), Rebecca Henderson (“Russian Doll”), Cheyenne Jackson (“30 Rock”), Michaela Watkins (“The Unicorn,” Brittany Runs A Marathon), and Glenn Fleshler (“True Detective”).
Comments / 0