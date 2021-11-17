ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Chevron Corp has shut one of three processing units, called trains, at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia after discovering a minor gas...

Australian green group looks to derail Woodside’s $12-billion gas project

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Lawyers for the Conservation Council of Western Australia have sent letters to Woodside Petroleum and the country’s energy minister seeking to delay, if not stop, the company’s Scarborough natural gas project. The letters were sent just weeks ahead of a final investment decision by Woodside on the...
Pavilion, Qatar, Chevron create GHG reporting methodology for LNG

The methodology will be applied to sales and purchase agreements, specifically those executed by Pavilion Energy with QatarEnergy and Chevron. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy, QatarEnergy, and Chevron have jointly published a quantification and reporting methodology to produce a statement of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) for delivered LNG cargoes, they said on November 17 in a joint statement.
Chevron (CVX) to Buy A$230 of Carbon Credits for Gorgon Project

Chevron Corporation CVX and partners agreed to purchase carbon credits worth more than A$230 million for its Gorgon carbon capture and storage ("CCS") project in Western Australia. The move is part of Chevron's plans to offset penalties after failing to capture enough emissions from the Gorgon CCS project. Additionally, Chevron...
LNG Exports Fuel Natural Gas Optimism Despite Speed Bumps

RRC - Free Report) , SilverBow Resources (. EIA Reports a Build Smaller Than Market Expectations. Stockpiles held in underground storage in the lower 48 states rose by 7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended Nov 5 compared to the 15 Bcf addition guidance, per the analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts. The increase was also below the five-year (2016-2020) average net build of 25 Bcf.
Woodside to offload 49% stake in Australian LNG project to GIP

Australian natural gas producer Woodside Woodside has agreed to sell a 49% stake in the Pluto Train 2 joint venture (JV) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Pursuant to the JV arrangements, GIP will fund an additional amount of approximately $835m in construction capital expenditure. Woodside said in a statement: “The...
Chevron to invest A$40mn to address CO2 injection shortfall at Gorgon

The package will also see Chevron fulfil its regulatory obligations through the acquisition and surrender of 5.23mn greenhouse gas offsets. Chevron Australia will invest A$40mn ($29.49mn) to address a carbon dioxide injection shortfall at its Gorgon LNG export facility in Western Australia, it said on November 11. “The investment is...
SandRidge reports only minor gains in gas production

The US-based company reports that natural gas accounts for just over half of its overall production. US-based SandRidge Energy on November 9 reported mixed results for overall production, though natural gas volumes improved slightly over third quarter 2020. Total production for SandRidge was 1.72mn barrels of oil equivalent during the...
Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
LNG as shipping fuel goes global [Gas in Transition]

It may not be the ultimate answer, but fleet growth suggests ship owners see LNG as an immediately available means of reducing carbon and other emissions. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ross McCracken. One year ago, there were just under 170 LNG-powered vessels in operation worldwide, with...
Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
