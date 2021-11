The New York Mets have officially announced Billy Eppler as general manager. Eppler, 46, had served in the same role with the Los Angeles Angels for nearly five years, from October 2015 through the end of the 2020 season. The Angels did not enjoy a winning season under his watch, instead winning between 72 and 80 games in four of those five tries. (They would've won 70 in 2020 had their winning percentage held up over the course of a full 162-game schedule.)

