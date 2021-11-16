ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans Zion Williamson Cleared for 1-on-1 Drills

By jamesmeche
1037thegame.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday afternoon that Forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills....

1037thegame.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kenny Smith offers blunt solution for Zion Williamson, weight problem

New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson has been unable to stay off the injury list in his three NBA seasons, and the Duke product has not yet made his 2021-22 debut. Due to various ailments, Williamson played just 85 games in his first two NBA seasons combined. The first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been effective when healthy, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but he’s still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured left foot. Though injuries are commonplace in the NBA, or any professional sports league for that matter, Williamson’s injuries have given way to speculation regarding his stature and physical shape. Many wondered whether he had gained weight in the offseason; the 6-foot-6 forward is currently listed at 284 pounds.
NBA
New York Post

Kenny Smith to Zion Williamson: ‘It’s not hard, just eat less’

Zion Williamson has missed the New Orleans Pelicans’ first 10 games this season, in which they’ve gone 1-9, and is starting to come under more intense fire for his conditioning. Williamson had surgery for a foot fracture during this past offseason, and as he’s been unable to exercise, there have...
NBA
FanSided

Should the New Orleans Pelicans have drafted Ja Morant over Zion?

The foot injury of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s MVP-like start has many fans around the NBA questioning if the New Orleans Pelicans made the right move drafting an injury-prone Williamson over Morant. This year, Ja Morant is averaging over 26 points per game and just under 50 percent shooting....
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion “not close” to a return

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a nightmarish start to their season. Through the first 12 games, the only thing they have been successful at is being the worst. There 1-12 mark is the worst in the NBA after losing an 8th consecutive game. Most of that stretch has been...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
SLAM

REPORT: Zion Williamson Still Not Close to Returning

The New Orleans Pelicans have really struggled this season, dealing with major injury issues. Most notably, their star forward Zion Williamson has missed the entire season to this point, recovering from a broken foot. As the team takes things slow with Williamson, he is set to have another set of...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Pelicans News: Zion Williamson more eager to return after Josh Hart’s harsh reality check

The New Orleans Pelicans have gone onto become the worst team in the NBA 2021-22 Season after missing out their fundamental piece Zion Williamson since the initial days. Amid recovering from injury, Williamson has been handed over some harsh comments by teammate Josh Hart which could make him more eager to return and perform for the team in the current season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocshner Health
thebirdwrites.com

Predicting Zion Williamson’s return after Pelicans latest press release reveals positive news

The New Orleans Pelicans released some positive news yesterday in a team press release regarding Zion Williamson’s return from injury. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson,...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Laker’s son ruined rare piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

The son of one former Los Angeles Laker made a decision with some Kobe Bryant memorabilia that he would probably like to have back. Ron Artest III, the son of retired NBA champion Ron Artest (who now goes by Metta Sandiford-Artest), spoke this week with TMZ Sports and revealed that he ruined a rare piece of Bryant memorabilia when he was younger.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy