Is it over for the contact center? Based on what I’ve seen lately, I think the countdown has begun. As analysts, we keep busy tracking or attending industry events, especially this time of year. With virtual events being the norm lately, there seem to be two or three every week, and I’ve got some event takeaways here to support my view. Making an observation from one of them about the contact center is just that, an observation, and two is a coincidence. But once you have three similar observations, you’ve got a trend, and that’s what I’m discerning hereafter the NICE/inContact, Twilio, and Genesys events.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO