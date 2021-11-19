ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman who died in crash on Eucalyptus Drive identified

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSmyd_0cyvtLH400

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist who died in a crash on Tuesday as 60-year-old Bakersfield resident Barbara Ann Moorhouse.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Nov. 16 and has since been edited with updates.

Bicyclist dies in crash on Eucalyptus Drive: CHP

Nov. 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist died Tuesday in a crash on Eucalyptus Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 5:48 p.m. in the 6601 block of Eucalyptus Drive, just east of Fairfax Road. CHP said for unknown reasons a woman riding the bicycle crossed the street in front of a blue Honda Civic and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed on the scene until police arrived, according to CHP.

CHP said the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This investigation is ongoing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JDBv_0cyvtLH400
    Courtesy: Qualitymoment Productions

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

1 person critically injured after aircraft goes down in Lockwood Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire officials said one person was severely injured after their aircraft went down Wednesday afternoon in Lockwood Valley. Emergency crews from Kern and Ventura counties were called to an area off Lockwood Valley Road south of Frazier Mountain Park Road at around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD asking for assistance locating missing 15 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Natalie Lafradez, 15, was last seen on Nov. 25 around 7:20 p.m. on Monterey Street between Tulare and Kern Streets. Lafradez is described as an Asian, 5 feet 2 inches, 105 pounds, brown hair and brown […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man killed on Latham Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed on Latham Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano, 30, of Bakersfield. On Nov. 17 the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Dropped beer bottle linked suspect to Delano cemetery shooting: reports

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police may have had a harder time identifying Ray Anthony Torres if he’d laid off beer. A Budweiser bottle dropped by a man who witnesses said was the gunman in a fatal shooting at North Kern Cemetery had Torres’ DNA on it, according to newly released court documents. Witnesses told investigators […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Shafter police arrest woman accused of shooting, wounding man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department said a woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a man last week. The woman was identified by police as Krystal Juarez, 33. Shafter police say she was arrested in connection to a shooting on Nov. 16 in the 200 block of Nickel Street. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield teen identified as Weedpatch Highway shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the person fatally shot Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield. Jesus Mateo De La Torre was shot in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway and died Monday morning at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. No arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chp#Kget 17
KGET

Deadly August shooting on Tyree Toliver Street gang-related: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in mid-August that killed one man and wounded another marked the culmination of five days filled with gunfire in east Bakersfield. Five shootings occurred from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 inside the boundaries of the East Side Crips street gang — a detail that prompted taunting on social media […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO arrests 13 during operation in Lamont and Arvin areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Arvin Police Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 people during a Street Interdiction Team (SIT) Operation last week in the Lamont and Arvin areas. The operation consisted of probation searches and patrolling the areas of Lamont and Arvin from 4 […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Massive water column gushes in Bakersfield after water main break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive jet of water caused by a broken water main shot into the air Thursday in southwest Bakersfield. The water soared upwards of 30 feet by the intersection of Mountain Ridge Drive and Taft Highway. A 17 News camera was at the scene around 8:30 a.m., watching as workers struggled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mother kidnaps 2 children against court order, possibly fleeing to Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two children Luis Cabrera-Tafoya, 8, and Yamin Pimentel, 6, who were abducted by their mother, Daisy Alvarez against a court order. They were last seen on Nov. 15. It’s unknown what they were wearing. Luis Cabrera-Tafoya is described as 4’2″, weighing 61 pounds, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Anonymous tip led to arrest of Ralph Bailey assailant: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of punching radio show host Ralph Bailey at a Bakersfield steakhouse was arrested after police received an anonymous tip directing them to a social media account with photos of the suspect, court documents say. A Bakersfield police detective clicked on an Instagram account that showed photos of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy