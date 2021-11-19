Woman who died in crash on Eucalyptus Drive identified

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist who died in a crash on Tuesday as 60-year-old Bakersfield resident Barbara Ann Moorhouse.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Nov. 16 and has since been edited with updates.

Bicyclist dies in crash on Eucalyptus Drive: CHP

Nov. 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist died Tuesday in a crash on Eucalyptus Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 5:48 p.m. in the 6601 block of Eucalyptus Drive, just east of Fairfax Road. CHP said for unknown reasons a woman riding the bicycle crossed the street in front of a blue Honda Civic and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed on the scene until police arrived, according to CHP.

CHP said the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This investigation is ongoing.

Courtesy: Qualitymoment Productions

