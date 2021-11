'The-O' exercise bike is a style-conscious piece of equipment for athletic individuals seeking out a way to keep a workout solution in their space without having to dedicate a whole room to it. The bike is ultra-modern in design thanks to a metallic frame that is paired with a pair of pedals that will allow riders to get a bit of exercise as they sit on the seat, reading or watching TV. This makes it subsequently great for open-concept living spaces and will function as a shelf for placing decor items when not in use or simply hide out of the way.

