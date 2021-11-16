Design Contract Approved for Bill Witt Park Pool

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and Council awarded a professional services engineering contract to Kimley-Horn of Austin, Texas to design the Bill Witt Park Pool and Facility located in Council District 5. This $798,000 design project is funded with FY 2022 funding available from the Parks and Recreation Bond 2020 Fund.

The proposed pool would be at Bill Witt Park, a regional park near Yorktown Boulevard. This city area is seeing high rates of growth and needs public amenities such as aquatic recreation.

The initial envisioned project scope for the Bill Witt Park Pool and Facility design includes one competition-size pool, a separate recreational pool with play features, buildings, site improvements, parking, seating areas and shade structures.

The final project scope will be determined with the help of professional services, public input, and budget estimates.

Facility planning is being coordinated with the Bill Witt Master Plan that is anticipated to be completed by January 2022. Currently, only the design of the facility has been funded through Bond 2020. Construction funding for the pool project will be pursued in Bond 2022.