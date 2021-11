PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who grew up in Beltzhoover and used to come to the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for art classes is now back at the Carnegie with his own show as a featured artist. KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen walked through the exhibit with Dr. Sharif Bey, an artist and art professor, about how the museum inspired him to be an artist and inspired the work in the show. For Sharif Bey, the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are a second home. He began coming here for art classes as a child, so to return as...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO