Safety patrol & double mommy duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman is facing a citation and a federal fine after trying to take a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday at the Philadelphia International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration said the woman forgot the .22 caliber handgun was in her carry-on bag. TSA officers noticed the gun at the security checkpoint when her belongings went through the X-ray machine. They then called Philadelphia police, who took the weapon and cited the woman. She also faces a federal financial civil penalty. “This woman told us that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. You know where your keys are. You know where your wallet is. You should know where your deadly weapon is. And it should not be with you at a security checkpoint.” Unloaded guns are allowed in checked baggage as long as they are stored separately and away from any live ammunition.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO