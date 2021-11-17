ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Declines as Traders Weigh Mixed Report on U.S. Inventories

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as investors weighed a mixed report on U.S. stockpiles and chances the Biden administration may tap emergency reserves. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.4% after easing on Tuesday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude inventories rose 655,000 barrels last week, according...

investing.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead

Investing.com -- After disappearing for about six months, new threats about global Covid spikes are back in the headlines. The question is, what will they do to crude prices this time? Or rather, what will OPEC+ do in response?. To most oil bulls, even discussing Covid’s impact on oil demand...
Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
CFTC Commitments of Traders -Bets on Crude Oil Price Declined Sharply on Both Sides

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended November 16, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures dropped -5 527 contracts to 415 785. Speculative longs slumped -42 410 contracts while shorts fell -36 883 contracts. Bets were trimmed on both sides as price correction form the October peak continued. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -2 993 contracts to 17 029, while that for gasoline rose +9 145 contracts to 54 214. NET SHORT of natural gas futures gained +2 429 contracts to 144 620 during the week.
U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
Oil Traders Increase Long Positions

The latest CFTC COT institutional positioning report shows that oil traders increased their net longs last week by a further 2,000 contracts. This latest increase takes the total long position back up to 421,300 contracts. Despite the uptick in institutional positioning, oil prices have been lower over the last week as the resurgence in the US dollar takes its toll on commodities and the risk complex in general.
Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
US stock indexes end mixed as traders weigh retail earnings

A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for stock indexes Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.5%, enough for the indexes to set new highs after a modest pullback a day earlier. After an up-and-down run this week, the indexes are on pace for a weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, its third drop so far this week.
Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
Oil Down, U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Report Smaller-Than-Expected Build

Investing.com – Oil was down Wednesday morning in Asia, with the latest U.S. crude oil supply data showing a smaller-than-expected build. There is also pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to release oil from emergency reserves to curb rising gasoline prices. Brent oil futures fell 0.80% to $81.77 by 10:56...
U.S. Oil Stockpiles Declined By 2.1 Million Barrels Last week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles unexpectedly declined in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped by 2.101 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 1.398 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 824,000 barrels in...
US Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Dropped. Yet, This Fails to Rescue Price Decline

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks sank -8.87 mmb to 1223.87 mmb in the week ended November 12. Crude oil inventory dropped -2.1 mmb to 433 mmb, compared with consensus of a +1.4 mmb increase. Inventory increased in 3 out of 5 PADDs. Yet, PADD3 (Gulf Coast) slumped -4.87 mmb growth during the week. Cushing stock added +0.22 mmb to 26.6. Utilization rate added +1.2 percentage points to 87.9% while crude production slipped -0.1 mmb to 11.4M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased -0.08M bpd to 6.19M bpd in the week.
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 12, 2021.
Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
Oil Settles Mixed on Choppy Trading

Crude ended session mixed with traders focused on potential SPR release. Oil closed lower after swinging between gains and losses driven by factors including a potential release of crude from U.S. reserves and fuel-switching concerns. Futures ended Tuesday’s choppy session down 0.2% in New York. After signals from the Biden...
IEA: Global Oil Inventories Rose In October

After hitting a six-year low in September, commercial oil stocks in OECD countries showed a marginal build in October, suggesting that the months of hefty inventory draws globally may be over, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. In its closely watched Oil Market Report for November, the agency...
