ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

INSPIRE Studios wants to inspire all kids to explore theater

By Jenna Petracci
WJBF.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Augusta, GA): INSPIRE Studios aims to encourage kids while...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Inspire Studios#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy