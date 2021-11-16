ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integral basis of pure fields with square-free parameter

By László Remete
 8 days ago

Let $m\neq0,\pm1$ and $n\geq 2$ be integers. The ring of algebraic integers of the pure fields of type $\mathbb{Q}(\sqrt[n]{m})$ is explicitly known for $n=2,3,4$. It is well known that for $n=2$,...

CAHA/PPAK Integral-field Spectroscopic Observations of M81 -- I. Circumnuclear ionized gas

Galactic circumnuclear environments of nearby galaxies provide unique opportunities for our understanding of the co-evolution between super-massive black holes and their host galaxies. Here we present a detailed study of ionized gas in the central kiloparsec region of M81, which hosts the closest prototype low-luminosity active galactic nucleus, based on optical integral-field spectroscopic observations taken with the CAHA 3.5m telescope. It is found that much of the circumnuclear ionized gas is concentraed within a bright core of $\sim$200 pc in extent and a surrounding spiral-like structure known as the nuclear spiral. The total mass of the ionized gas is estimated to be $\sim2\times10^5\rm~M_\odot$, which corresponds to a few percent of the cold gas mass in this region, as traced by co-spatial dust extinction features. A broad velocity component with FWHM $>$ 1000 km s$^{-1}$ in H$\alpha$ and [O\,{\sc iii}] lines is detected in the central $\sim$50 pc, which might be tracing a nuclear outflow. Additionally, plausible signature of a bi-conical outflow along the disk plane is suggested by a pair of blueshifted/redshifted low-velocity features, symmetrically located at $\sim$ 120 -- 250 pc from the nucleus. The spatially-resolved line ratios of [N\,{\sc ii}]/H$\alpha$ and [O\,{\sc iii}]/H$\beta$ demonstrate that much of the circumnuclear region can be classified as LINER (low-ionization nuclear emission-line region). However, substantial spatial variations in the line intensities and line ratios strongly suggest that different ionization/excitation mechanisms, rather than just a central dominant source of photoionization, are simultaneously at work to produce the observed line signatures.
ASTRONOMY
DIVeR: Real-time and Accurate Neural Radiance Fields with Deterministic Integration for Volume Rendering

DIVeR builds on the key ideas of NeRF and its variants -- density models and volume rendering -- to learn 3D object models that can be rendered realistically from small numbers of images. In contrast to all previous NeRF methods, DIVeR uses deterministic rather than stochastic estimates of the volume rendering integral. DIVeR's representation is a voxel based field of features. To compute the volume rendering integral, a ray is broken into intervals, one per voxel; components of the volume rendering integral are estimated from the features for each interval using an MLP, and the components are aggregated. As a result, DIVeR can render thin translucent structures that are missed by other integrators. Furthermore, DIVeR's representation has semantics that is relatively exposed compared to other such methods -- moving feature vectors around in the voxel space results in natural edits. Extensive qualitative and quantitative comparisons to current state-of-the-art methods show that DIVeR produces models that (1) render at or above state-of-the-art quality, (2) are very small without being baked, (3) render very fast without being baked, and (4) can be edited in natural ways.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Crosscap States in Integrable Field Theories and Spin Chains

We study crosscap states in integrable field theories and spin chains in 1+1 dimensions. We derive an exact formula for overlaps between the crosscap state and any excited state in integrable field theories with diagonal scattering. We then compute the crosscap entropy, i.e. the overlap for the ground state, in some examples. In the examples we analyzed, the result turns out to decrease monotonically along the renormalization group flow except in cases where the discrete symmetry is spontaneously broken in the infrared. We next introduce crosscap states in integrable spin chains, and obtain determinant expressions for the overlaps with energy eigenstates. These states are long-range entangled and their entanglement entropy grows linearly until the size of the subregion reaches half the system size. This property is reminiscent of pure-state black holes in holography and makes them interesting for use as initial conditions of quantum quench. As side results, we propose a generalization of Zamolodchikov's staircase model to flows between D-series minimal models, and discuss the relation to fermionic minimal models and the GSO projection.
SCIENCE
Edge states in proximitized graphene ribbons and flakes in a perpendicular magnetic field: emergence of lone pseudohelical pairs and pure spin-current states

We investigate the formation of edge states in graphene ribbons and flakes with proximity induced valley-Zeeman and Rashba spin-orbit couplings in the presence of a perpendicular magnetic field $B$. Two types of edges states appear in the spin-orbit gap at the Fermi level at zero field: strongly localized pseudohelical (intervalley) states and weakly localized intravalley states. We show that if the magnetic field is stronger than a crossover field $B_c$, which is a few mT for realistic systems such as graphene/WSe$_2$, only the pseudohelical edge states remain in zigzag graphene ribbons; the intravalley states disappear. The crossover is directly related to the closing and reopening of the bulk gap formed between nonzero Landau levels. Remarkably, in finite flakes the pseudohelical states undergo perfect reflection at the armchair edges if $B > B_c$, forming standing waves at the zigzag edges. These standing waves comprise two counterpropagating pseudohelical states, so while they carry no charge current, they do carry (pure) spin current.
PHYSICS
Periodic Variable Stars Modulated by Time-Varying Parameters

Giovanni Motta (1), Darlin Soto (2), Márcio Catelan (3,4 and 5) ((1) Department of Statistics, Texas A\&M University, USA, (2) Department of Statistics, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (3) Instituto de Astrofísica, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (4) Centro de Astro-Ingeniería, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, (5) Millennium Institute of Astrophysics, Chile)
ASTRONOMY
Revised Stellar Parameters for V471 Tau, a Post-Common Envelope Binary in the Hyades

V471 Tau is a post common envelope binary consisting of an eclipsing DA white dwarf and a K-type main-sequence star in the Hyades star cluster. We analyzed publicly available photometry and spectroscopy of V471 Tau to revise the stellar and orbital parameters of the system. We used archival K2 photometry, archival Hubble Space Telescope spectroscopy and published radial velocity measurements of the K-type star. Employing Gaussian processes to fit for rotational modulation of the system flux by the main-sequence star, we recovered the transits of the white dwarf in front of the main-sequence star for the first time. The transits are shallower than would be expected from purely geometric occultations owing to gravitational microlensing during transit, which places an additional constraint on the white dwarf mass. Our revised mass and radius for the main-sequence star is consistent with single-star evolutionary models given the age and metallicity of the Hyades. However, as noted previously in the literature, the white dwarf is too massive and too hot to be the result of single star evolution given the age of the Hyades, and may be the product of a merger scenario. We independently estimate the conditions of the system at the time of common envelope that would result in the measured orbital parameters today.
ASTRONOMY
Physical and Geometrical Parameters of the Evolved Binary System HD6009

Atmospheric modeling and dynamical analysis of the components of the visually close binary system (VCBS) HD6009 were used to estimate their individual physical and geometrical parameters. Model atmospheres were constructed using a grid of Kurucz solar metalicity blanketed models and used to compute the individual synthetic spectral energy distribution (SED) for each component separately. These SEDs were combined together to compute the entire SED for the system from the net luminosities of the components $a$ and $b$ located at a distance $d$ from the Earth. %The entire observational SED of the system was used as a reference for the comparison with the synthetic ones.
SCIENCE
Renormalization group for open quantum systems using environment temperature as flow parameter

We present the $T$-flow renormalization group method, which computes the memory kernel for the density-operator evolution of an open quantum system by lowering the physical temperature $T$ of its environment. This has the key advantage that it can be formulated directly in real time, making it particularly suitable for transient dynamics, while automatically accumulating the full temperature dependence of transport quantities. We solve the $T$-flow equations numerically for the example of the single impurity Anderson model. In the stationary limit, readily accessible in real-time for voltages on the order of the coupling or larger, we benchmark using results obtained by the functional renormalization group, density-matrix renormalization group and the quantum Monte Carlo method. Here we find quantitative agreement even in the worst case of strong interactions and low temperatures, indicating the reliability of the method. For transient charge currents we find good agreement with results obtained by the 2PI Green's function approach. Furthermore, we analytically show that the short-time dynamics of both local and non-local observables follow a "universal" temperature-independent behavior when the metallic reservoirs have a flat wide band.
SCIENCE
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Performance bounds of adaptive MPC with bounded parameter uncertainties

Model predictive control is a particular control technique that minimizes a so-called stage cost and is capable of handling state and input constraints. A model of the system plays a key role in the behavior of the closed-loop system. If the model is uncertain, robust or adaptive methods can be used to guarantee stability. It can be argued that the precision of the system model affects the controller performance, as measured by a sum of the stage costs. If the model is adapted online, a performance bound is difficult to obtain and thus the impact of model adaptation is mostly unknown. This work provides a such (worst-case) performance bound for a linear adaptive predictive control scheme with specific model parameter estimation. The proposed bound is expressed in terms of quantities such as the initial system parameter error and the constraint set, among others and can be calculated a priori. The results are discussed in a numerical example.
COMPUTERS
Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
Multi-Parameter Regression Survival Modelling with Random Effects

We consider a parametric modelling approach for survival data where covariates are allowed to enter the model through multiple distributional parameters, i.e., scale and shape. This is in contrast with the standard convention of having a single covariate-dependent parameter, typically the scale. Taking what is referred to as a multi-parameter regression (MPR) approach to modelling has been shown to produce flexible and robust models with relatively low model complexity cost. However, it is very common to have clustered data arising from survival analysis studies, and this is something that is under developed in the MPR context. The purpose of this article is to extend MPR models to handle multivariate survival data by introducing random effects in both the scale and the shape regression components. We consider a variety of possible dependence structures for these random effects (independent, shared, and correlated), and estimation proceeds using a h-likelihood approach. The performance of our estimation procedure is investigated by a way of an extensive simulation study, and the merits of our modelling approach are illustrated through applications to two real data examples, a lung cancer dataset and a bladder cancer dataset.
SCIENCE
Interpreting NMR dynamic parameters via the separation of reorientational motion in MD simulation

Reorientational dynamics-motion defined by changes in the direction of a vector or tensor-determine relaxation behavior in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). However, if multiple processes exist that result in reorientation, then analyzing the net effects becomes a complex task, so that one ideally would separate those motions to simplify analysis. The model-free and two-step approaches have established the separability of the total correlation function of reorientation motion into contributions from statistically independent motions. Separability has been used to justify the analysis of experimental relaxation rate constants by fitting data to a total correlation function resulting from the product of two or three individual correlation functions, each representing an independent motion. The resulting parameters are used to describe motion in the molecule, but if multiple internal motions are present, interpreting those parameters is not trivial. We suggest an alternative approach: quantitative and timescale-specific comparison of experiment and simulation, as previously established using the detector analysis. This is followed by separation of simulated correlation functions into independent motions, and timescale-specific parameterization of the results, such that one may determine how each motion contributes to experimental parameters. We establish protocols for the separation of the correlation function into components using coordinates from molecular dynamics simulation. Separation is achieved by defining a series of frames, where the frames iteratively split the total motion into contributions from motion within each frame and of each frame. Then timescale specific parameters (e.g. detector responses) describing the total motion may be interpreted in terms of the timescale-specific parameterization of the individual motions.
SCIENCE
Measurements of the Expansion Velocities of Ionized-Gas Superbubbles in Nearby Galaxies Based on Integral Field Spectroscopy Data

The study of the dynamic properties of bubbles in the interstellar medium is important for understanding the feedback mechanisms from star-formation processes in galaxies. The ongoing integral field spectroscopy of nearby star-forming galaxies reveals many expanding bubbles and superbubbles identified by the local increase in gas velocity dispersion. The limited angular resolution often prevents bona fide measures of the expansion velocities in galaxies outside the Local Group, even despite sufficient spectroscopic resolution. We present a method that makes it possible to measure the expansion velocity of bubbles surrounding massive stars and clusters based on the data about local variations in gas velocity dispersion. We adapt the method for the Fabry-Perot interferometers used with the 6-m telescope of the Special Astrophysical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as for any integral field spectrograph with a Gaussian line spread function. We apply the method described to analyze the kinematics of ionized superbubbles gas and the only known supernova remnant in the IC 1613 galaxy. The estimate of the kinematic age of the supernova remnant (on the order of 3100 years) agrees well with the previously obtained independent estimate based on X-ray data.
ASTRONOMY
Factorizing Wormholes in a Partially Disorder-Averaged SYK Model

In this paper, we introduce a "partially disorder-averaged" SYK model. This model has a real parameter that smoothly interpolates between the ordinary totally disorder-averaged SYK model and the totally fixed-coupling model. For the large $N$ effective description, in addition to the usual bi-local collective fields, we also introduce a new additional set of local collective fields. These local fields can be understood as "half" of the bi-local collective fields, and in the totally fixed-coupling limit, they represent the "half-wormholes" which were found in recent studies. We find that the large $N$ saddles of these local fields vanish in the total-disorder-averaged limit, while they develop nontrivial profiles as we gradually fix the coupling constants. We argue that the bulk picture of these local collective fields represents a correlation between a spacetime brane and the asymptotic AdS boundary. This illuminates how the half-wormhole saddles emerge in the SYK model with fixed couplings.
SCIENCE
An outlier-resistant $κ$-generalized approach for robust physical parameter estimation

In this work we propose a robust methodology to mitigate the undesirable effects caused by outliers to generate reliable physical models. In this way, we formulate the inverse problems theory in the context of Kaniadakis statistical mechanics (or $\kappa$-statistics), in which the classical approach is a particular case. In this regard, the errors are assumed to be distributed according to a finite-variance $\kappa$-generalized Gaussian distribution. Based on the probabilistic maximum-likelihood method we derive a $\kappa$-objective function associated with the finite-variance $\kappa$-Gaussian distribution. To demonstrate our proposal's outlier-resistance, we analyze the robustness properties of the $\kappa$-objective function with help of the so-called influence function. In this regard, we discuss the role of the entropic index ($\kappa$) associated with the Kaniadakis $\kappa$-entropy in the effectiveness in inferring physical parameters by using strongly noisy data. In this way, we consider a classical geophysical data-inverse problem in two realistic circumstances, in which the first one refers to study the sensibility of our proposal to uncertainties in the input parameters, and the second is devoted to the inversion of a seismic data set contaminated by outliers. The results reveal an optimum $\kappa$-value at the limit $\kappa \rightarrow 2/3$, which is related to the best results.
MATHEMATICS
State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
SCIENCE
A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS
Asymptotic Improvements on the Exact Matching Distance for 2-parameter Persistence

In the field of topological data analysis, persistence modules are used to express geometrical features of data sets. The matching distance $d_\mathcal{M}$ measures the difference between $2$-parameter persistence modules by taking the maximum bottleneck distance between $1$-parameter slices of the modules. The previous fastest algorithm to compute $d_\mathcal{M}$ exactly runs in $O(n^{8+\omega})$, where $\omega$ is the matrix multiplication constant. We improve significantly on this by describing an algorithm with expected running time $O(n^5 \log^3 n)$. We first solve the decision problem $d_\mathcal{M}\leq \lambda$ for a constant $\lambda$ in $O(n^5\log n)$ by traversing a line arrangement in the dual plane, where each point represents a slice. Then we lift the line arrangement to a plane arrangement in $\mathbb{R}^3$ whose vertices represent possible values for $d_\mathcal{M}$, and use a randomized incremental method to search through the vertices and find $d_\mathcal{M}$. The expected running time of this algorithm is $O((n^4+T(n))\log^2 n)$, where $T(n)$ is an upper bound for the complexity of deciding if $d_\mathcal{M}\leq \lambda$.
COMPUTERS
A robust monolithic solver for phase-field fracture integrated with fracture energy based arc-length method and under-relaxation

The phase-field fracture free-energy functional is non-convex with respect to the displacement and the phase field. This results in a poor performance of the conventional monolithic solvers like the Newton-Raphson method. In order to circumvent this issue, researchers opt for the alternate minimization (staggered) solvers. Staggered solvers are robust for the phase-field based fracture simulations as the displacement and the phase-field sub-problems are convex in nature. Nevertheless, the staggered solver requires very large number of iterations (of the order of thousands) to converge. In this work, a robust monolithic solver is presented for the phase-field fracture problem. The solver adopts a fracture energy-based arc-length method and an adaptive under-relaxation scheme. The arc-length method enables the simulation to overcome critical points (snap-back, snap-through instabilities) during the loading of a specimen. The use of an under-relaxation scheme stabilizes the solver by preventing the divergence due to an ill-behaving stiffness matrix. The efficiency of the proposed solver is further amplified with an adaptive mesh refinement scheme based on PHT-splines within the framework of isogeometric analysis. The numerical examples presented in the manuscript demonstrates the efficacy of the solver. All the codes and data-sets accompanying this work will be made available on GitHub (this https URL).
SCIENCE
On the evolution of vortex in locally isothermal self-gravitating discs: a parameter study

Gas rich dusty circumstellar discs observed around young stellar objects are believed to be the birthplace of planets and planetary systems. Recent observations revealed that large-scale horseshoe-like brightness asymmetries are present in dozens of transitional protoplanetary discs. Theoretical studies suggest that these brightness asymmetries bf could be caused by large-scale anticyclonic vortices triggered by the Rossby Wave Instability (RWI), which can be excited at the edges of the accretionally inactive region, the dead zone edge. Since vortices may play a key role in planet formation, investigating the conditions of the onset of RWI and the long-term evolution of vortices is inevitable. The aim of our work was to explore the effect of disc geometry (the vertical thickness of the disc), viscosity, the width of the transition region at the dead zone edge, and the disc mass on the onset, lifetime, strength and evolution of vortices formed in the disc. We performed a parametric study assuming different properties for the disc and the viscosity transition by running 1980 2D hydrodynamic simulations in the locally isothermal assumption with disc self-gravity included. Our results revealed that long-lived, large-scale vortex formation favours a shallow surface density slope and low- or moderate disc masses with Toomre $Q \lesssim 1/h$, where $h$ is the geometric aspect ratio of the disc. In general, in low viscosity models, stronger vortices form. However, rapid vortex decay and re-formation is more widespread in these discs.
ASTRONOMY

