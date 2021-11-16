ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Surfaces close to the Severi lines in positive characteristic

By Federico Cesare Giorgio Conti
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Let $X$ be a surface of general type with maximal Albanese dimension over an algebraically closed field of characteristic greater than two: we prove that if $K_X^2<\frac{9}{2}\chi(\mathcal{O}_X)$, one has $K_X^2\geq 4\chi(\mathcal{O}_X)+4(q-2)$. Moreover we give a complete...

