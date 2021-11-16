ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topology of real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit

By Cédric Le Texier
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In the 1990's, Itenberg and Haas studied the relations between combinatorial data in Viro's patchworking and the topology of the resulting non-singular real algebraic curves in the projective plane. Using recent results from Renaudineau and Shaw...

