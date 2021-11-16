ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

On the $σ_2$-curvature and volume of compact manifolds

By Maria Andrade, Tiarlos Cruz, Almir Silva Santos
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this work we are interested in studying deformations of the $\sigma_2$-curvature and the volume. For closed manifolds, we relate critical points of the total $\sigma_2$-curvature functional to the $\sigma_2$-Einstein metrics and, as a consequence of results of H. J. Gursky...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

On the lack of compactness problem in the axisymmetric neo-Hookean model

In this paper we pursue the study, started in arXiv:2102.12303, of the relaxation of the neo-Hookean energy defined originally in an axisymmetric setting and in a functional space where no cavitation is allowed. We provide a matching upper bound for the lower bound on the relaxation functional derived in our previous paper in the particular case of a singular map described by Conti-De Lellis and corresponding to a dipole. This is a supplementary justification to study the regularity of the modified neo-Hookean functional we proposed in our previous paper. We also give a finer description of weak limits of regular maps under the assumption that they have finite surface energy. In this case we prove that these weak limits have a dipole structure showing that the Conti-De Lellis map is generic in some sense. In the last part of the paper we make a link with Cartesian currents showing that the lower bound on the relaxation we obtained presents strong similarities with the relaxed energy in the context of $\mathbb{S}^2$-valued harmonic maps.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Global Well-posedness and scattering for fourth-order Schrödinger equations on waveguide manifolds

In this paper, we study the well-posedness theory and the scattering asymptotics for fourth-order Schrödinger equations (4NLS) on waveguide manifolds (semiperiodic spaces) $\mathbb{R}^d\times \mathbb{T}^n$, $d \geq 5$, $n=1,2,3$. The tori component $\mathbb{T}^n$ can be generalized to $n$-dimensional compact manifolds $\mathcal{M}^n$. First, we modify Strichartz estimates for 4NLS on waveguide manifolds, with which we establish the well-posedness theory in proper function spaces via the standard contraction mapping method. Moreover, we prove the scattering asymptotics based on an interaction Morawetz-type estimate established for 4NLS on waveguides. At last, we discuss the higher dimensional analogue, the focusing scenario and give some further remarks on this research line. This result can be regarded as the waveguide analogue of Pausader \cite{Pau2,Pau1,Pau3} and the 4NLS analogue of Tzvetkov-Visciglia \cite{TV2}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multi-curvature viscous streaming: flow topology and particle manipulation

Viscous streaming refers to the rectified, steady flows that emerge when a liquid oscillates around an immersed microfeature, typically a solid body or a bubble. The ability of such features to locally concentrate stresses produces strong inertial effects to which both fluid and immersed particles respond within short length (O(100) microns) and time (milliseconds) scales, rendering viscous streaming arguably the most efficient mechanism to exploit inertia at the microscale. Despite this potential, viscous streaming has been investigated in rather narrow conditions, mostly making use of bodies of uniform curvature (cylinders, spheres) for which induced flow topologies are constrained to only two regimes, classically referred to as single and double layer regimes. This severely limits the scope of potential applications, and sits in stark contrast to inertial focusing (the approach that perhaps has most defined the field of inertial microfluidics), where instead boundaries with multiple curvatures have long been utilised to magnify inertial effects, expand design space, and enable novel applications. Here, we demonstrate that a multi-curvature approach in viscous streaming dramatically extends the range of accessible flow topologies. We show that numerically predicted, but never experimentally observed, streaming flows can be physically reproduced, computationally engineered, and in turn used to enhance particle manipulation, filtering and separation in compact, robust, tunable and inexpensive devices. Overall, this study provides an avenue to unlock the utility of viscous streaming with potential applications in manufacturing, environment, health and medicine, from particle self-assembly to microplastics removal.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the parameterized complexity of Compact Set Packing

The Set Packing problem is, given a collection of sets $\mathcal{S}$ over a ground set $\mathcal{U}$, to find a maximum collection of sets that are pairwise disjoint. The problem is among the most fundamental NP-hard optimization problems that have been studied extensively in various computational regimes. The focus of this work is on parameterized complexity, Parameterized Set Packing (PSP): Given $r \in {\mathbb N}$, is there a collection $ \mathcal{S}' \subseteq \mathcal{S}: |\mathcal{S}'| = r$ such that the sets in $\mathcal{S}'$ are pairwise disjoint? Unfortunately, the problem is not fixed parameter tractable unless $\mathsf{W[1] = FPT}$, and, in fact, an "enumeration" running time of $|\mathcal{S}|^{\Omega(r)}$ is required unless the exponential time hypothesis (ETH) fails. This paper is a quest for tractable instances of Set Packing from parameterized complexity perspectives. We say that the input $(\mathcal{U},\mathcal{S})$ is "compact" if $|\mathcal{U}| = f(r)\cdot\Theta(\textsf{poly}( \log |\mathcal{S}|))$, for some $f(r) \ge r$. In the Compact Set Packing problem, we are given a compact instance of PSP. In this direction, we present a "dichotomy" result of PSP: When $|\mathcal{U}| = f(r)\cdot o(\log |\mathcal{S}|)$, PSP is in $\textsf{FPT}$, while for $|\mathcal{U}| = r\cdot\Theta(\log (|\mathcal{S}|))$, the problem is $W[1]$-hard; moreover, assuming ETH, Compact PSP does not even admit $|\mathcal{S}|^{o(r/\log r)}$ time algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
arxiv.org

Dynamical signature: complex manifolds, gauge fields and non-flat tangent space

Models of gravity with dynamical signature are discussed. The different scenarios of the signature change are proposed in the framework of Einstein-Cartan gravity. We consider, subsequently, the dynamical signature in the model of the complex manifold with complex coordinates and complex metric introduced, a complexification of the manifold and coordinates through new gauge fields, an additional gauge symmetry for the Einsten-Cartan vierbein fields and non-flat tangent space for the metric in the Einstein-Cartan gravity. A new small parameter which characterizes a degree of the deviation of the signature from the background one is introduced in all models, the zero value of this parameter corresponds to the signature of an initial metric. In turn, in the models with gauge fields present, this parameter represents a coupling constant of the gauge symmetry group. The gauge fields are arising in the models as induced ones, the mechanism of an appearance of these induced fields is considered. The ways of the signature change through the gauge fields dynamics are reviewed, the consequences and applications of the proposed ideas are discussed as well.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confinement/Deconfinement in 4D compact QED on the lattice

It has long been known that there is a phase transition between confined and unconfined phases of compact pure gauge QED on the lattice. In this work we report three manifestations of this phase change as seen in the Landau gauge photon propagator, the static potential, and distribution of Dirac Strings in the gauge fixed configurations. Each of these was calculated with large lattices with volumes: $32^4$, $48^4$ and $96^4$. We show that the confined phase manifests with a Yukawa type propagator with a dynamically generated mass gap, a linearly increasing potential, and a significant concentration of Dirac strings while the unconfined phase appears consistent with the continuum results: a free propagator, a near constant long-distance potential, and a small concentration of Dirac strings trending towards zero. Furthermore, the photon propagator is investigated in detail near the transition between the two phases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Curvature induced drift and deformation of magnetic skyrmions: comparison of ferro- and antiferromagnetic cases

The influence of the geometrical curvature of chiral magnetic films on the static and dynamic properties of hosted skyrmions are studied theoretically. We predict the effects of the curvature-induced drift of skyrmions under the action of the curvature gradients without any external stimuli. The strength of the curvature-induced driving force essentially depends on the skyrmion type, Neel or Bloch, while the trajectory of motion is determined by the type of magnetic ordering: ferro- or antiferromagnetic. When moving on the surface, skyrmions undergo deformations that depend on the type of skyrmion. In the small-curvature limit, using the collective-variable approach we show, that the driving force acting on a Neel skyrmion is linear in the gradient of the mean curvature. The driving acting on a Bloch skyrmion is much smaller: it is proportional to the product of the mean curvature and its gradient. In contrast to the fast Neel skyrmions, the dynamics of the slow Bloch skyrmions is essentially affected by the skyrmion profile deformation. For the sake of simplicity, we restrict ourselves to the case of zero Gaussian curvature and consider cylindrical surfaces of general type. Equations of motion for ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic skyrmions in curved magnetic films are obtained in terms of collective variables. All analytical predictions are confirmed by numerical simulations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The algebraic topology of 4-manifolds multisections

A multisection of a 4-manifold is a decomposition into 1-handlebodies intersecting pairwise along 3-dimensional handlebodies or along a central closed surface; this generalizes the Gay-Kirby trisections. We show how to compute the twisted absolute and relative homology, the torsion and the twisted intersection form of a 4-manifold from a multisection diagram. The homology and torsion are given by a complex of free modules defined by the diagram and the intersection form is expressed in terms of the intersection form on the central surface. We give efficient proofs, with very few computations, thanks to a retraction of the (possibly punctured) 4-manifold onto a CW-complex determined by the multisection diagram. Further, a multisection induces an open book decomposition on the boundary of the 4-manifold; we describe the action of the monodromy on the homology of the page from the multisection diagram.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manifold#Curvature#Volume
arxiv.org

On the Stability of Cylindrical Singularities of the Mean Curvature Flow

We study the rescaled mean curvature flow (MCF) of hypersurfaces that are global graphs over a fixed cylinder of arbitrary dimensions. We construct an explicit stable manifold for the rescaled MCF of finite codimensions in a suitable configuration space. For any initial hypersurface from this stable manifold, we construct a unique global solution to the rescaled MCF, and derive precise asymptotics for these solutions that are valid for all time. Using these asymptotics, we prove asymptotic stability of cylindrical singularities of arbitrary dimensions under generic initial perturbations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On a Class of Fully Nonlinear Curvature Flows in Hyperbolic Space

In this paper, we study a class of flows of closed, star-shaped hypersurfaces in hyperbolic space $\mathbb{H}^{n+1}$ with speed $(\sinh r)^{{\alpha}/{\beta}} \sigma_{k}^{{1}/{\beta}}$, where $\sigma_{k}$ is the $k$-th elementary symmetric polynomial of the principal curvatures, $\alpha$, $ \beta $ are positive constants and $r$ is the distance from points on the hypersurface to the origin. We obtain convergence results under some assumptions of $k$, $\alpha$ and $ \beta $. When $k = 1 , \alpha > 1 + \beta$, and the initial hypersurface is mean convex, we prove that the mean convex solution to the flow for $ k=1 $ exists for all time and converges smoothly to a sphere. When $1\leq k \leq n, \alpha > k+\beta$, and the initial hypersurface is uniformly convex, we prove that the uniformly convex solution to the flow exists for all time and converges smoothly to a sphere. In particular, we generalize Li-Sheng-Wang's results from Euclidean space to hyperbolic space.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A framework for randomized benchmarking over compact groups

Characterization of experimental systems is an essential step in developing and improving quantum hardware. A collection of protocols known as Randomized Benchmarking (RB) was developed in the past decade, which provides an efficient way to measure error rates in quantum systems. In a recent paper (arXiv:2010.07974), a general framework for RB was proposed, which encompassed most of the known RB protocols and overcame the limitation on error models in previous works. However, even this general framework has a restriction: it can only be applied to a finite group of gates. This does not meet the need posed by experiments, in particular the demand for benchmarking non-Clifford gates and continuous gate sets on quantum devices. In this work we generalize the RB framework to continuous groups of gates and show that as long as the noise level is reasonably small, the output can be approximated as a linear combination of matrix exponential decays. As an application, we numerically study the fully randomized benchmarking protocol (i.e. RB with the entire unitary group as the gate set) enabled by our proof. This provides a unified way to estimate the gate fidelity for any quantum gate in an experiment.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Dot-Based Parametric Amplifiers

Laurence Cochrane, Theodor Lundberg, David J. Ibberson, Lisa Ibberson, Louis Hutin, Benoit Bertrand, Nadia Stelmashenko, Jason W. A. Robinson, Maud Vinet, Ashwin A. Seshia, M. Fernando Gonzalez-Zalba. Josephson parametric amplifiers (JPAs) approaching quantum-limited noise performance have been instrumental in enabling high fidelity readout of superconducting qubits and, recently, semiconductor quantum...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ascending chains of free groups in 3-manifold groups

Takahasi and Higman independently proved that any ascending chain of subgroups of constant rank in a free group must stabilize. Kapovich and Myasnikov gave a proof of this fact in the language of graphs and Stallings folds. Using profinite techniques, Shusterman extended this ascending chain condition to limit groups, which include closed surface groups. Motivated by Kapovich and Myasnikov's proof we provide two new proofs of this ascending chain condition for closed surface groups, and establish the ascending chain condition for free subgroups of constant rank in a closed (or finite-volume hyperbolic) 3-manifold group. Hyperbolic geometry, geometrization, and graphs-of-groups decompositions all play a role in our proofs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear conjugate gradient for smooth convex functions

The method of nonlinear conjugate gradients (NCG) is widely used in practice for unconstrained optimization, but it satisfies weak complexity bounds at best when applied to smooth convex functions. In contrast, Nesterov's accelerated gradient (AG) method is optimal up to constant factors for this class. However, when specialized to quadratic function, conjugate gradient is optimal in a strong sense among function-gradient methods. Therefore, there is seemingly a gap in the menu of available algorithms: NCG, the optimal algorithm for quadratic functions that also exhibits good practical performance for general functions, has poor complexity bounds compared to AG. We propose an NCG method called C+AG ("conjugate plus accelerated gradient") to close this gap, that is, it is optimal for quadratic functions and still satisfies the best possible complexity bound for more general smooth convex functions. It takes conjugate gradient steps until insufficient progress is made, at which time it switches to accelerated gradient steps, and later retries conjugate gradient. The proposed method has the following theoretical properties: (i) It is identical to linear conjugate gradient (and hence terminates finitely) if the objective function is quadratic; (ii) Its running-time bound is $O(\eps^{-1/2})$ gradient evaluations for an $L$-smooth convex function, where $\eps$ is the desired residual reduction, (iii) Its running-time bound is $O(\sqrt{L/\ell}\ln(1/\eps))$ if the function is both $L$-smooth and $\ell$-strongly convex. In computational tests, the function-gradient evaluation count for the C+AG method typically behaves as whichever is better of AG or classical NCG. In most test cases it outperforms both.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy