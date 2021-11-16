ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher topological type semiclassical states for fractional nonlinear elliptic equations

By Shaowei Chen, Tianxiang Gou
 8 days ago

In this paper, we are concerned with semiclassical states to the following fractional nonlinear elliptic equation, \begin{align*} \eps^{2s}(-\Delta)^s u + V(x) u=\mathcal{N}(|u|)u \quad \mbox{in} \,\,\, \R^N, \end{align*} where $0<s <1$, $\eps>0$ is a small parameter, $N>2s$, $V...

Comparison of the semiclassical and quantum optical field dynamics in a pulse-excited optical cavity with a finite number of quantum emitters

The spectral and temporal response of a set of $N$ quantum emitters embedded in a photonic cavity is studied. Quantum mechanically, such systems can be described by the Tavis-Cummings (TC) model of $N$ two-level systems coupled to a single light mode. Here we compare the full quantum solution of the TC model for different numbers of quantum emitters with its semiclassical limit after a pulsed excitation of the cavity mode. Considering different pulse amplitudes, we find that the spectra obtained from the TC model approach the semiclassical one for an increasing number of emitters $N$. Furthermore they match very well for small pulse amplitudes. While we observe a very good agreement in the temporal dynamics for photon numbers much smaller than $N$, considerable deviations occur in the regime of photon numbers similar to or larger than $N$, which are linked to collapse and revival phenomena. Wigner functions of the light mode are calculated for different scenarios to analyze the quantum state of the light field. We find strong deviations from a coherent state even if the dynamics of the expectation values are still well described by the semiclassical limit. For higher pulse amplitudes Wigner functions similar to those of Schrödinger cat states between two or more quasi-coherent contributions build up.
Parameterized splitting theorems and bifurcations for potential operators, Part II: Applications to quasi-linear elliptic equations and systems

This is the second part of a series devoting to the generalizations and applications of common theorems in variational bifurcation theory. Using abstract theorems in the first part we obtain many new bifurcation results for quasi-linear elliptic boundary value problems of higher order. Comments: 53 pages. Revision and extension for...
Fast quantum state discrimination with nonlinear PTP channels

We investigate models of nonlinear quantum computation based on deterministic positive trace-preserving (PTP) channels and associated master equations. The models are defined in any finite Hilbert space, but the main results are for dimension $N = 2$. For every normalizable linear or nonlinear positive map $\phi$ on bounded linear operators $X$, there is an associated normalized PTP channel $ \phi(X) / {\rm tr}[\phi(X)]$. Normalized PTP channels include unitary mean field theories, such as the Gross-Pitaevskii equation for interacting bosons, as well as models of linear and nonlinear dissipation. They classify into 4 types, yielding 3 distinct forms of nonlinearity whose computational power we explore. In the qubit case these channels support Bloch ball torsion and other distortions studied previously, where it has been shown that such nonlinearity can be used to increase the separation between a pair of close qubit states, resulting in an exponential speedup for state discrimination. Building on this idea, we argue that this operation can be made robust to noise by using dissipation to induce a bifurcation to a phase where a pair of stable fixed points create an intrinisically fault-tolerant nonlinear state discriminator.
Global Stability and Non-Vanishing Vacuum States of 3D Compressible Navier-Stokes Equations

We investigate the global stability and non--vanishing vacuum states of large solutions to the compressible Navier--Stokes equations on the torus $\mathbb{T}^3$, and the main novelty of this work is three-fold: First, under the assumption that the density $\rho({\bf{x}}, t)$ verifies $\sup_{t\geq 0}\|\rho(t)\|_{L^\infty}\leq M$, it is shown that the solutions converge to equilibrium state exponentially in $L^2$--norm. Second, by employing some new thoughts, we also show that the density converges to its equilibrium state exponentially in $L^\infty$--norm if additionally the initial density $\rho_0({\bf{x}})$ satisfies $\sup_{\bf{x}\in\mathbb{T}^3}\rho_0({\bf{x}})\geq c_0>0$. Finally, we prove that the vacuum states will not vanish for any time provided that the vacuum states are present initially. This phenomenon is totally new and somewhat surprising, and particularly is in contrast to the previous work of [H. L. Li et al., Commun. Math. Phys., 281 (2008), 401--444], where the authors showed that the vacuum states must vanish within finite time for the 1D compressible Navier--Stokes equations with density--dependent viscosity $\mu(\rho)=\rho^\alpha$ with $\alpha>1/2$.
Perfectly absorbed and emitted currents by complex potentials in nonlinear media

Recently it was demonstrated that the concept of a spectral singularity (SS) can be generalized to waves propagating in nonlinear media, like matter waves or electromagnetic waves in Kerr media. The corresponding solutions represent nonlinear currents sustained by a localized linear complex potential in a nonlinear Schrödinger equation. A key feature allowing the nonlinear generalization of a SS is a possibility to reduce a nonlinear current to the linear limit, where a SS has the unambiguous definition. In the meantime, known examples of nonlinear modes bifurcating from linear spectral singularities are few and belong to the specific class of constant-amplitude waves. Here we propose to extend the class of nonlinear SSs by incorporating solutions whose amplitudes are inhomogeneous. We show that the continuation from the linear limit requires a deformation of the complex potential, and this deformation is not unique. Examples include the deformation preserving the gain-and-loss distribution and the deformation preserving geometry of the potential. For the case example of a rectangular potential, we demonstrate that the nonlinear currents can be divided into two types: solutions of the first type bifurcate from the linear spectral singularities, and solutions of the second type cannot be reduced to the linear limit.
Pseudo-peakons and Cauchy analysis for an integrable fifth-order equation of Camassa-Holm type

In this paper we introduce a hierarchy of integrable higher order equations of Camassa-Holm (CH) type, that is, we present infinitely many nonlinear equations depending on inertia operators which generalize the standard momentum operator $A_2=\partial_{xx} - 1$ appearing in the Camassa-Holm equation $m_{t} = - m_{x}\,u - 2 \,m\,u_{x}\,$, $m = A_2(u)$. Our higher order CH-type equations are integrable in the sense that they possess an infinite number of local conservation laws, quadratic pseudo-potentials, and zero curvature formulations. We focus mainly on the fifth order CH-type equation and we show that it admits {\em pseudo-peakons}, this is, bounded solutions with differentiable first derivative and continuous and bounded second derivative, but whose higher order derivatives blow up. Furthermore, we investigate the Cauchy problem of our fifth order equation on the real line and prove local well-posedness for initial conditions $u_0 \in H^s(\mathbb{R})$, $s > 7/2$. In addition, we discuss conditions for global well-posedness in $H^4(\mathbb{R})$ as well as conditions causing local solutions to blow up in a finite time. We finish our paper with some comments on the geometric content of our equations of CH-type.
Fractional resonances and prethermal states in Floquet systems

In periodically-driven quantum systems, resonances can induce exotic nonequilibrium behavior and new phases of matter with no counterpart in undriven systems. We report on the emergence of fractional and integer resonances in a system of strongly interacting bosons in a lattice with a modulated hopping with a frequency that is either a fraction or an integer of the on-site repulsion. We contend that there is a fundamental difference between these resonances when the modulated hopping dynamically brings the many-body system to a Floquet prethermal state. In the case of a fractional resonance, second-order processes dominate the dynamics, leading to less entanglement and more localized quantum states than in the integer resonance case dominated by first-order processes. We quantify this using the von Neumann entropy and Loschmidt echo of quantum states. Our findings reveal novel features of the nonequilibrium quantum many-body system such as the coexistence of Floquet prethermalization and localization, that may allow to develop quantum memories with potential applications in quantum technologies and quantum information processing.
Life-History traits and the replicator equation

Due to the relevance for conservation biology, there is an increasing interest to extend evolutionary genomics models to plant, animal or microbial species. However, this requires to understand the effect of life-history traits absent in humans on genomic evolution. In this context, it is fundamentally of interest to generalize the replicator equation, which is at the heart of most population genomics models. However, as the inclusion of life-history traits generates models with a large state space, the analysis becomes involving. We focus, here, on quiescence and seed banks, two features common to many plant, invertebrate and microbial species. We develop a method to obtain a low-dimensional replicator equation in the context of evolutionary game theory, based on two assumptions: (1) the life-history traits are {\it per se} neutral, and (2) frequency-dependent selection is weak. We use the results to investigate the evolution and maintenance of cooperation based on the Prisoner's dilemma. We first consider the generalized replicator equation, and then refine the investigation using adaptive dynamics. It turns out that, depending on the structure and timing of the quiescence/dormancy life-history trait, cooperation in a homogeneous population can be stabilized. We finally discuss and highlight the relevance of these results for plant, invertebrate and microbial communities.
Young and Young--Laplace equations for a static ridge of nematic liquid crystal, and transitions between equilibrium states

Motivated by the need for greater understanding of systems that involve interfaces between a nematic liquid crystal, a solid substrate, and a passive gas that includes nematic--substrate--gas three-phase contact lines, we analyse a two-dimensional static ridge of nematic resting on a solid substrate in an atmosphere of passive gas. Specifically, we obtain the first complete theoretical description for this system, including nematic Young and Young--Laplace equations, and then, under the assumption that anchoring breaking occurs in regions adjacent to the contact lines, we use the nematic Young equations to determine the continuous and discontinuous transitions that occur between the equilibrium states of complete wetting, partial wetting, and complete dewetting. In particular, in addition to continuous transitions analogous to those that occur in the classical case of an isotropic liquid, we find a variety of discontinuous transitions, as well as contact-angle hysteresis, and regions of parameter space in which there exist multiple partial wetting states that do not occur in the classical case.
Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
Quantum homotopy perturbation method for nonlinear dissipative ordinary differential equations

While quantum computing provides an exponential advantage in solving linear differential equations, there are relatively few quantum algorithms for solving nonlinear differential equations. In our work, based on the homotopy perturbation method, we propose a quantum algorithm for solving $n$-dimensional nonlinear dissipative ordinary differential equations (ODEs). Our algorithm first converts the original nonlinear ODEs into the other nonlinear ODEs which can be embedded into finite-dimensional linear ODEs. Then we solve the embedded linear ODEs with quantum linear ODEs algorithm and obtain a state $\epsilon$-close to the normalized exact solution of the original nonlinear ODEs with success probability $\Omega(1)$. The complexity of our algorithm is $O(g\eta T{\rm poly}(\log(nT/\epsilon)))$, where $\eta$, $g$ measure the decay of the solution. Our algorithm provides exponential improvement over the best classical algorithms or previous quantum algorithms in $n$ or $\epsilon$.
Transitions from Abelian composite fermion to non-Abelian parton fractional quantum Hall states in the zeroth Landau level of bilayer graphene

The electron-electron interaction in the Landau levels of bilayer graphene is markedly different from that of conventional semiconductors such as GaAs. We show that in the zeroth Landau level of bilayer graphene, in the orbital which is dominated by the non-relativistic second Landau level wave function, by tuning the magnetic field a topological quantum phase transition from an Abelian composite fermion to a non-Abelian parton fractional quantum Hall state can be induced at filling factors $1/2, ~2/5$ and $3/7$. The parton states host exotic anyons that can potentially be utilized to store and process quantum information. Intriguingly, some of these transitions may have been observed in a recent experiment [Huang \emph{et al.} arXiv:2105.07058].
Linearity of homogeneous solutions to degenerate elliptic equations in dimension three

Given a linear elliptic equation $\sum a_{ij} u_{ij} =0$ in $\mathbb{R}^3$, it is a classical problem to determine if its order-one homogeneous solutions $u$ are linear. The answer is negative in general, by a construction of Martinez-Maure. In contrast, the answer is affirmative in the uniformly elliptic case, by a theorem of Han, Nadirashvili and Yuan, and it is a known open problem to determine the degenerate ellipticity condition on $(a_{ij})$ under which this theorem still holds. In this paper we solve this problem. We prove the linearity of $u$ under the following degenerate ellipticity condition for $(a_{ij})$, which is sharp by Martinez-Maure example: if $\mathcal{K}$ denotes the ratio between the largest and smallest eigenvalues of $(a_{ij})$, we assume $\mathcal{K}|_{\mathcal{O}}$ lies in $L_{\rm loc}^1$, where $\mathcal{O}\subset \mathbb{S}^2$ is a connected open set that intersects any configuration of four disjoint closed geodesic arcs of length $\pi$ in $\mathbb{S}^2$. Our results also give the sharpest possible version under which an old conjecture by Alexandrov, Koutroufiotis and Nirenberg (disproved by Martinez-Maure's example) holds.
Complemented MacNeille completions and algebras of fractions

We introduce ($\ell$-)bimonoids as ordered algebras consisting of two compatible monoidal structures on a partially ordered (lattice-ordered) set. Bimonoids form an appropriate framework for the study of a general notion of complementation, which subsumes both Boolean complements in bounded distributive lattices and multiplicative inverses in monoids. The central question of the paper is whether and how bimonoids can be embedded into complemented bimonoids, generalizing the embedding of cancellative commutative monoids into their groups of fractions and of bounded distributive lattices into their free Boolean extensions. We prove that each commutative ($\ell$-)bimonoid indeed embeds into a complete complemented commutative $\ell$-bimonoid in a doubly dense way reminiscent of the Dedekind--MacNeille completion. Moreover, this complemented completion, which is term equivalent to a commutative involutive residuated lattice, sometimes contains a tighter complemented envelope analogous to the group of fractions. In the case of cancellative commutative monoids this algebra of fractions is precisely the familiar group of fractions, while in the case of Brouwerian (Heyting) algebras it is a (bounded) idempotent involutive commutative residuated lattice. This construction of the algebra of fractions in fact yields a categorical equivalence between varieties of integral and of involutive residuated structures which subsumes as special cases the known equivalences between Abelian $\ell$-groups and their negative cones, and between Sugihara monoids and their negative cones.
Identification of the Source for Full Parabolic Equations

In this work, we consider the problem of identifying the time independent source for full parabolic equations in $\mathbb{R}^n$ from noisy data. This is an ill-posed problem in the sense of Hadamard. To compensate the factor that causes the instability, a family of parametric regularization operators is introduced, where the rule to select the value of the regularization parameter is included. This rule, known as regularization parameter choice rule, depends on the data noise level and the degree of smoothness that it is assumed for the source. The proof for the stability and convergence of the regularization criteria is presented and a Hölder type bound is obtained for the estimation error. Numerical examples are included to illustrate the effectiveness of this regularization approach.
Quantum-classical entropy analysis for nonlinearly-coupled continuous-variable bipartite systems

The correspondence principle plays a fundamental role in quantum mechanics. It provides us with a bridge to relate and somehow explain the dynamical behavior shown by quantum systems in terms of the dynamics exhibited by their classical counterparts. This naturally leads to inquire whether it is possible to define close classical analogs of quantum states in phase space, since this is a common meeting point to both classical and quantum density statistical descriptors. A reasonable option to introduce such classical analogs seems to be the use of phase-space classical distributions that arise upon removal of the interference traits in the Wigner distribution functions associated with the quantum state to be analyzed. To evaluate the feasibility of this option, here the dynamical evolution of the linear and von Neumann entropies is numerically computed for a continuous-variable bipartite system, and compared with the corresponding classical counterparts. More specifically, the system consists of two quartic oscillators nonlinearly coupled under regular and chaos conditions. Three quantum states for the full system are thus considered, namely, a Gaussian state, a cat state, and a Bell-type state. As it is known in the literature, for pure states, such entropy measures are a signature of the production of entanglement, which is also regarded to have no classical analog. By comparing the quantum and classical counterparts, and particularly the trends observed in them for the various states investigated, it will be shown that instead of entanglement production, such entropies rather provide us with information on the system (either quantum or classical) delocalization. This gradual loss of information ...
Improving the performance of reputation evaluating by combining the structure of network and nonlinear recovery

Characterizing the reputation of an evaluator is particularly significant for consumer to obtain useful information from online rating systems. Furthermore, to overcome the difficulties with spam attacks on the rating system and to get the reliable on reputation of evaluators is an important topic in the research. We have noticed that most of the existing evaluator reputation evaluation methods only rely on the evaluator's rating information and abnormal behavior to establish a reputation system, which miss the systematic aspects of the rating systems including the structure of the evaluator-object bipartite network and the effects of nonlinear effects. This study we propose an improved reputation evaluation method by combining the structure of the evaluator-object bipartite network with rating information and introducing penalty and reward factors. This novel method has been empirically analyzed on a large-scale artificial data set and two real data sets. The results show that the proposed method is more accurate and robust in the presence of spam attacks. This fresh idea contributes a new way for building reputation evaluation models in sparse bipartite rating network.
Finite time extinction for a class of damped Schr{ö}dinger equations with a singular saturated nonlinearity

We present some sharper finite extinction time results for solutions of a class of damped nonlinear Schr{ö}dinger equations when the nonlinear damping term corresponds to the limit cases of some "saturating non-Kerr law" $F(|u|^2)u=\frac{a}{\varepsilon+(|u|^2)^\alpha}u,$ with $a\in\mathbb{C},$ $\varepsilon\geqslant0,$ $2\alpha=(1-m)$ and $m\in[0,1).$ To carry out the improvement of previous results in the literature we present in this paper a careful revision of the existence and regularity of weak solutions under very general assumptions on the data. We prove that the problem can be solved in the very general framework of the maximal monotone operators theory, even under a lack of regularity of the damping term. This allows us to consider, among other things, the singular case $m=0.$ We replace the above approximation of the damping term by a different one which keeps the monotonicity for any $\varepsilon\geqslant0$. We prove that, when $m=0,$ the finite extinction time of the solution arises for merely bounded right hand side data $f(t,x).$ This is specially useful in the applications in which the Schr{ö}dinger equation is coupled with some other functions satisfying some additional equations.
Density of states approach for lattice field theory with topological terms

We discuss a new density of states (DoS) approach to solve the complex action problem that is caused by topological terms. The key ingredient is to use open boundary conditions for (at least) one of the directions, such that the quantization of the topological charge is lifted and the density becomes a regular function. We employ the DoS FFA method and compute the density of states as a function of the topological charge. Subsequent integration with suitable factors gives rise to the observables we are interested in. We here explore two test cases: U(1) lattice gauge theory in two dimensions, and SU(2) lattice gauge theory in four dimensions. Since the 2-d case has an exact solution we may use it to assess the method, in particular to establish the equivalence of the open boundary results with the usual choice of periodic boundary conditions. The SU(2) case is a first step of developing the techniques towards their eventual application in full QCD.
