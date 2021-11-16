ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Families of Galois representations and $(φ, τ)$-modules

By Aditya Karnataki, Léo Poyeton
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Let $p$ be a prime, and let $K$ be a finite extension of $\mathbf{Q}_p$, with absolute Galois group $\cal{G}_K$. Let $\pi$ be a uniformizer of $K$ and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Efficient Representation for Simulating U(1) Gauge Theories on Digital Quantum Computers at All Values of the Coupling

We derive a representation for a lattice U(1) gauge theory with exponential convergence in the number of states used to represent each lattice site that is applicable at all values of the coupling. At large coupling, this representation is equivalent to the Kogut-Susskind electric representation, which is known to provide a good description in this region. At small coupling, our approach adjusts the maximum magnetic field that is represented in the digitization as in this regime the low-lying eigenstates become strongly peaked around zero magnetic field. Additionally, we choose a representation of the electric component of the Hamiltonian that gives minimal violation of the canonical commutation relation when acting upon low-lying eigenstates, motivated by the Nyquist-Shannon sampling theorem. For (2+1) dimensions with 4 lattice sites the expectation value of the plaquette operator can be calculated with only 7 states per lattice site with per-mille level accuracy for all values of the coupling constant.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Galois points and rational functions with small value sets

This paper presents a connection between Galois points and rational functions over a finite field with small value sets. This paper proves that the defining polynomial of any plane curve admitting two Galois points is an irreducible component of a polynomial obtained as a relation of two rational functions. A recent result of Bartoli, Borges, and Quoos implies that one of these rational functions over a finite field has a very small value set, under the assumption that Galois groups of two Galois points generate the semidrect product. When two Galois points are external, this paper proves that the defining polynomial is an irreducible component of a polynomial with separated variables. This connects the study of Galois points to that of polynomials with small value sets.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Congruences of Elliptic Curves Arising from Non-Surjective Mod $N$ Galois Representations

We study $N$-congruences between quadratic twists of elliptic curves. If $N$ has exactly two distinct prime factors we show that these are parametrised by double covers of certain modular curves. In many, but not all, cases the modular curves in question correspond to the normaliser of a Cartan subgroup of $\operatorname{GL}_2(\mathbb{Z}/N\mathbb{Z})$. By computing explicit models for these double covers we find all pairs, $(N, r)$, such that there exist infinitely many $j$-invariants of elliptic curves $E/\mathbb{Q}$ which are $N$-congruent with power $r$ to a quadratic twist of $E$. We also find an example of a $48$-congruence over $\mathbb{Q}$. We make a conjecture classifying nontrivial $(N,r)$-congruences between quadratic twists of elliptic curves over $\mathbb{Q}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of Cuscuton dynamics on braneworld configurations in the scalar-tensor representation of $f\left(R,T\right)$ gravity

In this work we study braneworld configurations in the scalar-tensor representation of the $f\left(R,T\right)$ gravity theory in the presence of a Cuscuton term in the source field matter Lagrangian. We start by deriving the scalar-tensor representation of the theory and obtaining its respective equations of motion. We then introduce the standard metric for a flat braneworld model with one extra dimension for the general case of a $f\left(R,T\right)$ theory and study two different models for the source field. Given the complexity of the field equations, these solutions are obtained numerically. In these cases, the Cuscuton term effectively amplifies the effect, by increasing the height of the stability potential barrier and, consequently, the depth of the minimum of the graviton zero-mode on the brane. Finally, we study the particular cases of $F(R)+T$ and $R+G\left(T\right)$, for which only the scalar fields $\varphi$ or $\psi$ are present, respectively, and we prove that the presence of the scalar field $\varphi$ is essential in the development of internal structure on the brane.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modules
arxiv.org

Improved description of di-lepton production in $τ^-\toν_τP^-$ decays

Recently, the Belle collaboration reported the first measurements of the $\tau^- \to\nu_{\tau}\pi^-e^+e^-$ branching fraction and the spectrum of the pion-dielectron system. This decay and the corresponding di-muon channel offer the possibility to extract information on the $W\pi\gamma^*$ vertex in a kinematical region relevant for the evaluations of the radiative corrections to $\tau^- \to \nu_{\tau}\pi^-$ and of the pion pole part of the hadronic light-by-light contribution to $a_{\mu}$. This is the motivation to seek for improvements on our previous evaluation of $\tau^- \to \nu_{\tau}\pi^-\ell^+\ell^-$ decays ($\ell=e,\,\mu$). In this paper we ameliorate our calculation of the $WP^-\gamma^*$ vertex by including flavor symmetry breaking effects in the framework of the Resonance Chiral Theory. We impose QCD short-distance behavior to constrain most parameters and data on the $\pi^-e^+e^-$ spectrum reported by Belle to fix the remaining free ones. As a result, improved predictions for the branching ratios and hadronic/leptonic spectra are reported, in good agreement with observations. Analogous calculations for the strangeness-changing $\tau^- \to \nu_{\tau}K^-\ell^+\ell^-$ transitions are reported for the first time.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Electron and Superconducting Properties of the AFeAs (A= Li, Na) Family Alkali-Metal Pnictides: Current Stage of the Research (mini-review)

The review is focused on one of the most exotic families of iron-based superconductors belonging to the AFeAs structural type, where A is alkali metal. We briefly concern physical and electron properties of the typical members of this family, LiFeAs and NaFeAs, discuss the theoretical models describing the multiple-gap superconducting state, and the experimental data available in literature. As well, we specify the main unsolved problems, that seem crucial for both the AFeAs family and for iron-based superconductors in general.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Effective acetylene length dependence of the elastic properties of different kinds of graphynes

Graphyne is a planar network of connected carbon chains, each formed by $n$ acetylene linkages. Uncountable ways to make these connections lead to uncountable structural graphyne families (GFs). As the synthesis of graphynes with $n > 1$ has been reported in literature, it is of interest to find out how their physical properties depend on $n$ for each possible GF. Although literature already present specific models to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of specific GFs, there is not yet enough amount of data for the physical properties of different graphynes with different values of $n$. Based on fully atomistic molecular dynamics simulations, the Young's modulus, shear modulus, linear compressibility and Poisson's ratio of 10 graphyne members of 7 different GFs are calculated. A simple elastic model consisting of a serial combination of $n$ springs is proposed to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of these 7 GFs. We show that except for the Poisson's ratio, this simple unique elastic model is able to numerically describe, with good precision, the Young's modulus, shear modulus and linear compressibility of all different graphynes, including anisotropy and negative values of linear compressibility of some GFs.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pressure induced superconductivity in WB2 and ReB2 through modifying the B layers

Cuiying Pei, Jianfeng Zhang, Chunsheng Gong, Qi Wang, Lingling Gao, Yi Zhao, Shangjie Tian, Weizheng Cao, Changhua Li, Zhong-Yi Lu, Hechang Lei, Kai Liu, Yanpeng Qi. The recent discovery of superconductivity up to 32 K in the pressurized MoB2 reignites the interests in exploring high-Tc superconductors in transition-metal diborides. Inspired by that work, we turn our attention to the 5d transition-metal diborides. Here we systematically investigate the responses of both structural and physical properties of WB2 and ReB2 to external pressure, which possess different types of boron layers. Similar to MoB2, the pressure-induced superconductivity was also observed in WB2 above 60 GPa with a maximum Tc of 15 K at 100 GPa, while no superconductivity was detected in ReB2 in this pressure range. Interestingly, the structures at ambient pressure for both WB2 and ReB2 persist to high pressure without structural phase transitions. Theoretical calculations suggest that the ratio of flat boron layers in this class of transition-metal diborides may be crucial for the appearance of high Tc. The combined theoretical and experimental results highlight the effect of geometry of boron layers on superconductivity and shed light on the exploration of novel high-Tc superconductors in borides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Physical and geometrical parameters of CVBS XIV: The two nearby systems HIP 19206 and HIP 84425

Mashhoor A. Al-Wardat, Enas Abu-Alrob, Abdallah M. Hussein, Mohammad K. Mardini, Ali A. Taani, Hatem S. Widyan, Zahraa T. Yousef, Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Nihad A. Yusuf. The data release DR2 of Gaia mission was of great help in precise determination of fundamental parameters of Close Visual Binary and Multiple Systems (CVBMSs), especially masses of their components, which are crucial parameters in understating formation and and evolution of stars and galaxies. This article presents the complete set of fundamental parameters of two nearby (CVBSs), these are HIP 19206 and HIP 84425. We used a combination of two methods; the first one is Tokovinin's dynamical method to solve the orbit of the system and to estimate orbital elements and the dynamical mass sum, and the second one is Al-Wardat's method for analyzing CVBMSs to estimate the physical parameters of the individual components. The latest method employs grids of Kurucz line-blanketed plane parallel model atmospheres to build synthetic Spectral Energy Distributions (SED) of the individual components. Trigonometric parallax measurements given by Gaia DR2 and Hipparcos catalogues are used to analyse the two systems. The difference in these measurements yielded slight discrepancies in the fundamental parameters of the individual components especially masses. So, a new dynamical parallax is suggested in this work based on the most convenient mass sum as given by each of the two methods. The new dynamical parallax for the system Hip 19205 as $22.97\pm 0.95$ mas coincides well with the trigonometric one given recently (in December 2020) by Gaia DR3 as $22.3689\pm 0.4056$ mas.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stochastic Processes Under Linear Differential Constraints : Application to Gaussian Process Regression for the 3 Dimensional Free Space Wave Equation

Let $P$ be a linear differential operator over $\mathcal{D} \subset \mathbb{R}^d$ and $U = (U_x)_{x \in \mathcal{D}}$ a second order stochastic process. In the first part of this article, we prove a new simple necessary and sufficient condition for all the trajectories of $U$ to verify the partial differential equation (PDE) $T(U) = 0$. This condition is formulated in terms of the covariance kernel of $U$. The novelty of this result is that the equality $T(U) = 0$ is understood in the sense of distributions, which is a functional analysis framework particularly adapted to the study of PDEs. This theorem provides precious insights during the second part of this article, which is dedicated to performing "physically informed" machine learning on data that is solution to the homogeneous 3 dimensional free space wave equation. We perform Gaussian Process Regression (GPR) on this data, which is a kernel based machine learning technique. To do so, we model the solution of this PDE as a trajectory drawn from a well-chosen Gaussian process (GP). We obtain explicit formulas for the covariance kernel of the corresponding stochastic process; this kernel can then be used for GPR. We explore two particular cases : the radial symmetry and the point source. In the case of radial symmetry, we derive "fast to compute" GPR formulas; in the case of the point source, we show a direct link between GPR and the classical triangulation method for point source localization used e.g. in GPS systems. We also show that this use of GPR can be interpreted as a new answer to the ill-posed inverse problem of reconstructing initial conditions for the wave equation with finite dimensional data, and also provides a way of estimating physical parameters from this data as in [Raissi et al,2017]. We finish by showcasing this physically informed GPR on a number of practical examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Microscopic Theory of Magnetic Disorder-Induced Decoherence in Superconducting Nb Films

Evan Sheridan, Thomas F. Harrelson, Eric Sivonxay, Kristin A. Persson, M. Virginia P. Altoé, Irfan Siddiqi, D. Frank Ogletree, David I. Santiago, Sinéad M. Griffin. The performance of superconducting qubits is orders of magnitude below what is expected from theoretical estimates based on the loss tangents of the constituent bulk materials. This has been attributed to the presence of uncontrolled surface oxides formed during fabrication which can introduce defects and impurities that create decoherence channels. Here, we develop an ab initio Shiba theory to investigate the microscopic origin of magnetic-induced decoherence in niobium thin film superconductors and the formation of native oxides. Our ab initio calculations encompass the roles of structural disorder, stoichiometry, and strain on the formation of decoherence-inducing local spin moments. With parameters derived from these first-principles calculations we develop an effective quasi-classical model of magnetic-induced losses in the superconductor. We identify d-channel losses (associated with oxygen vacancies) as especially parasitic, resulting in a residual zero temperature surface impedance. This work provides a route to connecting atomic scale properties of superconducting materials and macroscopic decoherence channels affecting quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A first look at the topology of reionization redshifts in models of the Epoch of the Reionization

During the EoR, the first stars and galaxies appear while creating ionized bubbles that will eventually percolate near z=6. These ionized bubbles and percolation process are nowadays under a lot of scrutiny since observations of the HI gas will be carried on in the next decade with e.g. the SKA radiotelescope. Studies of the EoR are performed on semi-analytical and fully numerical cosmological simulations to investigate e.g. the topology of the process. We analyse the topology of EoR models through regions that are under the radiative influence of ionization sources. They are associated with peak patches of reionization redshift (zreion) field, for which we measure their general properties (e.g. number, size, shape, orientation). We aim at gaining insights on the geometry of the reionization process and how it relates to the matter distribution for example. We also assess how such measurements can be used to quantify the influence of physical parameters on the reionization models or the differences between fully numerical simulations and semi-analytical models. We use the DisPerSE framework (which applies the Morse theory and the persistent homology) on different EoR scenarios through gas density and zreion maps. We find that we can distinguish between EoR models with different sources using simple analyses on the number, shape and size distributions of the peak patches. For every model, we statistically show that they are rather prolate and aligned with the gas filaments. We briefly highlight that the percolation process can be followed studying zreion fields with different persistence thresholds. We show that fully numerical EMMA simulations can be made consistent with 21cmFAST models in this topological framework as long as the source distribution is diffuse enough.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy