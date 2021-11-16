Bitcoin Clue: Patrick Paige, with the hard drives, in the conservatory

Here are a few updates from the Kleiman v Wright trial in Miami, in case you got distracted by the serious stuff:. 1. On Monday morning, Judge Beth Bloom was delighted that the juror who had been sick, leading to an early finish the previous week, was feeling better and that the case could continue. Kurt Wuckert Jr wasn’t convinced, reporting on his livestream that the juror was doing some “serious head rubbing.” By Friday, he said, she was “doing the full body hug and rotating in her chair”, looking like “someone who could use a padded room.” That might have just been boredom of course. According to Patrick Thompson, on the livestream with Kurt, on Friday the judge led a courtroom singsong to celebrate the birthday of one of the other jurors, and that was “one of the most exciting parts of the day.”

