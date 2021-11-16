ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Implicit Method for Degenerated Differential-Algebraic Equations and Applications

By Wenqiang Yang, Wenyuan Wu, Greg Reid
 8 days ago

Systems of differential-algebraic equations are routinely automatically produced by modeling enviroments such as Maplesim, System Modeler and Modelica. Structural methods are important for reducing the index and obtaining hidden constraints of such daes. This is especially the case for high index non-linear daes. Although...

Context aware semantic adaptation network for cross domain implicit sentiment classification

Cross-domain sentiment classification could be attributed to two steps. The first step is used to extract the text representation, and the other is to reduce domain discrepancy. Existing methods mostly focus on learning the domain-invariant information, rarely consider using the domain-specific semantic information, which could help cross-domain sentiment classification; traditional adversarial-based models merely focus on aligning the global distribution ignore maximizing the class-specific decision boundaries. To solve these problems, we propose a context-aware semantic adaptation (CASA) network for cross-domain implicit sentiment classification (ISC). CASA can provide more semantic relationships and an accurate understanding of the emotion-changing process for ISC tasks lacking explicit emotion words. (1) To obtain inter- and intrasentence semantic associations, our model builds a context-aware heterogeneous graph (CAHG), which can aggregate the intrasentence dependency information and the intersentence node interaction information, followed by an attention mechanism that remains high-level domain-specific features. (2) Moreover, we conduct a new multigrain discriminator (MGD) to effectively reduce the interdomain distribution discrepancy and improve intradomain class discrimination. Experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of different modules compared with existing models on the Chinese implicit emotion dataset and four public explicit datasets.
Parameterized splitting theorems and bifurcations for potential operators, Part II: Applications to quasi-linear elliptic equations and systems

This is the second part of a series devoting to the generalizations and applications of common theorems in variational bifurcation theory. Using abstract theorems in the first part we obtain many new bifurcation results for quasi-linear elliptic boundary value problems of higher order. Comments: 53 pages. Revision and extension for...
Subregular W-algebras of type A

Subregular W-algebras are an interesting and increasingly important class of quantum hamiltonian reductions of affine vertex algebras. Here, we show that the $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebra can be realised in terms of the $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ regular W-algebra and the half lattice vertex algebra $\Pi$. This generalises the realisations found for $n=1$ and $2$ in [arXiv:1711.11342, arXiv:2007.00396] and can be interpreted as an inverse quantum hamiltonian reduction in the sense of Adamović. We use this realisation to explore the representation theory of $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebras. Much of the structure encountered for $\mathfrak{sl}_{2}$ and $\mathfrak{sl}_{3}$ is also present for $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$. Particularly, the simple $\mathfrak{sl}_{n+1}$ subregular W-algebra at nondegenerate admissible levels can be realised purely in terms of the $\mathsf{W}_{n+1}$ minimal model vertex algebra and $\Pi$.
Tits-type alternative for certain groups acting on algebraic surfaces

A theorem of Cantat and Urech says that an analog of the classical Tits alternative holds for the group of birational automorphisms of a compact complex Kaehler surface. We established in our previous paper the following Tits-type alternative: if X is a toric affine variety and G is a subgroup of Aut(X) generated by a finite set of unipotent subgroups normalized by the acting torus then either G contains a nonabelian free subgroup or G is a unipotent affine algebraic group. In the present paper we extend the latter result to any group G of automorphisms of a complex affine surface generated by a finite collection of unipotent algebraic subgroups. It occurs that either G contains a nonabelian free subgroup or G is a metabelian unipotent algebraic group.
An Algebraic and Microlocal Approach to the Stochastic Non-linear Schrodinger Equation

In a recent work [DDRZ20], it has been developed a novel framework aimed at studying at a perturbative level a large class of non-linear, scalar, real, stochastic PDEs and inspired by the algebraic approach to quantum field theory. The main advantage is the possibility of computing the expectation value and the correlation functions of the underlying solutions accounting for renormalization intrinsically and without resorting to any specific regularization scheme. In this work we prove that it is possible to extend the range of applicability of this framework to cover also the stochastic non-linear Schroedinger equation in which randomness is codified by an additive, Gaussian, complex white noise.
Spatial statistics and stochastic partial differential equations: a mechanistic viewpoint

The Stochastic Partial Differential Equation (SPDE) approach, now commonly used in spatial statistics to construct Gaussian random fields, is revisited from a mechanistic perspective based on the movement of microscopic particles, thereby relating pseudo-differential operators to dispersal kernels. We first establish a connection between Lévy flights and PDEs involving the Fractional Laplacian (FL) operator. The corresponding Fokker-Planck PDEs will serve as a basis to propose new generalisations by considering a general form of SPDE with terms accounting for dispersal, drift and reaction. We detail the difference between the FL operator (with or without linear reaction term) associated with a fat-tailed dispersal kernel and therefore describing long-distance dependencies, and the damped FL operator associated with a thin-tailed kernel, thus corresponding to short-distance dependencies. Then, SPDE-based random fields with non-stationary external spatially and temporally varying force are illustrated and nonlinear bistable reaction term are introduced. The physical meaning of the latter and possible applications are discussed. Returning to the particulate interpretation of the above-mentioned equations, we describe in a relatively simple case their links with point processes. We unravel the nature of the point processes they generate and show how such mechanistic models, associated to a probabilistic observation model, can be used in a hierarchical setting to estimate the parameters of the particle dynamics.
A Regularization Operator for the Source Approximation of a Transport Equation

Source identification problems have multiple applications in engineering such as the identification of fissures in materials, determination of sources in electromagnetic fields or geophysical applications, detection of contaminant sources, among others. In this work we are concerned with the determination of a time-dependent source in a transport equation from noisy data measured at a fixed position. By means of Fourier techniques can be shown that the problem is ill-posed in the sense that the solution exists but it does not vary continuously with the data. A number of different techniques were developed by other authors to approximate the solution. In this work, we consider a family of parametric regularization operators to deal with the ill-posedness of the problem. We proposed a manner to select the regularization parameter as a function of noise level in data in order to obtain a regularized solution that approximate the unknown source. We find a Hölder type bound for the error of the approximated source when the unknown function is considered to be bounded in a given norm. Numerical examples illustrate the convergence and stability of the method.
Invariant differential operators and the generalized symmetric group

In this paper we study the decomposition of the direct image of $\pi_+(\Oc_{X})$ the polynomial ring $\Oc_X$ as a $\D$-module, under the map $\pi: \spec \Oc_{X} \to \spec \Oc_{X}^{G(r,n)}$, where $\Oc_{X}^{G(r,n)}$ is the ring of invariant polynomial under the action of the wreath product $G(r,p):= \ZZ / r \ZZ \wr \Sc_n $. We first describe the generators of the simple components of $\pi_+(\Oc_X)$ and give their multiplicities. Using an equivalence of categories and the higher Specht polynomials, we describe a $\D$-module decomposition of the polynomial ring localized at the discriminant of $\pi$. Furthermore, we study the action invariants, differential operators, on the higher Specht polynomials.
Implicit vs Unfolded Graph Neural Networks

It has been observed that graph neural networks (GNN) sometimes struggle to maintain a healthy balance between modeling long-range dependencies across nodes while avoiding unintended consequences such as oversmoothed node representations. To address this issue (among other things), two separate strategies have recently been proposed, namely implicit and unfolded GNNs. The former treats node representations as the fixed points of a deep equilibrium model that can efficiently facilitate arbitrary implicit propagation across the graph with a fixed memory footprint. In contrast, the latter involves treating graph propagation as the unfolded descent iterations as applied to some graph-regularized energy function. While motivated differently, in this paper we carefully elucidate the similarity and differences of these methods, quantifying explicit situations where the solutions they produced may actually be equivalent and others where behavior diverges. This includes the analysis of convergence, representational capacity, and interpretability. We also provide empirical head-to-head comparisons across a variety of synthetic and public real-world benchmarks.
Numerical Solution of Variable-Order Fractional Differential Equations Using Bernoulli Polynomials

We introduce a new numerical method, based on Bernoulli polynomials, for solving multiterm variable-order fractional differential equations. The variable-order fractional derivative was considered in the Caputo sense, while the Riemann--Liouville integral operator was used to give approximations for the unknown function and its variable-order derivatives. An operational matrix of variable-order fractional integration was introduced for the Bernoulli functions. By assuming that the solution of the problem is sufficiently smooth, we approximated a given order of its derivative using Bernoulli polynomials. Then, we used the introduced operational matrix to find some approximations for the unknown function and its derivatives. Using these approximations and some collocation points, the problem was reduced to the solution of a system of nonlinear algebraic equations. An error estimate is given for the approximate solution obtained by the proposed method. Finally, five illustrative examples were considered to demonstrate the applicability and high accuracy of the proposed technique, comparing our results with the ones obtained by existing methods in the literature and making clear the novelty of the work. The numerical results showed that the new method is efficient, giving high-accuracy approximate solutions even with a small number of basis functions and when the solution to the problem is not infinitely differentiable, providing better results and a smaller number of basis functions when compared to state-of-the-art methods.
Quantum Amplitude Damping for solving homogeneous linear differential equations: a non-interferometric algorithm

In contexts where relevant problems can easily attain configuration spaces of enormous sizes, solving Linear Differential Equations (LDEs) can become a hard achievement for classical computers; on the other hand, the rise of quantum hardware can enable such high-dimensional problems to be solved with a viable and foreseeable number of qubits, whilst also yielding quantum advantage in terms of time complexity. In this effort, the proposal of quantum algorithms that can fundamentally harvest this potential, whilst simultaneously being appealing for implementation purposes, becomes an essential milestone. As this is not a trivial task, new heuristics for proposing quantum algorithms are welcomed. This work presents a quantum algorithm inspired by the Quantum Amplitude Damping operation for solving homogeneous LDEs, providing an exponential speed-up compared to any classical method, in relation to the problem's dimension. Contrary to previously proposed algorithms for differential equations with similar time complexity advantage, our algorithm is defined via a gate-level quantum circuit, predominantly composed of elementary 2-qubit gates, and is particularly nonrestrictive in terms of connectivity within and between some of its main quantum registers. We show that such an open quantum system-based circuitry allows for constructing the solution (particularly the non-unitary step) in a non-interferometric way; we also provide a guideline for guaranteeing a lower bound on the probability of success for each realisation, by exploring the decay properties of the underlying quantum operation.
Implicit SVD for Graph Representation Learning

Recent improvements in the performance of state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods for Graph Representational Learning (GRL) have come at the cost of significant computational resource requirements for training, e.g., for calculating gradients via backprop over many data epochs. Meanwhile, Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) can find closed-form solutions to convex problems, using merely a handful of epochs. In this paper, we make GRL more computationally tractable for those with modest hardware. We design a framework that computes SVD of \textit{implicitly} defined matrices, and apply this framework to several GRL tasks. For each task, we derive linear approximation of a SOTA model, where we design (expensive-to-store) matrix $\mathbf{M}$ and train the model, in closed-form, via SVD of $\mathbf{M}$, without calculating entries of $\mathbf{M}$. By converging to a unique point in one step, and without calculating gradients, our models show competitive empirical test performance over various graphs such as article citation and biological interaction networks. More importantly, SVD can initialize a deeper model, that is architected to be non-linear almost everywhere, though behaves linearly when its parameters reside on a hyperplane, onto which SVD initializes. The deeper model can then be fine-tuned within only a few epochs. Overall, our procedure trains hundreds of times faster than state-of-the-art methods, while competing on empirical test performance. We open-source our implementation at: this https URL.
Associative algebras and intertwining operators

Let $V$ be a vertex operator algebra and $A^{\infty}(V)$ and $A^{N}(V)$ for $N\in \mathbb{N}$ the associative algebras introduced by the author in [H5]. For a lower-bounded generalized $V$-module $W$, we give $W$ a structure of graded $A^{\infty}(V)$-module and we introduce an $A^{\infty}(V)$-bimodule $A^{\infty}(W)$ and an $A^{N}(V)$-bimodule $A^{N}(W)$. We prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ for lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules $W_{1}$, $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}$ is isomorphic to the space $\hom_{A^{\infty}(V)}(A^{\infty}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{\infty}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$. Assuming that $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}'$ are equivalent to certain universal lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules generated by their $A^{N}(V)$-submodules consisting of elements of levels less than or equal to $N\in \mathbb{N}$, we also prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ is isomorphic to the space of $\hom_{A^{N}(V)}(A^{N}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{N}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$.
An inverse problem for a quasilinear convection--diffusion equation

We study the inverse problem of recovering a semilinear diffusion term $a(t,\lambda)$ as well as a quasilinear convection term $\mathcal B(t,x,\lambda,\xi)$ in a nonlinear parabolic equation $$\partial_tu-\textrm{div}(a(t,u) \nabla u)+\mathcal B(t,x,u,\nabla u)\cdot\nabla u=0, \quad \mbox{in}\ (0,T)\times\Omega,$$ given the knowledge of the flux of the moving quantity associated with different sources applied at the boundary of the domain. This inverse problem that is modeled by the solution dependent parameters $a$ and $\mathcal B$ has many physical applications related to various classes of cooperative interactions or complex mixing in diffusion processes. Our main result states that, under suitable assumptions, it is possible to fully recover the nonlinear diffusion term $a$ as well as the nonlinear convection term $\mathcal B$. The recovery of the diffusion term is based on the idea of solutions to the linearized equation with singularities near the boundary $\partial \Omega$. Our proof of the recovery of the convection term is based on the idea of higher order linearization to reduce the inverse problem to a density property for certain anisotropic products of solutions to the linearized equation. We show this density property by constructing sufficiently smooth geometric optic solutions concentrating on rays in $\Omega$.
The Deformation $L_\infty$ algebra of a Dirac--Jacobi structure

We develop the deformations theory of a Dirac--Jacobi structure within a fixed Courant--Jacobi algebroid. Using the description of split Courant--Jacobi algebroids as degree $2$ contact $\mathbb{N} Q$ manifolds and Voronov's higher derived brackets, each Dirac--Jacobi structure is associated with a cubic $L_\infty$ algebra for any choice of a complementary almost Dirac--Jacobi structure. This $L_\infty$ algebra governs the deformations of the Dirac--Jacobi structure: there is a one-to-one correspondence between the MC elements of this $L_\infty$ algebra and the small deformations of the Dirac-Jacobi structure. Further, by Cattaneo and Schätz's equivalence of higher derived brackets, this $L_\infty$ algebra does not depend (up to $L_\infty$-isomorphisms) on the choice of the complementary almost Dirac--Jacobi structure. These same ideas apply to get a new proof of the independence of the $L_\infty$ algebra of Dirac structure from the choice of a complementary almost Dirac structure (a result proved using other techniques by Gualtieri, Matviichuk and Scott).
Numerical methods to evaluate Koopman matrix from system equations

A method that is employed to evaluate a Koopman matrix from a data set of snapshot pairs is the extended dynamical mode decomposition (EDMD). The Koopman operator is a linear but infinite-dimensional operator that governs the evolution of observables, and is beneficial when employed in the analysis of dynamics. The Koopman matrix corresponds to an approximation of the Koopman operator, requiring a specific dictionary to represent the operator. In this study, an alternative approach for evaluating the Koopman matrix for stochastic differential equations has been proposed. Using the system equations the Koopman matrix can be directly derived without any sampling. Hence, this approach is complementary to a data-driven approach provided a prior knowledge of the system equations is available. The proposed method comprises combinatorics, an approximation of the resolvent, and extrapolations. Comparisons with the EDMD have also been demonstrated considering a noisy van der Pol system. The proposed method yields reasonable results even in cases wherein the EDMD exhibits a slow convergence behavior.
Reduction Theory of Algebraic Modules and their Successive Minima

Lattices defined as modules over algebraic rings or orders have garnered interest recently, particularly in the fields of cryptography and coding theory. Whilst there exist many attempts to generalise the conditions for LLL reduction to such lattices, there do not seem to be any attempts so far to generalise stronger notions of reduction such as Minkowski, HKZ and BKZ reduction. Moreover, most lattice reduction methods for modules over algebraic rings involve applying traditional techniques to the embedding of the module into real space, which distorts the structure of the algebra. In this paper, we generalise some classical notions of reduction theory to that of free modules defined over an order. Moreover, we extend the definitions of Minkowski, HKZ and BKZ reduction to that of such modules and show that bases reduced in this manner have vector lengths that can be bounded above by the successive minima of the lattice multiplied by a constant that depends on the algebra and the dimension of the module. In particular, we show that HKZ reduced bases are polynomially close to the successive minima of the lattice in terms of the module dimension. None of our definitions require the module to be embedded and thus preserve the structure of the module.
Life-History traits and the replicator equation

Due to the relevance for conservation biology, there is an increasing interest to extend evolutionary genomics models to plant, animal or microbial species. However, this requires to understand the effect of life-history traits absent in humans on genomic evolution. In this context, it is fundamentally of interest to generalize the replicator equation, which is at the heart of most population genomics models. However, as the inclusion of life-history traits generates models with a large state space, the analysis becomes involving. We focus, here, on quiescence and seed banks, two features common to many plant, invertebrate and microbial species. We develop a method to obtain a low-dimensional replicator equation in the context of evolutionary game theory, based on two assumptions: (1) the life-history traits are {\it per se} neutral, and (2) frequency-dependent selection is weak. We use the results to investigate the evolution and maintenance of cooperation based on the Prisoner's dilemma. We first consider the generalized replicator equation, and then refine the investigation using adaptive dynamics. It turns out that, depending on the structure and timing of the quiescence/dormancy life-history trait, cooperation in a homogeneous population can be stabilized. We finally discuss and highlight the relevance of these results for plant, invertebrate and microbial communities.
On the structure of regularization paths for piecewise differentiable regularization terms

Regularization is used in many different areas of optimization when solutions are sought which not only minimize a given function, but also possess a certain degree of regularity. Popular applications are image denoising, sparse regression and machine learning. Since the choice of the regularization parameter is crucial but often difficult, path-following methods are used to approximate the entire regularization path, i.e., the set of all possible solutions for all regularization parameters. Due to their nature, the development of these methods requires structural results about the regularization path. The goal of this article is to derive these results for the case of a smooth objective function which is penalized by a piecewise differentiable regularization term. We do this by treating regularization as a multiobjective optimization problem. Our results suggest that even in this general case, the regularization path is piecewise smooth. Moreover, our theory allows for a classification of the nonsmooth features that occur in between smooth parts. This is demonstrated in two applications, namely support-vector machines and exact penalty methods.
Topology of real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit

In the 1990's, Itenberg and Haas studied the relations between combinatorial data in Viro's patchworking and the topology of the resulting non-singular real algebraic curves in the projective plane. Using recent results from Renaudineau and Shaw on real algebraic curves near the non-singular tropical limit, we continue the study of Itenberg and Haas inside any non-singular projective toric surface. We give new Haas' like criteria for patchworking non-singular real algebraic curves with prescribed number of connected components, in terms of twisted edges on a non-singular tropical curve. We then obtain several sufficient conditions for patchworking non-singular real algebraic curves with only ovals in their real part. One of these sufficient conditions does not depend on the ambient toric surface. In that case, we count the number of even and odd ovals of those curves in terms of the dual subdivision, and construct some new counter-examples to Ragsdale's conjecture.
