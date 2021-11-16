ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finite element based model order reduction for parametrized one-way coupled steady state linear thermomechanical problems

By Nirav Vasant Shah, Michele Girfoglio, Peregrina Quintela, Gianluigi Rozza, Alejandro Lengomin, Francesco Ballarin, Patricia Barral
Nirav Vasant Shah, Michele Girfoglio, Peregrina Quintela, Gianluigi Rozza, Alejandro Lengomin, Francesco Ballarin, Patricia Barral. This contribution focuses on the development of Model Order Reduction (MOR) for one-way coupled steady state linear thermomechanical problems in a finite element setting. We...

Detecting Quality Problems in Data Models by Clustering Heterogeneous Data Values

Data is of high quality if it is fit for its intended use. The quality of data is influenced by the underlying data model and its quality. One major quality problem is the heterogeneity of data as quality aspects such as understandability and interoperability are impaired. This heterogeneity may be caused by quality problems in the data model. Data heterogeneity can occur in particular when the information given is not structured enough and just captured in data values, often due to missing or non-suitable structure in the underlying data model. We propose a bottom-up approach to detecting quality problems in data models that manifest in heterogeneous data values. It supports an explorative analysis of the existing data and can be configured by domain experts according to their domain knowledge. All values of a selected data field are clustered by syntactic similarity. Thereby an overview of the data values' diversity in syntax is provided. It shall help domain experts to understand how the data model is used in practice and to derive potential quality problems of the data model. We outline a proof-of-concept implementation and evaluate our approach using cultural heritage data.
A Hybrid EM Algorithm for Linear Two-Way Interactions with Missing Data

We study an EM algorithm for estimating product-term regression models with missing data. The study of such problems in the likelihood tradition has thus far been restricted to an EM algorithm method using full numerical integration. However, under most missing data patterns, we show that this problem can be solved analytically, and numerical approximations are only needed under specific conditions. Thus we propose a hybrid EM algorithm, which uses analytic solutions when available and approximate solutions only when needed. The theoretical framework of our algorithm is described herein, along with two numerical experiments using both simulated and real data. We show that our algorithm confers higher accuracy to the estimation process, relative to the existing full numerical integration method. We conclude with a discussion of applications, extensions, and topics of further research.
Regular Path Query Evaluation Sharing a Reduced Transitive Closure Based on Graph Reduction

Regular path queries (RPQs) find pairs of vertices of paths satisfying given regular expressions on an edge-labeled, directed multigraph. When evaluating an RPQ, the evaluation of a Kleene closure (i.e., Kleene plus or Kleene star) is very expensive. Furthermore, when multiple RPQs include a Kleene closure as a common sub-query, repeated evaluations of the common sub-query cause serious performance degradation. In this paper, we present a novel concept of RPQ-based graph reduction, which significantly simplifies the original graph through edge-level and vertex-level reductions. Interestingly, RPQ-based graph reduction can replace the evaluation of the Kleene closure on the large original graph to that of the transitive closure to the small reduced graph. We then propose a reduced transitive closure (RTC) as a lightweight structure for efficiently sharing the result of a Kleene closure. We also present an RPQ evaluation algorithm, RTCSharing, which treats each clause in the disjunctive normal form of the given RPQ as a batch unit. If the batch units include a Kleene closure as a common sub-query, we share the lightweight RTC instead of the heavyweight result of the Kleene closure. RPQ-based graph reduction further enables us to formally represent the result of an RPQ including a Kleene closure as a relational algebra expression including the RTC. Through the formal expression, we optimize the evaluation of the batch unit by eliminating useless and redundant operations of the previous method. Experiments show that RTCSharing improves the performance significantly by up to 8.86 times compared with existing methods in terms of query response time.
A Comparative Study on Basic Elements of Deep Learning Models for Spatial-Temporal Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting plays a crucial role in intelligent transportation systems. The spatial-temporal complexities in transportation networks make the problem especially challenging. The recently suggested deep learning models share basic elements such as graph convolution, graph attention, recurrent units, and/or attention mechanism. In this study, we designed an in-depth comparative study for four deep neural network models utilizing different basic elements. For base models, one RNN-based model and one attention-based model were chosen from previous literature. Then, the spatial feature extraction layers in the models were substituted with graph convolution and graph attention. To analyze the performance of each element in various environments, we conducted experiments on four real-world datasets - highway speed, highway flow, urban speed from a homogeneous road link network, and urban speed from a heterogeneous road link network. The results demonstrate that the RNN-based model and the attention-based model show a similar level of performance for short-term prediction, and the attention-based model outperforms the RNN in longer-term predictions. The choice of graph convolution and graph attention makes a larger difference in the RNN-based models. Also, our modified version of GMAN shows comparable performance with the original with less memory consumption.
Linear, or Non-Linear, That is the Question!

There were fierce debates on whether the non-linear embedding propagation of GCNs is appropriate to GCN-based recommender systems. It was recently found that the linear embedding propagation shows better accuracy than the non-linear embedding propagation. Since this phenomenon was discovered especially in recommender systems, it is required that we carefully analyze the linearity and non-linearity issue. In this work, therefore, we revisit the issues of i) which of the linear or non-linear propagation is better and ii) which factors of users/items decide the linearity/non-linearity of the embedding propagation. We propose a novel Hybrid Method of Linear and non-linEar collaborative filTering method (HMLET, pronounced as Hamlet). In our design, there exist both linear and non-linear propagation steps, when processing each user or item node, and our gating module chooses one of them, which results in a hybrid model of the linear and non-linear GCN-based collaborative filtering (CF). The proposed model yields the best accuracy in three public benchmark datasets. Moreover, we classify users/items into the following three classes depending on our gating modules' selections: Full-Non-Linearity (FNL), Partial-Non-Linearity (PNL), and Full-Linearity (FL). We found that there exist strong correlations between nodes' centrality and their class membership, i.e., important user/item nodes exhibit more preferences towards the non-linearity during the propagation steps. To our knowledge, we are the first who designs a hybrid method and reports the correlation between the graph centrality and the linearity/non-linearity of nodes. All HMLET codes and datasets are available at: this https URL.
Error-mitigated deep-circuit quantum simulation: steady state and relaxation rate problems

Deep-circuit quantum computation, like Shor's algorithm, is undermined by error accumulation, and near-future quantum techniques are far from adequate for full-fledged quantum error correction. Instead of resorting to shallow-circuit quantum algorithms, recent theoretical research suggests that digital quantum simulation (DQS) of closed quantum systems are robust against the accumulation of Trotter errors, as long as local observables are concerned. In this paper, we investigate digital quantum simulation of open quantum systems. First, we prove that the deviation in the steady state obtained from digital quantum simulation depends only on the error in a single Trotter step, which indicates that error accumulation may not be disastrous. By numerical simulation of the quantum circuits for the DQS of the dissipative XYZ model, we then show that the correct results can be recovered by quantum error mitigation as long as the error rate in the DQS is below a sharp threshold. We explain this threshold behavior by the existence of a dissipation-driven quantum phase transition. Finally, we propose a new error-mitigation technique based on the scaling behavior in the vicinity of the critical point of a quantum phase transition. Our results expand the territory of near-future available quantum algorithms and stimulate further theoretical and experimental efforts in practical quantum applications.
General bright and dark soliton solutions to the massive Thirring model via KP hierarchy reductions

In the present paper, we are concerned with the tau function and its connection with the Kadomtsev-Petviashvili (KP) theory for the massive Thirring (MT) model. First, we bilinearize the massive Thirring model under both the vanishing and nonvanishing boundary conditions. Starting from a set of bilinear equations of two-component KP-Toda hierarchy, we derive the multi-bright solution to the MT model by the KP hierarchy reductions. Then, we show that the discrete KP equation can generate a set of bilinear equations of a deformed KP-Toda hierarchy through Miwa transformation. By imposing constraints on the parameters of the tau function, the general dark soliton solution to the MT model is constructed from the tau function of the discrete KP equation. Finally, the dynamics and properties of one- and two-soliton for both the bright and dark cases are analyzed in details.
Solving time-dependent parametric PDEs by multiclass classification-based reduced order model

In this paper, we propose a network model, the multiclass classification-based ROM (MC-ROM), for solving time-dependent parametric partial differential equations (PPDEs). This work is inspired by the observation of applying the deep learning-based reduced order model (DL-ROM) to solve diffusion-dominant PPDEs. We find that the DL-ROM has a good approximation for some special model parameters, but it cannot approximate the drastic changes of the solution as time evolves. Based on this fact, we classify the dataset according to the magnitude of the solutions, and construct corresponding subnets dependent on different types of data. Then we train a classifier to integrate different subnets together to obtain the MC-ROM. When subsets have the same architecture, we can use transfer learning technology to accelerate the offline training. Numerical experiments show that the MC-ROM improves the generalization ability of the DL-ROM both for diffusion- and convection-dominant problems, and maintains the advantage of DL-ROM. We also compare the approximation accuracy and computational efficiency of the proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) which is not suitable for convection-dominant problems. For diffusion-dominant problems, the MC-ROM can save about 100 times online computational cost than the POD with a slightly better approximation in the reduced space of the same dimension.
On Effective Scheduling of Model-based Reinforcement Learning

Model-based reinforcement learning has attracted wide attention due to its superior sample efficiency. Despite its impressive success so far, it is still unclear how to appropriately schedule the important hyperparameters to achieve adequate performance, such as the real data ratio for policy optimization in Dyna-style model-based algorithms. In this paper, we first theoretically analyze the role of real data in policy training, which suggests that gradually increasing the ratio of real data yields better performance. Inspired by the analysis, we propose a framework named AutoMBPO to automatically schedule the real data ratio as well as other hyperparameters in training model-based policy optimization (MBPO) algorithm, a representative running case of model-based methods. On several continuous control tasks, the MBPO instance trained with hyperparameters scheduled by AutoMBPO can significantly surpass the original one, and the real data ratio schedule found by AutoMBPO shows consistency with our theoretical analysis.
A fourth-order finite difference scheme with accurate dispersion and adaptive dissipation for computational aeroacoustics

For computational acoustics, schemes need to have low-dispersion and low-dissipation properties in order to capture the amplitude and phase of the wave correctly. To improve the spectral properties of the scheme, the authors have previously proposed a scale sensor to automatically adjust the numerical dissipation. In consequence, a fourth-order finite difference scheme with minimized dispersion and adaptive dissipation (MDAD) has been proposed [1]. In this study, we further investigate this method for the high-fidelity numerical simulation of the acoustic problems and a new dispersion control method is proposed which is different from the traditional dispersion relation preserving (DRP) approach. Firstly, the scale sensor, which quantifies the local length scale of the solution as the effective scaled wavenumber, is modified for better performance on composite waves. Then the scale sensor is applied to control both the dispersion and dissipation of the scheme. The relationships between the dispersion/dissipation parameter and the effective scaled wavenumber are analytically and artificially constructed respectively. Thus, a fourth-order finite difference scheme with accurate dispersion and adaptive dissipation (ADAD) is constructed. The approximate dispersion relation (ADR) shows that the ADAD scheme achieves accurate dispersion property at k < 2.5. The dissipation is negligible at low wave number and gradually increases after k = 1 to suppress non-physical oscillations. Several benchmark cases of computational acoustics are presented to verify the high resolution of the proposed scheme compared with the conventional spectral optimized schemes.
A hybrid-mixed finite element method for single-phase Darcy flow in fractured porous media

We present a hybrid-mixed finite element method for. a novel hybrid-dimensional model of single-phase Darcy flow in a fractured porous media. In this model, the fracture is treated as an $(d-1)$-dimensional interface within the $d$-dimensional fractured porous domain, for $d=2, 3$. Two classes of fracture are distinguished based on the permeability magnitude ratio between the fracture and its surrounding medium: when the permeability in the fracture is (significantly) larger than in its surrounding medium, it is considered as a {\it conductive} fracture; when the permeability in the fracture is (significantly) smaller than in its surrounding medium, it is considered as a {\it blocking} fracture. The conductive fractures are treated using the classical hybrid-dimensional approach of the interface model where pressure is assumed to be continuous across the fracture interfaces, while the blocking fractures are treated using the recent Dirac-$\delta$ function approach where normal component of Darcy velocity is assumed to be continuous across the interface. Due to the use of Dirac-$\delta$ function approach for the blocking fractures, our numerical scheme allows for nonconforming meshes with respect to the blocking fractures. This is the major novelty of our model and numerical discretization. Moreover, our numerical scheme produces locally conservative velocity approximations and leads to a symmetric positive definite linear system involving pressure degrees of freedom on the mesh skeleton only. The performance of the proposed method is demonstrated by various benchmark test cases in both two- and three-dimensions. Numerical results indicate that the proposed scheme is highly competitive with existing methods in the literature.
Emergence of Floquet edge states in the coupled Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model

The emergence of non equilibrium topological phases in low dimensional systems offers an interesting route for material properties engineering. In particular, we analyze the dynamical modulation of two coupled one-dimensional chains, described by the Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model. We find that the interplay of driving interactions and interchain coupling leads to the emergence of non-equilibrium flat bands at zero and finite values of the quasi energy spectrum. Using an effective Hamiltonian approach, we quantify the emergent topological phases via the winding number and show that oscillations in the mean pseudospin polarization arise as a consequence of the periodic modulation. The patterns of these pseudospin oscillations are different for the static trivial and topological phases offering a dynamical means to distinguish both physical configurations. The system also exhibits non integer values of the winding number, which have been recently reported experimentally in connection to spin textures.
Gradient-based estimation of linear Hawkes processes with general kernels

Linear multivariate Hawkes processes (MHP) are a fundamental class of point processes with self-excitation. When estimating parameters for these processes, a difficulty is that the two main error functionals, the log-likelihood and the least squares error (LSE), as well as the evaluation of their gradients, have a quadratic complexity in the number of observed events. In practice, this prohibits the use of exact gradient-based algorithms for parameter estimation. We construct an adaptive stratified sampling estimator of the gradient of the LSE. This results in a fast parametric estimation method for MHP with general kernels, applicable to large datasets, which compares favourably with existing methods.
What is so general about Generalized Linear Model?

Generalized form of regression model for linear and non-linear data. We have used Linear Regression is many use cases to model the linear relationship between a scalar response variable and one or more explanatory variable. Linear regression makes some key assumptions like normality and constant variance of the response variable. So, what will happen if the response variable does not follow the “usual” assumptions like normality and constant variance? Generalized Linear Model (GLM) is one of the commonly used approaches for data transformation to tackle that issue. But the problem is GLM consists of lot of terms, notations and components. So, sometimes it is little bit confusing to grasp the idea. But don’t worry, I’m here to help you understand all the concepts clearly.
A spectral element method for modelling streamer discharges in low-temperature atmospheric-pressure plasmas

Streamers are ionization fronts that occur in gases at atmospheric and sub-atmospheric pressures. Numerical studies of streamers are important for practical applications but are challenging due to the multiscale nature of this discharge type. This paper introduces a spectral element method for modelling streamer discharges. The method is developed for Cartesian grids but can be extended to be used on unstructured meshes. The streamer model is based on the Poisson equation for the electric potential and the electron continuity equation. The Poisson equation is discretized via a spectral method based on the integral representation of the solution. The hierarchical Poincare-Steklov (HPS) scheme is used to solve the resulting set of equations. The electron continuity equation is solved by means of the discontinuous Galerkin spectral element method (DGSEM). The DGSEM is extended by an alternative definition of the diffusion flux. A subcell finite volume method is used to stabilize the DGSEM scheme, if required. The entire simulation scheme is validated by solving a number of test problems and reproducing the results of previous studies. Adaptive mesh refinement is used to reduce the number of unknowns. The proposed method is found to be sufficiently fast for being used in practical applications. The flexibility of the method provides an interesting opportunity to broaden the range of problems that can be addressed in numerical studies of low-temperature plasma discharges.
Spatial machine-learning model diagnostics: a model-agnostic distance-based approach

While significant progress has been made towards explaining black-box machine-learning (ML) models, there is still a distinct lack of diagnostic tools that elucidate the spatial behaviour of ML models in terms of predictive skill and variable importance. This contribution proposes spatial prediction error profiles (SPEPs) and spatial variable importance profiles (SVIPs) as novel model-agnostic assessment and interpretation tools for spatial prediction models with a focus on prediction distance. Their suitability is demonstrated in two case studies representing a regionalization task in an environmental-science context, and a classification task from remotely-sensed land cover classification. In these case studies, the SPEPs and SVIPs of geostatistical methods, linear models, random forest, and hybrid algorithms show striking differences but also relevant similarities. Limitations of related cross-validation techniques are outlined, and the case is made that modelers should focus their model assessment and interpretation on the intended spatial prediction horizon. The range of autocorrelation, in contrast, is not a suitable criterion for defining spatial cross-validation test sets. The novel diagnostic tools enrich the toolkit of spatial data science, and may improve ML model interpretation, selection, and design.
First-order methods for the convex hull membership problem

In this study, we review, compare, analyze and propose new variants of first-order methods for the convex hull membership problem (CHMP). Though CHMP can be formulated as a linear or a quadratic programming problem which could then be tackled with standard first-orders methods, here we focus on a geometric algorithm, introduced recently in (B. Kalantari, Ann Oper Res (2015) 226:301-349), called Triangle Algorithm (TA). We formally establish TA connections with the well-known conditional gradient (Frank-Wolfe) methods. Despite that TA has its foundation on a theorem of alternative, known as distance duality, we show that its iteration mechanism is quite similar to a Frank-Wolfe iteration. This new point of view allows us to devise variants of the Triangle and Frank-Wolfe algorithms showing promising results in practice. Furthermore, based on the distance duality theorem, we develop appropriate stopping criteria for first-order methods such as conditional gradient and projected gradient applied to the CHMP. Our numerical experiments on random instances of CHMP indicate that an Away-Step version of Frank-Wolfe achieves the best performance in comparison to other first-order methods considered in this paper. We also evaluate the performance of such algorithms when applied to linear programming feasibility problems, which under mild assumptions can be cast as a CHMP.
Convergence Analysis of A Second-order Accurate, Linear Numerical Scheme for The Landau-Lifshitz Equation with Large Damping Parameters

A second order accurate, linear numerical method is analyzed for the Landau-Lifshitz equation with large damping parameters. This equation describes the dynamics of magnetization, with a non-convexity constraint of unit length of the magnetization. The numerical method is based on the second-order backward differentiation formula in time, combined with an implicit treatment of the linear diffusion term and explicit extrapolation for the nonlinear terms. Afterward, a projection step is applied to normalize the numerical solution at a point-wise level. This numerical scheme has shown extensive advantages in the practical computations for the physical model with large damping parameters, which comes from the fact that only a linear system with constant coefficients (independent of both time and the updated magnetization) needs to be solved at each time step, and has greatly improved the numerical efficiency. Meanwhile, a theoretical analysis for this linear numerical scheme has not been available. In this paper, we provide a rigorous error estimate of the numerical scheme, in the discrete $\ell^{\infty}(0,T; \ell^2) \cap \ell^2(0,T; H_h^1)$ norm, under suitable regularity assumptions and reasonable ratio between the time step-size and the spatial mesh-size. In particular, the projection operation is nonlinear, and a stability estimate for the projection step turns out to be highly challenging. Such a stability estimate is derived in details, which will play an essential role in the convergence analysis for the numerical scheme, if the damping parameter is greater than 3.
Solving Inverse Problems in Medical Imaging with Score-Based Generative Models

Reconstructing medical images from partial measurements is an important inverse problem in Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Existing solutions based on machine learning typically train a model to directly map measurements to medical images, leveraging a training dataset of paired images and measurements. These measurements are typically synthesized from images using a fixed physical model of the measurement process, which hinders the generalization capability of models to unknown measurement processes. To address this issue, we propose a fully unsupervised technique for inverse problem solving, leveraging the recently introduced score-based generative models. Specifically, we first train a score-based generative model on medical images to capture their prior distribution. Given measurements and a physical model of the measurement process at test time, we introduce a sampling method to reconstruct an image consistent with both the prior and the observed measurements. Our method does not assume a fixed measurement process during training, and can thus be flexibly adapted to different measurement processes at test time. Empirically, we observe comparable or better performance to supervised learning techniques in several medical imaging tasks in CT and MRI, while demonstrating significantly better generalization to unknown measurement processes.
Submodular Optimization for Coupled Task Allocation and Intermittent Deployment Problems

In this paper, we demonstrate a formulation for optimizing coupled submodular maximization problems with provable sub-optimality bounds. In robotics applications, it is quite common that optimization problems are coupled with one another and therefore cannot be solved independently. Specifically, we consider two problems coupled if the outcome of the first problem affects the solution of a second problem that operates over a longer time scale. For example, in our motivating problem of environmental monitoring, we posit that multi-robot task allocation will potentially impact environmental dynamics and thus influence the quality of future monitoring, here modeled as a multi-robot intermittent deployment problem. The general theoretical approach for solving this type of coupled problem is demonstrated through this motivating example. Specifically, we propose a method for solving coupled problems modeled by submodular set functions with matroid constraints. A greedy algorithm for solving this class of problem is presented, along with sub-optimality guarantees. Finally, practical optimality ratios are shown through Monte Carlo simulations to demonstrate that the proposed algorithm can generate near-optimal solutions with high efficiency.
