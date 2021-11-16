ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The space of Dunkl monogenics associated with $\mathbb Z_2^3$

By Hau-Wen Huang
 8 days ago

The universal Bannai--Ito algebra $\mathfrak{BI}$ is a unital associative algebra over $\mathbb C$ generated by $X,Y,Z$ and the relation assert that each of \begin{gather*} \{X,Y\}-Z, \qquad \{Y,Z\}-X, \qquad \{Z,X\}-Y \end{gather*}...

Associative algebras and intertwining operators

Let $V$ be a vertex operator algebra and $A^{\infty}(V)$ and $A^{N}(V)$ for $N\in \mathbb{N}$ the associative algebras introduced by the author in [H5]. For a lower-bounded generalized $V$-module $W$, we give $W$ a structure of graded $A^{\infty}(V)$-module and we introduce an $A^{\infty}(V)$-bimodule $A^{\infty}(W)$ and an $A^{N}(V)$-bimodule $A^{N}(W)$. We prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ for lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules $W_{1}$, $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}$ is isomorphic to the space $\hom_{A^{\infty}(V)}(A^{\infty}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{\infty}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$. Assuming that $W_{2}$ and $W_{3}'$ are equivalent to certain universal lower-bounded generalized $V$-modules generated by their $A^{N}(V)$-submodules consisting of elements of levels less than or equal to $N\in \mathbb{N}$, we also prove that the space of (logarithmic) intertwining operators of type $\binom{W_{3}}{W_{1}W_{2}}$ is isomorphic to the space of $\hom_{A^{N}(V)}(A^{N}(W_{1})\otimes_{A^{N}(V)}W_{2}, W_{3})$.
Agent Spaces

Exploration is one of the most important tasks in Reinforcement Learning, but it is not well-defined beyond finite problems in the Dynamic Programming paradigm (see Subsection 2.4). We provide a reinterpretation of exploration which can be applied to any online learning method. We come to this definition by approaching exploration from a new direction. After finding that concepts of exploration created to solve simple Markov decision processes with Dynamic Programming are no longer broadly applicable, we reexamine exploration. Instead of extending the ends of dynamic exploration procedures, we extend their means. That is, rather than repeatedly sampling every state-action pair possible in a process, we define the act of modifying an agent to itself be explorative. The resulting definition of exploration can be applied in infinite problems and non-dynamic learning methods, which the dynamic notion of exploration cannot tolerate. To understand the way that modifications of an agent affect learning, we describe a novel structure on the set of agents: a collection of distances (see footnote 7) $d_{a} \in A$, which represent the perspectives of each agent possible in the process. Using these distances, we define a topology and show that many important structures in Reinforcement Learning are well behaved under the topology induced by convergence in the agent space.
Balance and pattern distribution of sequences derived from pseudorandom subsets of $\mathbb{Z}_q$

Let $q$ be a positive integer and $\mathcal{S}=\left\{x_0,x_1,\ldots,x_{T-1}\right\}\subseteq\mathbb{Z}_q=\{0,1,\ldots,q-1\}$ with $$0\leq x_0<x_1<\ldots< x_{T-1}\leq q-1.$$ We derive from $\mathcal{S}$ three (finite) sequences. 1. For an integer $M\geq 2$ let $(s_n)$ be the $M$-ary sequence defined by \begin{eqnarray*} s_n\equiv x_{n+1}-x_n \bmod M, \qquad n=0,1,\ldots, T-2. \end{eqnarray*} 2. For an integer $m\geq 2$ let...
On the size of subsets of $\mathbb{F}_q^n$ avoiding solutions to linear systems with repeated columns

Consider a system of $m$ balanced linear equations in $k$ variables with coefficients in $\mathbb{F}_q$. If $k \geq 2m + 1$, then a routine application of the slice rank method shows that there are constants $\beta,\gamma \geq 1$ with $\gamma < q$ such that, for every subset $S \subseteq \mathbb{F}_q^n$ of size at least $\beta \cdot \gamma^n$, the system has a solution $(x_1,\ldots,x_k) \in S^k$ with $x_1,\ldots,x_k$ not all equal. Building on a series of papers by Mimura and Tokushige and on a paper by Sauermann, this paper investigates the problem of finding a solution of higher non-degeneracy; that is, a solution where $x_1,\ldots,x_k$ are pairwise distinct, or even a solution where $x_1,\ldots,x_k$ do not satisfy any balanced linear equation that is not a linear combination of the equations in the system.
Smooth $\mathbb{Q}$-homology planes satisfying the Negativity Conjecture

A complex algebraic surface $S$ is a $\mathbb{Q}$-homology plane if $H_{i}(S,\mathbb{Q})=0$ for $i>0$. The Negativity Conjecture of Palka asserts that $\kappa(K_{X}+\tfrac{1}{2}D)=-\infty$, where $(X,D)$ is a log smooth completion of $S$. We give a complete description of smooth $\mathbb{Q}$-homology planes satisfying the Negativity Conjecture. We restrict our attention to those of...
Symbolic calculus and $M$-ellipticity of pseudo-differential operators on $\mathbb{Z}^n$

In this paper, we introduce and study a class of pseudo-differential operators on the lattice $\mathbb{Z}^n$. More preciously, we consider a weighted symbol class $M_{\rho, \Lambda}^m(\mathbb{ Z}^n\times \mathbb{T}^n), m\in \mathbb{R}$ associated to a suitable weight function $\Lambda$ on $\mathbb{ Z }^n$. We study elements of the symbolic calculus for pseudo-differential operators associated with $M_{\rho, \Lambda}^m(\mathbb{ Z}^n\times \mathbb{T}^n)$ by deriving formulae for the composition, adjoint, transpose. We define the notion of $M$-ellipticity for symbols belonging to $M_{\rho, \Lambda}^m(\mathbb{ Z}^n\times \mathbb{T}^n)$ and construct the parametrix of $M$-elliptic pseudo-differential operators. Further, we investigate the minimal and maximal extensions for $M$-elliptic pseudo-differential operators and show that they coincide on $\ell^2(\mathbb{Z}^n)$ subject to the $M$-ellipticity of symbols. We also determine the domains of the minimal and maximal operators. Finally, we discuss Fredholmness and compute the index of $M$-elliptic pseudo-differential operators on $\mathbb{Z}^n$.
Implications between Induction Principles for $\mathbb{N}$ in Peano Arithmetic

In introductory books about natural numbers, a common kind of assertion - often left as exercise to the reader - is that certain forms of induction on $\mathbb{N}$ (regular/ordinary, complete/strong) are equivalent one to each other and to the well-ordering principle. This means that if P1 and P2 are two of these principles, then, under all the other usually adopted postulates for the set of natural numbers (e.g., Peano axioms other than the induction axiom), P1 implies P2 and vice-versa. In this paper, we shows that, for a reasonable formalization, based on Peano arithmetic, some of the alleged implications between these principles hold only if an additional, independent condition is assumed, namely: every nonzero natural number is a successor. This condition is a consequence of the regular induction principle, but not of other induction principles. So, it is necessary to review all currently accepted implications between induction principles and similar statements in $\mathbb{N}$. From a list of 9 properties, usually considered induction principles (or equivalent to), we identify all valid and "almost valid" implications between them, as well as disprove all invalid implications by counterexamples, which consist of structures similar to Peano models, but not necessarily satisfying the Peano's induction axiom, and having an order relation adequately subordinated to the zero and the successors. Final remarks are made about what can and what cannot be proved if we weaken the assumptions about the order relation. The aim of this paper is to shed light on the need for more caution when alleging equivalence between induction principles for $\mathbb{N}$.
Quantum-tunneling transitions and exact statistical mechanics of bistable systems with parametrized Dikandé-Kofané double-well potentials

We consider a one-dimensional system of interacting particles, in which particles are subjected to a bistable potential the double-well shape of which is tunable via a shape deformability parameter. Our objective is to examine the impact of shape deformability on the order of transition in quantum tunneling in the bistable system, and on the possible existence of exact solutions to the transfer-integral operator associated with the partition function of the system. The bistable potential is represented by a class composed of three families of parametrized double-well potentials, whose minima and barrier height can be tuned distinctly. It is found that the extra degree of freedom, introduced by the shape deformability parameter, favors a first-order transition in quantum tunneling, in addition to the second-order transition predicted with the $\phi^4$ model. This first-order transition in quantum tunneling, which is consistent with Chudnovsky's conjecture of the influence of the shape of the potential barrier on the order of thermally-assisted transitions in bistable systems, is shown to occur at a critical value of the shape-deformability parameter which is the same for the three families of parametrized double-well potentials. Concerning the statistical mechanics of the system, the associate partition function is mapped onto a spectral problem by means of the transfer-integral formalism. The condition that the partition function can be exactly integrable, is determined by a criterion enabling exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions for the transfer-integral operator. Analytical expressions of some of these exact eigenvalues and eigenfunctions are given, and the corresponding ground-state wavefunctions are used to compute the probability density which is relevant for calculations of thermodynamic quantities such as the correlation functions and the correlation lengths.
A Geometric Approach to Optimal Control of Hybrid and Impulsive Systems

Hybrid dynamical systems are systems which undergo both continuous and discrete transitions. The Bolza problem from optimal control theory is applied to these systems and a hybrid version of Pontryagin's maximum principle is presented. This hybrid maximum principle is presented to emphasize its geometric nature which makes its study amenable to the tools of geometric mechanics and symplectic geometry. One explicit benefit of this geometric approach is that Zeno behavior can be strongly controlled for "generic" control problems. Moreover, when the underlying control system is a mechanical impact system, additional structure is present which can be exploited and is thus explored. Multiple examples are presented for both mechanical and non-mechanical systems.
Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
Topology optimization for the design of porous electrodes

Porous electrodes are an integral part of many electrochemical devices since they have high porosity to maximize electrochemical transport and high surface area to maximize activity. Traditional porous electrode materials are typically homogeneous, stochastic collections of small scale particles and offer few opportunities to engineer higher performance. Fortunately, recent breakthroughs in advanced and additive manufacturing are yielding new methods to structure and pattern porous electrodes across length scales. These architected electrodes are emerging as a promising new technology to continue to drive improvement; however, it is still unclear which structures to employ and few tools are available to guide their design. In this work we address this gap by applying topology optimization to the design of porous electrodes. We demonstrate our framework on two applications: a porous electrode driving a steady Faradaic reaction and a transiently operated electrode in a supercapacitor. We present computationally designed electrodes that minimize energy losses in a half-cell. For low conductivity materials, the optimization algorithm creates electrode designs with a hierarchy of length scales. Further, the designed electrodes are found to outperform undesigned, homogeneous electrodes. Finally, we present three-dimensional porous electrode designs. We thus establish a topology optimization framework for designing porous electrodes.
State Estimation of the Stefan PDE: A Tutorial on Design and Applications to Polar Ice and Batteries

The Stefan PDE system is a representative model for thermal phase change phenomena, such as melting and solidification, arising in numerous science and engineering processes. The mathematical description is given by a Partial Differential Equation (PDE) of the temperature distribution defined on a spatial interval with a moving boundary, where the boundary represents the liquid-solid interface and its dynamics are governed by an Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE). The PDE-ODE coupling at the boundary is nonlinear and creates a significant challenge for state estimation with provable convergence and robustness. This tutorial article presents a state estimation method based on PDE backstepping for the Stefan system, using measurements only at the moving boundary. PDE backstepping observer design generates an observer gain by employing a Volterra transformation of the observer error state into a desirable target system, solving a Goursat-form PDE for the transformation's kernel, and performing a Lyapunov analysis of the target observer error system. The observer is applied to models of problems motivated by climate change and the need for renewable energy storage: a model of polar ice dynamics and a model of charging and discharging in lithium-ion batteries. The numerical results for polar ice demonstrate a robust performance of the designed estimator with respect to the unmodeled salinity effect in sea ice. The results for an electrochemical PDE model of a lithium-ion battery with a phase transition material show the elimination of more than 15 \% error in State-of-Charge estimate within 5 minutes even in the presence of sensor noise.
A Conservative Finite Element Solver for MHD Kinematics equations: Vector Potential method and Constraint Preconditioning

A new conservative finite element solver for the three-dimensional steady magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) kinematics equations is presented.The solver utilizes magnetic vector potential and current density as solution variables, which are discretized by H(curl)-conforming edge-element and H(div)-conforming face element respectively. As a result, the divergence-free constraints of discrete current density and magnetic induction are both satisfied. Moreover the solutions also preserve the total magnetic helicity. The generated linear algebraic equation is a typical dual saddle-point problem that is ill-conditioned and indefinite. To efficiently solve it, we develop a block preconditioner based on constraint preconditioning framework and devise a preconditioned FGMRES solver. Numerical experiments verify the conservative properties, the convergence rate of the discrete solutions and the robustness of the preconditioner.
Nucleation in Sessile Saline Microdroplets: Induction Time Measurement via Deliquescence-Recrystallization Cycling

Ruel Cedeno, Romain Grossier, Mehdi Lagaize (CINaM), David Nerini (MIO), Nadine Candoni (AMU), A. E. Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) Induction time, a measure of how long one will wait for nucleation to occur, is an important parameter in quantifying nucleation kinetics and its underlying mechanisms. Due to the stochastic nature of nucleation, efficient methods for measuring large number of independent induction times are needed to ensure statistical reproducibility. In this work, we present a novel approach for measuring and analyzing induction times in sessile arrays of microdroplets via deliquescence/recrystallization cycling. With the help of a recently developed image analysis protocol, we show that the interfering diffusion-mediated interactions between microdroplets can be eliminated by controlling the relative humidity, thereby ensuring independent nucleation events. Moreover, possible influence of heterogeneities, impurities, and memory effect appear negligible as suggested by our 2-cycle experiment. Further statistical analysis (k-sample Anderson-Darling test) reveals that upon identifying possible outliers, the dimensionless induction times obtained from different datasets (microdroplet lines) obey the same distribution and thus can be pooled together to form a much larger dataset. The pooled dataset showed an excellent fit with the Weibull function, giving a mean supersaturation at nucleation of 1.61 and 1.85 for the 60pL and 4pL microdroplet respectively. This confirms the effect of confinement where smaller systems require higher supersaturations to nucleate. Both the experimental method and the data-treatment procedure presented herein offer promising routes in the study of fundamental aspects of nucleation kinetics, particularly confinement effects, and are adaptable to other salts, pharmaceuticals, or biological crystals of interest.
Hidden Breathing Kagome Topology in Hexagonal Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

A Kagome lattice, formed by triangles of two different directions, is known to have many emergent quantum phenomena. Under the breathing anisotropy of bond strengths, this lattice can become a higher-order topological insulator (HOTI), which hosts topologically protected corner states. Experimental realizations of HOTI on breathing Kagome lattices have been reported for various artificial systems, but not for simple natural materials with an electronic breathing Kagome lattice. Here we prove that a breathing Kagome lattice and HOTI are hidden inside the electronic structure of hexagonal transition metal dichalcogenides (h-TMD). Due to the trigonal prismatic symmetry, $sp^2$-like hybrid d-orbitals create an electronic Kagome lattice with anisotropic inter-site and on-site hopping interactions. We demonstrate that HOTI h-TMD triangular nanoflakes host topologically protected corner states, which could be quantum-mechanically entangled with triple degeneracy. Because h-TMDS are easily synthesizable and stable at ambient conditions, our findings open new avenue for quantum physics based on simple condensed matter systems.
Nonequilibrium DMFT+CPA for Correlated Disordered Systems

We present a solution for the nonequilibrium dynamics of an interacting disordered system. The approach adapts the combination of the equilibrium dynamical mean field theory (DMFT) and the equilibrium coherent potential approximation (CPA) methods to the nonequilibrium many-body formalism, using the Kadanoff-Baym-Keldysh complex time contour, for the dynamics of interacting disordered systems away from equilibrium. We use our time domain solution to obtain the equilibrium density of states of the disordered interacting system described by the Anderson-Hubbard model, bypassing the necessity for the cumbersome analytical continuation process. We further apply the nonequilibrium solution to the interaction quench problem for an isolated disordered system. Here, the interaction is abruptly changed from zero (non-interacting system) to another constant (finite) value at which it is subsequently kept. We observe via the time-dependence of the potential, kinetic, and total energies, the effect of disorder on the relaxation of the system as a function of final interaction strength. The real-time approach has the potential to shed new light on the fundamental role of disorder in the nonequilibrium dynamics of interacting quantum systems.
Trimming Stability Selection increases variable selection robustness

Contamination can severely distort an estimator unless the estimation procedure is suitably robust. This is a well-known issue and has been addressed in Robust Statistics, however, the relation of contamination and distorted variable selection has been rarely considered in literature. As for variable selection, many methods for sparse model selection have been proposed, including Stability Selection which is a meta-algorithm based on some variable selection algorithm in order to immunize against particular data configurations. We introduce the variable selection breakdown point that quantifies the number of cases resp. cells that have to be contaminated in order to let no relevant variable be detected. We show that particular outlier configurations can completely mislead model selection and argue why even cell-wise robust methods cannot fix this problem. We combine the variable selection breakdown point with resampling, resulting in the Stability Selection breakdown point that quantifies the robustness of Stability Selection. We propose a trimmed Stability Selection which only aggregates the models with the lowest in-sample losses so that, heuristically, models computed on heavily contaminated resamples should be trimmed away. We provide a short simulation study that reveals both the potential of our approach as well as the fragility of variable selection, even for an extremely small cell-wise contamination rate.
Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
