ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

On the analytical aspects of inertial particle motion

By Dan Crisan, Oliver D. Street
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In their seminal 1983 paper, M. Maxey and J. Riley introduced an equation for the motion of a sphere through a fluid. Since this equation features the Basset history integral, the popularity of this equation has broadened the use of a certain form of...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Particle Acceleration by Pickup Process Upstream of Relativistic Shocks

Particle acceleration at magnetized purely perpendicular relativistic shocks in electron-ion plasmas are studied by means of two-dimensional particle-in-cell simulations. Magnetized shocks with the upstream bulk Lorentz factor $\gamma_1 \gg 1$ are known to emit intense electromagnetic waves from the shock front, which induce electrostatic plasma waves (wakefield) and transverse filamentary structures in the upstream region via the stimulated/induced Raman scattering and the filamentation instability, respectively. The wakefield and filaments inject a fraction of incoming particles into a particle acceleration process, in which particles are once decoupled from the upstream bulk flow by the wakefield, and are piked up again by the flow. The picked-up particles are accelerated by the motional electric field. The maximum attainable Lorentz factor is estimated as $\gamma_{max,e} \sim \alpha\gamma_1^3$ for electrons and $\gamma_{max,i} \sim (1+m_e\gamma_1/m_i)\gamma_1^2$ for ions, where $\alpha \sim 10$ is determined from our simulation results. $\alpha$ can increase up to $\gamma_1$ for weakly magnetized shock if $\gamma_1$ is sufficiently large. This result indicates that highly relativistic astrophysical shocks such as external shocks of gamma-ray bursts can be an efficient particle accelerator.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Particle configurations in the $NN\bar K$ system

Three-body $AAB$ model for the $NN{\bar K}(s_{NN}=0)$ kaonic cluster is considered based on the configuration space Faddeev equations. Within a single-channel approach, the difference between masses of nucleons and kaons and the charge independence breaking of nucleon-nucleon interaction are taken into consideration. We definite the particle configurations in the system according to the particle masses and pair potentials. There are two sets of the particle configurations, $ ppK^-$, $np \bar{K^0}$ and $nn {\bar K}^0$, $npK^-$, charged and neutral. The three-body calculations are performed by applying $NN$ and $N\bar K$ phenomenological isospin-dependent potentials. The mass and energy spectra related to the particle configurations are presented. We evaluate the mass and energy uncertainties for the $NN\bar K$ model. An analogy to $NNN$ model for the $^3$H and $^3$He nuclei is proposed.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

RNA delivery with a human virus-like particle

RNA cargo is transferred into cultured cells using a fully human delivery system. RNA is emerging as a powerful therapeutic modality in applications ranging from vaccines to protein replacement therapies. Yet in many applications beyond vaccines, a central obstacle to clinical development is the lack of efficient methods to deliver RNA to specific tissues and cells. In a recent paper in Science, Segel et al.1 report a novel RNA delivery strategy that is borrowed from the human genome. The approach uses a protein derived from a human retrovirus with the rare capacity to package its RNA and transport it outside the cell in virus-like particles (VLPs). The authors show that their approach, called 'selective endogenous encapsidation for cellular delivery' (SEND), enables delivery of exogenous mRNA cargos, such as Cre and Cas9, into cells in vitro without the use of non-human components. Although this delivery strategy is still in its infancy, as a fully human system it may prove to be a safer alternative to current methods.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Rigidity aspects of singular patches in stratified flows

We explore the local well-posedness theory for the 2d inviscid Boussinesq system when the vorticity is given by a singular patch. We give a significant improvement of \cite{Hassainia-Hmidi} by replacing their compatibility assumption on the density with a constraint on its platitude degree on the singular set. The second main contribution focuses on the same issue for the partial viscous Boussinesq system. We establish a uniform LWP theory with respect to the vanishing conductivity. This issue is much more delicate than the inviscid case and one should carefully deal with various difficulties related to the diffusion effects which tend to alter some local structures. The weak a priori estimates are not trivial and refined analysis on transport-diffusion equation subject to a logarithmic singular potential is required. Another difficulty stems from some commutators arising in the control of the co-normal regularity that we counterbalance in part by the maximal smoothing effects of transport-diffusion equation advected by a velocity field which scales slightly below the Lipschitz class.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particles#Ap#Dynamical Systems
arxiv.org

Stress-optimized inertial amplified metastructure with opposite chirality for vibration attenuation

In this work, we investigate the dynamics and attenuation properties of a one-dimensional inertial amplified lattice with opposite chirality. The unit cell of the structure consists of a hollow-square plate connected to a ring through arch-like ligaments. The peculiar geometry and orientation of the links allow for coupling the axial and the torsional motion of the lattice, thus amplifying the inertia of the system. We develop both simplified analytical and numerical models of the building block to derive the complex dispersion relation of the infinite lattice. The structure supports a frequency-tailorable attenuation zone, whose lower bound is controlled by the second coupled axial-torsional mode. Laboratory measurements of the transmission spectrum on a 3D printed sample match very well with the analytical and numerical predictions, confirming the wide-band filtering properties of this lattice. We complete our investigation by developing and solving a constrained optimization model to obtain the optimized geometric parameters of the unit cell that minimize the bandgap opening frequency and, at the same time, fulfill structural requirements. In particular, the internal stresses induced by the self-weight of the structure are kept to a low by virtue of the employed design, with the aim to prevent plastic deformations and failure. The inertial amplification mechanism, proposed and investigated in this work, offers an efficient variant for the efficient design of materials and structures for vibration mitigation and shock protection.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Passive Janus Particles Are Self-propelled in Active Nematics

While active systems possess notable potential to form the foundation of new classes of autonomous materials, designing systems that can extract functional work from active surroundings has proven challenging. In this work, we extend these efforts to the realm of designed active liquid crystal/colloidal composites. We propose suspending colloidal particles with Janus anchoring conditions in an active nematic medium. These passive Janus particles become effectively self-propelled once immersed into an active nematic bath. The self-propulsion of passive Janus particles arises from the effective $+1/2$ topological charge their surface enforces on the surrounding active fluid. We analytically study their dynamics and the orientational dependence on the position of a companion $-1/2$ defect. We predict that at sufficiently small activity, the colloid and companion defect remain bound to each other, with the defect strongly orienting the colloid to propel either parallel or perpendicular to the nematic. At sufficiently high activity, we predict an unbinding of the colloid/defect pair. This work demonstrates how suspending engineered colloids in active liquid crystals may present a path to extracting activity to drive functionality.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Efficient algorithm for simulating particles in real quasiperiodic environments

We introduce an algorithm based on Generalize Dual Method to efficiently study the dynamics of a particle in quasiperiodic environments without the need to use periodic approximations or to save the information of the vertices that make up the quasiperiodic lattice. This allows us to perform realistic simulations with low consumption of computational resources. The algorithm can be used to study any quasiperiodic lattice that can be produced by the cut-and-project method. Using this algorithm, we have calculated the free path length distribution in quasiperiodic Lorentz gases with high symmetries at the Boltzmann-Grad limit. We have found, for symmetric arrangements, that the distribution depends on the rank $r$ of the quasiperiodic system and not on its symmetry, obtaining an almost identical distribution for systems with 5-, 8- and 12-fold rotational symmetries, but completely different distributions for systems with $6$, $7$, $13$, $17$ and $73-$fold rotational symmetries. The distribution appears to be dominated by an exponential distribution first, while the tail follows a power law with exponent -3. The probability from which the power-law contribution becomes important depends on the rank of the quasiperiodic system and is approximately $2^{r-2} r (r+1)$ so, for $r \rightarrow \infty$, the free path length distribution will be an exponential distribution, similar to what is observed in disordered systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the world sheet of continuous helicity particle

We consider the class of spinning particle theories, whose quantization corresponds to the continuous helicity representation of the Poincare group. The classical trajectories of the particle are shown to lie on the parabolic cylinder with a lightlike axis irrespectively to any specifics of the model. The space-time position of the cylinder is determined by the values of momentum and total angular momentum. The value of helicity determines the focal distance of parabolic cylinder. Assuming that all the world lines lying on one and the same cylinder are connected by gauge transformations, we derive the geometrical equations of motion for the particle. The timelike world paths are shown to be solutions to a single relation involving the invariants of trajectory up to fourth order in derivatives. Geometrical equation of motion is non-Lagragian, but it admits equivalent variational principle in the extended set of dynamical variables. The lightlike paths are also admissible on the cylinder, but they do not represent the classical trajectories of this spinning particle. The classical trajectories of massless particle (with zero helicity) are shown to lie on hyperplanes, whose spacetime position depends on momentum and total angular momentum.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Representation and modeling of charged particle distributions in tokamaks

Experimental diagnostics, analysis tools and simulations represent particle distributions in various forms and coordinates. Algorithms to manage these data are needed on platforms like the ITER Integrated Modelling & Analysis Suite (IMAS), performing tasks such as archiving, modeling, conversion and visualization. A method that accomplishes some of the required tasks for distributions of charged particles with arbitrarily large magnetic drifts in axisymmetric tokamak geometry is described here. Given a magnetic configuration, we first construct a database of guiding center orbits, which serves as a basis for representing particle distributions. The orbit database contains the geometric information needed to perform conversions between arbitrary coordinates, modeling tasks, and resonance analyses. Using that database, an imported or newly modeled distribution is mapped to an exact equilibrium, where the dimensionality is reduced to three constants of motion (CoM). The orbit weight is uniquely given when the input is a true distribution: one that measures the true number of physical particles per unit of phase space volume. Less ideal inputs, such as distributions estimated without drifts, or models of particle sources, can also be processed. As an application example, we reconstruct the drift-induced features of a distribution of fusion-born alpha particles in a large tokamak, given only a birth profile, which is not a function of the alpha's CoM. Repeated back-and-forth transformations between CoM space and energy-pitch-cylinder coordinates are performed for verification and as a proof-of-principle for IMAS.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Aspects of Gauss-Bonnet scalarisation of charged black holes

The general relativity vacuum black holes (BHs) can be scalarised in models where a scalar field non-minimally couples to the Gauss-Bonnet (GB) invariant. Such GB scalarisation comes in two flavours, depending on the GB sign that triggers the phenomenon. Hereafter these two cases are termed GB$^\pm$ scalarisation. For vacuum BHs, only GB$^+$ scalarisation is possible in the static case, while GB$^-$ scalarisation is $spin$ induced. But for electrovacuum BHs, GB$^-$ is also $charged$ induced. We discuss the GB$^-$ scalarisation of Reissner-Nordström and Kerr-Newman BHs, discussing zero modes and constructing fully non-linear solutions. Some comparisons with GB$^+$ scalarisation are given. To assess the generality of the observed features, we also briefly consider the GB$^\pm$ scalarisation of stringy dilatonic BHs and coloured BHs which provide qualitative differences with respect to the electrovacuum case.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

No-slip Billiards with Particles of Variable Mass Distribution

Astute variations in the geometry of mathematical billiard tables have been and continue to be a source of understanding their wide range of dynamical behaviors, from regular to chaotic. Viewing standard specular billiards in the broader setting of no-slip (or rough) collisions, we show that an equally rich spectrum of dynamics can be called forth by varying the mass distribution of the colliding particle. We look at three two-parameter families of billiards varying both the geometry of the table and the particle, including as special cases examples of standard billiards demonstrating dynamics from integrable to chaotic, and show that markedly divergent dynamics may arise by changing only the mass distribution. Furthermore, for certain parameters billiards emerge which display unusual dynamics, including examples of full measure periodic billiards, conjectured to be nonexistent for the standard billiards in Euclidean domains.
Nature.com

Microbes in a sea of sinking particles

Mimicking microbial degradation of sinking marine particles in the laboratory reveals a complex relationship between settling and decomposition rates that informs our view on how the ocean's biological carbon pump is controlled. The ocean, with its large size and diverse ecosystems, has a key role in regulating the global carbon...
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Dynamics of active particles with space-dependent swim velocity

We study the dynamical properties of an active particle subject to a swimming speed explicitly depending on the particle position. The oscillating spatial profile of the swim velocity considered in this paper takes inspiration from experimental studies based on Janus particles whose speed can be modulated by an external source of light. We suggest and apply an appropriate model of an active Ornstein Uhlenbeck particle to the present case. This allows us to predict the stationary properties, by finding the exact solution of the steady-state probability distribution of particle position and velocity. From this, we obtain the spatial density profile and show that its form is consistent with the one found in the framework of other popular models. The reduced velocity distribution highlights the emergence of non-Gaussianity in our generalized AOUP model which becomes more evident as the spatial dependence of the velocity profile becomes more pronounced. Then, we focus on the time-dependent properties of the system. Velocity autocorrelation functions are studied in the steady-state combining numerical and analytical methods derived under suitable approximations. We observe a non-monotonic decay in the temporal shape of the velocity autocorrelation function which depends on the ratio between the persistence length and the spatial period of the swim velocity. Finally, we numerically and analytically study the mean square displacement and the long-time diffusion coefficient. The ballistic regime, observed in the small-time region, is deeply affected by the properties of the swim velocity landscape which induces also a crossover to a sub-ballistic but superdiffusive regime for intermediate times. Finally, the long-time diffusion coefficient decreases as the amplitude of the swim velocity oscillations increases because the diffusion is determined by those regions where the particles are slow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Brownian particles driven by spatially periodic noise

We discuss the dynamics of a Brownian particle under the influence of a spatially periodic noise strength in one dimension using analytical theory and computer simulations. In the absence of a deterministic force, the Langevin equation can be integrated formally exactly. We determine the short- and long-time behaviour of the mean displacement (MD) and mean-squared displacement (MSD). In particular we find a very slow dynamics for the mean displacement, scaling as $t^{-1/2}$ with time $t$. Placed under an additional external periodic force near the critical tilt value we compute the stationary current obtained from the corresponding Fokker-Planck equation and identify an essential singularity if the minimum of the noise strength is zero. Finally, in order to further elucidate the effect of the random periodic driving on the diffusion process, we introduce a phase factor in spatial noise with respect to the external periodic force and identify the value of the phase shift for which the random force exerts its strongest effect on the long-time drift velocity and diffusion coefficient.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chaotic dynamics driven by particle-core interactions

High-intensity beams in modern linacs are frequently encircled by diffuse halos, which drive sustained particle losses and result in gradual degradation of accelerating structures. In large part, the growth of halos is facilitated by internal space-charge forces within the beams, and detailed characterization of this process constitutes an active area of ongoing research. A partial understanding of dynamics that ensue within space-charge dominated beams is presented by the particle-core interaction paradigm -- a mathematical model wherein single particle dynamics, subject to the collective potential of the core, are treated as a proxy for the broader behavior of the beam. In this work, we investigate the conditions for the onset of large-scale chaos within the framework of this model, and demonstrate that the propensity towards stochastic evolution is strongly dependent upon the charge distribution of the beam. In particular, we show that while particle motion within a uniformly charged beam is dominantly regular, rapid deterministic chaos readily arises within space-charge dominated Gaussian beams. Importantly, we find that for sufficiently high values of the beam's space charge and beam pulsation amplitude, enhanced chaotic mixing between the core and the halo can lead to an enhanced radial diffusion of charged particles. We explain our results from analytic grounds by demonstrating that chaotic motion is driven by the intersection of two principal resonances of the system, and derive the relevant overlap conditions. Additionally, our analysis illuminates a close connection between the mathematical formulation of the particle-core interaction model and the Andoyer family of integrable Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Analytical Development

Syngene’s analytical development services team analyses small and large molecules using a variety of spectroscopic, chromatographic, and physiochemical techniques. Our work plays a vital role for clients in the discovery and development processes of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, agrochemicals, oligonucleotides, and other products. We ensure a high quality of service by monitoring key performance or quality indicators (KPIs/KQIs) that are defined at the beginning of the collaboration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

Fundamental particles modelled in beam of light

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have succeeded in creating an experimental model of an elusive kind of fundamental particle called a skyrmion in a beam of light. The breakthrough provides physicists with a real system demonstrating the behaviour of skyrmions, first proposed 60 years ago by a University of Birmingham mathematical physicist, Professor Tony Skyrme.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Einstein and the Perihelion Motion of Mercury

On November 23, 2021, the Einstein-Besso manuscript on the perihelion motion of Mercury will be auctioned at Christie's. Expected to fetch around $3M, it promises to be the most expensive scientific manuscript ever sold at auction. In this preprint, we present the parts of our forthcoming book, How Einstein Found His Field Equations. Sources and Interpretation (Springer, 2021) dealing with Einstein's attempts, in 1913 and in 1915, to account for the anomalous advance of Mercury's perihelion. In 1913, as documented in the Einstein-Besso manuscript, Einstein and his friend Michele Besso found that the Einstein-Grossmann or Entwurf (= outline or draft) theory, a preliminary version of general relativity, could only account for 18 of the 43 seconds-of-arc-per-century discrepancy between Newtonian theory and observation. In November 1915, however, putting the techniques developed in his collaboration with Besso to good use, Einstein showed that his new general theory of relativity could account for all missing 43 seconds of arc. After a brief introduction, we provide an annotated transcription of the key pages of the Einstein-Besso manuscript and an annotated new translation of the November 1915 perihelion paper.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Particle-like topologies in light

Three-dimensional (3D) topological states resemble truly localised, particle-like objects in physical space. Among the richest such structures are 3D skyrmions and hopfions, that realise integer topological numbers in their configuration via homotopic mappings from real space to the hypersphere (sphere in 4D space) or the 2D sphere. They have received tremendous attention as exotic textures in particle physics, cosmology, superfluids, and many other systems. Here we experimentally create and measure a topological 3D skyrmionic hopfion in fully structured light. By simultaneously tailoring the polarisation and phase profile, our beam establishes the skyrmionic mapping by realising every possible optical state in the propagation volume. The resulting light field's Stokes parameters and phase are synthesised into a Hopf fibration texture. We perform volumetric full-field reconstruction of the \({{{\Pi }}}_{{{3}}}\) mapping, measuring a quantised topological charge, or Skyrme number, of 0.945. Such topological state control opens avenues for 3D optical data encoding and metrology. The Hopf characterisation of the optical hypersphere endows a fresh perspective to topological optics, offering experimentally-accessible photonic analogues to the gamut of particle-like 3D topological textures, from condensed matter to high-energy physics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Excited State Spectroscopy of Boron Vacancy Defects in Hexagonal Boron Nitride using Time-Resolved Optically Detected Magnetic Resonance

Simon Baber, Ralph N. E. Malein, Prince Khatri, Paul S. Keatley, Shi Guo, Freddie Withers, Andrew J. Ramsay, Isaac J. Luxmoore. We report optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) measurements of an ensemble of spin-1 negatively charged boron vacancies in hexagonal boron nitride. The photoluminescence decay rates are spin-dependent, with inter-system crossing rates of $1.02~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ and $2.03~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ for the $m_s=0$ and $m_s=\pm 1$ states, respectively. Time-gating the photoluminescence enhances the ODMR contrast by discriminating between different decay rates. This is particularly effective for detecting the spin of the optically excited state, where a zero-field splitting of $\vert D_{ES}\vert=2.09~\mathrm{GHz}$ is measured. The magnetic field dependence of the time-gated photoluminescence exhibits dips corresponding to the Ground (GSLAC) and excited-state (ESLAC) anti-crossings. Additional dips corresponding to anti-crossings with nearby spin-1/2 parasitic impurities are also observed. The ESLAC dip is sensitive to the angle of the external magnetic field. Comparison to a model suggests that the anti-crossings are mediated by the interaction with nuclear spins, and allow an estimate of the ratio of the spin-dependent relaxation rates from the singlet back into the triplet ground state of $\kappa_0/\kappa_1=0.34$. This work provides important spectroscopic signatures of the boron vacancy, and information on the spin pumping and read-out dynamics.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy