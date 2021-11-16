Asymptotic behavior of a doubly haptotactic cross-diffusion model for oncolytic virotherapy

A recent paper due to Duminil-Copin and Tassion from 2019 introduces a novel argument for obtaining estimates on horizontal crossing probabilities of the random cluster model, in which a range of four possible behaviors is established. To apply the novel renormalization of crossing probabilities that the authors propose can be studied in other models of interest that are not self-dual, we collect results to formulate vertical and horizontal strip, and renormalization, inequalities for the dilute Potts model, whose measure is obtained from the high temperature expansion of the loop $O(n)$ measure supported over the hexagonal lattice in the presence of two external fields. The dilute Potts model was originally introduced in $1991$ by Nienhuis and is another model that enjoys the RSW box crossing property in the Continuous Critical phase, which is one of the four possible behaviors that the model is shown to enjoy. Through a combination of the Spatial Markov Property (SMP) and Comparison between Boundary Conditions (CBC) of the high-temperature spin measure, four phases of the dilute Potts model can be analyzed, exhibiting a class of boundary conditions upon which the probability of obtaining a horizontal crossing is significantly dependent. The exponential factor that is inserted into the Loop $O(n)$ model to quantify properties of the high-temperature phase is proportional to the summation over all spins, and the number of monochromatically colored triangles over a finite volume, which is in exact correspondence with the parameter of a Boltzmann weight introduced in Nienhuis' 1991 paper detailing extensions of the $q$-state Potts model. Asymptotically, in the infinite volume limit we obtain strip and renormalization inequalities that provide conditions on the RSW constants $1-c$ and $c$.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO