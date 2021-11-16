ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asymptotic behavior of a doubly haptotactic cross-diffusion model for oncolytic virotherapy

By Yifu Wang, Chi Xu
 8 days ago

V_t=- (\alpha_u u+\alpha_w w)v,\\ w_t=D_w\Delta w-\xi_w\nabla\cdot(w\nabla v)- w+\rho uz,\\ z_t=D_z\Delta z-\delta_z z- \rho uz+\beta w,. \end{array}\right. \end{equation*} with positive parameters $D_u,D_w,D_z,\xi_u,\xi_w,\delta_z,\rho$, $\alpha_u,\alpha_w,\mu_u,\beta$. When posed under no-flux boundary conditions in a...

arxiv.org

Sensing the shape of a cell: reaction-diffusion and energy minimization

Some dividing cells sense their shape by becoming polarized along their long axis. Cell polarity is controlled in part by polarity proteins like Rho GTPases cycling between active membrane-bound forms and inactive cytosolic forms, modeled as a "wave-pinning" reaction-diffusion process. Does shape sensing emerge from wave-pinning? We show that wave pinning senses the cell's long axis. Simulating wave-pinning on a curved surface, we find that high-activity domains migrate to peaks and troughs of the surface. For smooth surfaces, a simple rule of minimizing the domain perimeter while keeping its area fixed predicts the final position of the domain and its shape. However, when we introduce roughness to our surfaces, shape sensing can be disrupted, and high-activity domains can become localized to locations other than the global peaks and valleys of the surface. On rough surfaces, the domains of the wave-pinning model are more robust in finding the peaks and troughs than the minimization rule, though both can become trapped in steady states away from the peaks and valleys. We can control the robustness of shape sensing by altering the Rho GTPase diffusivity and the domain size. Our results help to understand the factors that allow cells to sense their shape - and the limits that membrane roughness can place on this process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Model-free approach to the interpretation of restricted and anisotropic self-diffusion in magnetic resonance of biological tissues

Omar Narvaez, Maxime Yon, Hong Jiang, Diana Bernin, Eva Forssell-Aronsson, Alejandra Sierra, Daniel Topgaard. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the method of choice for noninvasive studies of micrometer-scale structures in biological tissues via their effects on the time/frequency-dependent ("restricted") and anisotropic self-diffusion of water. Traditional MRI relies on pulsed magnetic field gradients to encode the signal with information about translational motion in the direction of the gradient, which convolves fundamentally different aspects-such as bulk diffusivity, restriction, anisotropy, and flow-into a single effective observable lacking specificity to distinguish between biologically plausible microstructural scenarios. To overcome this limitation, we introduce a formal analogy between measuring rotational correlation functions and interaction tensor anisotropies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and investigating translational motion in MRI, which we utilize to convert data acquisition and analysis strategies from NMR of rotational dynamics in macromolecules to MRI of diffusion in biological tissues, yielding model-independent quantitative metrics reporting on relevant microstructural properties with unprecedented specificity. Our model-free approach advances the state-of-the-art in microstructural MRI, thereby enabling new applications to complex multi-component tissues prevalent in both tumors and healthy brain.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of solutions of the sample average approximation method to solve risk averse stochastic programs

The paper studies the Sample Average Approximation method to solve risk averse stochastic programs expressed in terms of divergence risk measures. It continues the recent contribution [18] on the first order asymptotics of the optimal values. We study asymptotic statistical properties of the optimal solutions, deriving general convergence rates and asymptotic distributions. As a crucial point the investigations are based on a new type of conditions from the theory of empirical processes which do not rely on pathwise analytical properties of the goal functions. In particular, continuity in the parameter is not imposed in advance as usual in the literature on the Sample Average Approximation method. It is also shown that the new condition is satisfied if the paths of the goal functions are Hoelder continuous so that the main results carry over in this case. Moreover, the main results are applied to goal functions whose paths are piecewise linear as e.g. in two stage mixed-integer programs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of Hankel determinants with a multi-cut regular potential and Fisher-Hartwig singularities

We obtain large $N$ asymptotics for $N \times N$ Hankel determinants corresponding to non-negative symbols with Fisher-Hartwig (FH) singularities in the multi-cut regime. Our result includes the explicit computation of the multiplicative constant. More precisely, we consider symbols of the form $\omega e^{f-NV}$, where $V$ is a real-analytic potential whose...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Climate Modeling with Neural Diffusion Equations

Owing to the remarkable development of deep learning technology, there have been a series of efforts to build deep learning-based climate models. Whereas most of them utilize recurrent neural networks and/or graph neural networks, we design a novel climate model based on the two concepts, the neural ordinary differential equation (NODE) and the diffusion equation. Many physical processes involving a Brownian motion of particles can be described by the diffusion equation and as a result, it is widely used for modeling climate. On the other hand, neural ordinary differential equations (NODEs) are to learn a latent governing equation of ODE from data. In our presented method, we combine them into a single framework and propose a concept, called neural diffusion equation (NDE). Our NDE, equipped with the diffusion equation and one more additional neural network to model inherent uncertainty, can learn an appropriate latent governing equation that best describes a given climate dataset. In our experiments with two real-world and one synthetic datasets and eleven baselines, our method consistently outperforms existing baselines by non-trivial margins.
ENVIRONMENT
arxiv.org

Equivalence of definitions of solutions for some class of fractional diffusion equations

We study the unique existence of weak solutions for initial boundary value problems associated with different class of fractional diffusion equations including variable order, distributed order and multiterm fractional diffusion equations. So far, different definitions of weak solutions have been considered for these class of problems. This includes definition of solutions in a variational sense and definition of solutions from properties of their Laplace transform in time. The goal of the present article is to unify these two approaches by showing the equivalence of these two definitions. Such property allows also to show that the weak solutions under consideration combine the advantage of these two class of solutions which include representation of solutions by a Duhamel type of formula, suitable properties of Laplace transform of solutions, resolution of the equation in the sense of distributions and explicit link with the initial condition.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The modeling of multiple animals that share behavioral features

In this work, we propose a model that can be used to infer the behavior of multiple animals. Our proposal is defined as a set of hidden Markov models that are based on the sticky hierarchical Dirichlet process, with a shared base-measure, and a STAP emission distribution. The latent classifications are representative of the behavior assumed by the animals, which is described by the STAP parameters. Given the latent classifications, the animals are independent.
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Palette: Image-to-Image Diffusion Models

Chitwan Saharia, William Chan, Huiwen Chang, Chris A. Lee, Jonathan Ho, Tim Salimans, David J. Fleet, Mohammad Norouzi. We introduce Palette, a simple and general framework for image-to-image translation using conditional diffusion models. On four challenging image-to-image translation tasks (colorization, inpainting, uncropping, and JPEG decompression), Palette outperforms strong GAN and regression baselines, and establishes a new state of the art. This is accomplished without task-specific hyper-parameter tuning, architecture customization, or any auxiliary loss, demonstrating a desirable degree of generality and flexibility. We uncover the impact of using $L_2$ vs. $L_1$ loss in the denoising diffusion objective on sample diversity, and demonstrate the importance of self-attention through empirical architecture studies. Importantly, we advocate a unified evaluation protocol based on ImageNet, and report several sample quality scores including FID, Inception Score, Classification Accuracy of a pre-trained ResNet-50, and Perceptual Distance against reference images for various baselines. We expect this standardized evaluation protocol to play a critical role in advancing image-to-image translation research. Finally, we show that a single generalist Palette model trained on 3 tasks (colorization, inpainting, JPEG decompression) performs as well or better than task-specific specialist counterparts.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Asymptotic distribution for pairs of linear and quadratic forms at integral vectors

We study the joint distribution of values of a pair consisting of a quadratic form $q$ and a linear form $\mathbf l$ over the set of integral vectors, a problem initiated by Dani-Margulis (1989). In the spirit of the celebrated theorem of Eskin, Margulis and Mozes on the quantitative version of the Oppenheim conjecture, we show that if $n \ge 5$ then under the assumptions that for every $(\alpha, \beta ) \in \mathbb R^2 \setminus \{ (0,0) \}$, the form $\alpha q + \beta \mathbf l^2$ is irrational and that the signature of the restriction of $q$ to the kernel of $\mathbf l$ is $(p, n-1-p)$, where $3\le p \le n-2$, the number of vectors $v \in \mathbb Z^n$ for which $\|v\| < T$, $a < q(v) < b$ and $c< \mathbf l(v) < d$ is asymptotically.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stationary Behavior of Constant Stepsize SGD Type Algorithms: An Asymptotic Characterization

Stochastic approximation (SA) and stochastic gradient descent (SGD) algorithms are work-horses for modern machine learning algorithms. Their constant stepsize variants are preferred in practice due to fast convergence behavior. However, constant step stochastic iterative algorithms do not converge asymptotically to the optimal solution, but instead have a stationary distribution, which in general cannot be analytically characterized. In this work, we study the asymptotic behavior of the appropriately scaled stationary distribution, in the limit when the constant stepsize goes to zero. Specifically, we consider the following three settings: (1) SGD algorithms with smooth and strongly convex objective, (2) linear SA algorithms involving a Hurwitz matrix, and (3) nonlinear SA algorithms involving a contractive operator. When the iterate is scaled by $1/\sqrt{\alpha}$, where $\alpha$ is the constant stepsize, we show that the limiting scaled stationary distribution is a solution of an integral equation. Under a uniqueness assumption (which can be removed in certain settings) on this equation, we further characterize the limiting distribution as a Gaussian distribution whose covariance matrix is the unique solution of a suitable Lyapunov equation. For SA algorithms beyond these cases, our numerical experiments suggest that unlike central limit theorem type results: (1) the scaling factor need not be $1/\sqrt{\alpha}$, and (2) the limiting distribution need not be Gaussian. Based on the numerical study, we come up with a formula to determine the right scaling factor, and make insightful connection to the Euler-Maruyama discretization scheme for approximating stochastic differential equations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An inverse problem for a quasilinear convection--diffusion equation

We study the inverse problem of recovering a semilinear diffusion term $a(t,\lambda)$ as well as a quasilinear convection term $\mathcal B(t,x,\lambda,\xi)$ in a nonlinear parabolic equation $$\partial_tu-\textrm{div}(a(t,u) \nabla u)+\mathcal B(t,x,u,\nabla u)\cdot\nabla u=0, \quad \mbox{in}\ (0,T)\times\Omega,$$ given the knowledge of the flux of the moving quantity associated with different sources applied at the boundary of the domain. This inverse problem that is modeled by the solution dependent parameters $a$ and $\mathcal B$ has many physical applications related to various classes of cooperative interactions or complex mixing in diffusion processes. Our main result states that, under suitable assumptions, it is possible to fully recover the nonlinear diffusion term $a$ as well as the nonlinear convection term $\mathcal B$. The recovery of the diffusion term is based on the idea of solutions to the linearized equation with singularities near the boundary $\partial \Omega$. Our proof of the recovery of the convection term is based on the idea of higher order linearization to reduce the inverse problem to a density property for certain anisotropic products of solutions to the linearized equation. We show this density property by constructing sufficiently smooth geometric optic solutions concentrating on rays in $\Omega$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Renormalization of crossing probabilities in the dilute Potts model

A recent paper due to Duminil-Copin and Tassion from 2019 introduces a novel argument for obtaining estimates on horizontal crossing probabilities of the random cluster model, in which a range of four possible behaviors is established. To apply the novel renormalization of crossing probabilities that the authors propose can be studied in other models of interest that are not self-dual, we collect results to formulate vertical and horizontal strip, and renormalization, inequalities for the dilute Potts model, whose measure is obtained from the high temperature expansion of the loop $O(n)$ measure supported over the hexagonal lattice in the presence of two external fields. The dilute Potts model was originally introduced in $1991$ by Nienhuis and is another model that enjoys the RSW box crossing property in the Continuous Critical phase, which is one of the four possible behaviors that the model is shown to enjoy. Through a combination of the Spatial Markov Property (SMP) and Comparison between Boundary Conditions (CBC) of the high-temperature spin measure, four phases of the dilute Potts model can be analyzed, exhibiting a class of boundary conditions upon which the probability of obtaining a horizontal crossing is significantly dependent. The exponential factor that is inserted into the Loop $O(n)$ model to quantify properties of the high-temperature phase is proportional to the summation over all spins, and the number of monochromatically colored triangles over a finite volume, which is in exact correspondence with the parameter of a Boltzmann weight introduced in Nienhuis' 1991 paper detailing extensions of the $q$-state Potts model. Asymptotically, in the infinite volume limit we obtain strip and renormalization inequalities that provide conditions on the RSW constants $1-c$ and $c$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cross-over behavior of the localized to itinerant transition of 5f electrons in the antiferromagnetic Kondo lattice USb2

W. Feng, D. H. Xie, X. B. Luo, S. Y. Tan, Y. Liu, Q. Liu, Q. Q. Hao, X. G. Zhu, Q. Zhang, Y. Zhang, Q. Y. Chen, X. C. Lai. In Uranium-based heavy fermion system, the 5f electrons display an intermediate character between partial localization and partial itinerancy, which makes the Kondo problem more complicated. Here we use scanning tunneling microscopy/spectroscopy to investigate the (001) surface of the Kondo lattice antiferromagnet USb2. Temperature-dependent dI/dV spectra from 4.7 K up to 140 K reveal several peak structures around the Fermi level. Two pronounced peaks are originated from the hybridization between the conduction and 5f electrons. We did not observe the mysteriously abrupt change of the electronic state at 45 K, which is previously reported by another STM group and attributed to a novel first-order like transition. Instead, we only observe continuous evolution of the dI/dV spectra with temperature. Furthermore, in some scanning regions, we find significant Sb atoms missing from the top layer, which gives us the opportunity to investigate the electronic structure of the U-terminated surface. For the U-terminated surface, an additional sharp peak emerges, which is closely related to the magnetic order.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Anisotropic and isotropic persistent singularities of solutions of the fast diffusion equation

The aim of this paper is to study a class of positive solutions of the fast diffusion equation with specific persistent singular behavior. First, we construct new types of solutions with anisotropic singularities. Depending on parameters, these solutions either solve the original equation in the distributional sense, or they are not locally integrable in space-time. We show that the latter also holds for solutions with snaking singularities, whose existence has been proved recently by M. Fila, J.R. King, J. Takahashi, and E. Yanagida. Moreover, we establish that in the distributional sense, isotropic solutions whose existence was proved by M. Fila, J. Takahashi, and E. Yanagida in 2019, actually solve the corresponding problem with a moving Dirac source term. Last, we discuss the existence of solutions with anisotropic singularities in a critical case.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Phase function estimation from a diffuse optical image via deep learning

The phase function is a key element of a light propagation model for Monte Carlo (MC) simulation, which is usually fitted with an analytic function with associated parameters. In recent years, machine learning methods were reported to estimate the parameters of the phase function of a particular form such as the Henyey-Greenstein phase function but, to our knowledge, no studies have been performed to determine the form of the phase function. Here we design a convolutional neural network to estimate the phase function from a diffuse optical image without any explicit assumption on the form of the phase function. Specifically, we use a Gaussian mixture model as an example to represent the phase function generally and learn the model parameters accurately. The Gaussian mixture model is selected because it provides the analytic expression of phase function to facilitate deflection angle sampling in MC simulation, and does not significantly increase the number of free parameters. Our proposed method is validated on MC-simulated reflectance images of typical biological tissues using the Henyey-Greenstein phase function with different anisotropy factors. The effects of field of view (FOV) and spatial resolution on the errors are analyzed to optimize the estimation method. The mean squared error of the phase function is 0.01 and the relative error of the anisotropy factor is 3.28%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Modeling the diffusion-erosion crossover dynamics in drug release

Márcio Sampaio Gomes-Filho, Fernando Albuquerque Oliveira, Marco Aurélio Alves Barbosa. A computational model is proposed to investigate drug delivery systems in which erosion and diffusion mechanisms are participating in the drug release process. Our approach allowed us to analytically estimate the crossover point between those mechanisms through the value of the parameter $b$ ($b_c = 1$) and the scaling behavior of parameter $\tau$ on the Weibull function, $\exp[-(t/\tau)^b]$, used to adjust drug release data in pharmaceutical literature. Numerical investigations on the size dependence of the characteristic release time $\tau$ found it to satisfy either linear or quadratic scaling relations on either erosive or diffusive regimes. Along the crossover the characteristic time scales with the average coefficient observed on the extreme regimes ({\it i.e.}, $\tau \sim L^{3/2}$), and we show that this result can be derived analytically by assuming an Arrhenius relation for the diffusion coefficient inside the capsule. Based on these relations a phenomenological expression for the characteristic release in terms of size $L$ and erosion rate $\kappa$ is proposed, which can be useful for predicting the crossover erosion rate $\kappa_c$. We applied this relation to the experimental literature data for the release of acetaminophen immersed in a wax matrix and found them to be consistent with our numerical results.
arxiv.org

On the asymptotics of 3+1D cosmologies with bounded scalar potential and isometry group forming 2-dimensional orbits

We study the onset of inflation in 3+1 dimensional cosmologies with an inflationary potential $U$ satisfying $0 < \Lambda_1 \leq U \leq \Lambda_2$, matter satisfying the dominant and strong energy conditions, and with spatial slices that can be foliated by 2-dimensional surfaces that are orbits under an isometry group. Assuming an initial Cauchy slice with positive mean curvature everywhere, we show, via mean curvature flow, that there exists a family of spatial slices parameterized by $\lambda$, whose volume grows between the flat slicings in de Sitter spaces with cosmological constants $\Lambda_1$ and $\Lambda_2$. In particular, inflationary expansion indeed occurs in this setting with inhomogeneous initial conditions. Finally, we apply this "inflationary time coordinate" $\lambda$ to study asymptotics of the variation in the metric, the average stress-energy tensor, and the dynamics of an inflaton field on a spatial slice.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

On the asymptotic behavior of solutions to a class of grand canonical master equations

In this article we investigate the long time behavior of solutions to a class of infinitely many master equations defined from transition rates that are suitable for the description of a quantum system approaching thermodynamical equilibrium with a heat bath at fixed temperature and a reservoir consisting of one species of particles characterized by a fixed chemical potential. We do so by proving a result which pertains to the spectral resolution of the semigroup generated by the equations, whose infinitesimal generator is realized as a trace-class self-adjoint operator defined in a suitable weighted sequence space. This allows us to prove the existence of global solutions which all stabilize toward the grand canonical equilibrium probability distribution as the time variable becomes large, some of them doing so exponentially rapidly. When we set the chemical potential equal to zero, the stability statements continue to hold in the sense that all solutions converge toward the Gibbs probability distribution of the canonical ensemble which characterizes the equilibrium of the given system with a heat bath at fixed temperature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Factorizing Wormholes in a Partially Disorder-Averaged SYK Model

In this paper, we introduce a "partially disorder-averaged" SYK model. This model has a real parameter that smoothly interpolates between the ordinary totally disorder-averaged SYK model and the totally fixed-coupling model. For the large $N$ effective description, in addition to the usual bi-local collective fields, we also introduce a new additional set of local collective fields. These local fields can be understood as "half" of the bi-local collective fields, and in the totally fixed-coupling limit, they represent the "half-wormholes" which were found in recent studies. We find that the large $N$ saddles of these local fields vanish in the total-disorder-averaged limit, while they develop nontrivial profiles as we gradually fix the coupling constants. We argue that the bulk picture of these local collective fields represents a correlation between a spacetime brane and the asymptotic AdS boundary. This illuminates how the half-wormhole saddles emerge in the SYK model with fixed couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulating Diffusion Bridges with Score Matching

We consider the problem of simulating diffusion bridges, i.e. diffusion processes that are conditioned to initialize and terminate at two given states. Diffusion bridge simulation has applications in diverse scientific fields and plays a crucial role for statistical inference of discretely-observed diffusions. This is known to be a challenging problem that has received much attention in the last two decades. In this work, we first show that the time-reversed diffusion bridge process can be simulated if one can time-reverse the unconditioned diffusion process. We introduce a variational formulation to learn this time-reversal that relies on a score matching method to circumvent intractability. We then consider another iteration of our proposed methodology to approximate the Doob's $h$-transform defining the diffusion bridge process. As our approach is generally applicable under mild assumptions on the underlying diffusion process, it can easily be used to improve the proposal bridge process within existing methods and frameworks. We discuss algorithmic considerations and extensions, and present some numerical results.

