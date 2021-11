Covestro LLC, with its North American headquarters in Coraopolis, is partnering with the University of Pittsburgh to develop a new graduate program. The program, sponsored by Covestro and called the Covestro Circular Economy Program, will be focused on circular economy principles, where materials are kept in continuous use rather than becoming waste byproducts, and will be the first of its kind in the U.S. that addresses issues of global waste and material use. The program will be housed under Pitt’s Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation and Swanson School of Engineering.

