Conservative invariant finite-difference schemes for the modified shallow water equations in Lagrangian coordinates

At the international congress of mathematicians in 1900, Hilbert claimed that the Riemann zeta function $\zeta(s)$ is not the solution of any algebraic ordinary differential equations on its region of analyticity. Let $T$ be an infinite order linear differential operator introduced by Van Gorder in 2015. Recently, Prado and Klinger-Logan (J. Number Theory 217 (2020), 422-442) showed that the Hurwitz zeta function $\zeta(s,a)$ formally satisfies the following linear differential equation $$T\left[\zeta (s,a) - \frac{1}{a^s}\right] = \frac{1}{(s-1)a^{s-1}}. $$ Then in (Abh. Math. Semin. Univ. Hambg. 91 (2021), no.1, 117-135), by defining $T_{p}^{a}$, a $p$-adic analogue of Van Gorder's operator $T,$ we constructed the following convergent infinite order linear differential equation satisfied by the $p$-adic Hurwitz type Euler zeta function $\zeta_{p,E}(s,a)$ $$ T_{p}^{a}\left[\zeta_{p,E}(s,a)-\langle a\rangle^{1-s}\right] =\frac{1}{s-1}\left(\langle a-1 \rangle^{1-s}-\langle a\rangle^{1-s}\right). $$ In this paper, we consider this problem in the positive characteristic case. That is, by introducing $\zeta_{\infty}(s_{0},s,a,z)$, a Hurwitz type refinement of Goss zeta function, and an infinite order linear difference operator $L$, we establish the following difference equation \begin{equation}\label{main3} L\left[\zeta_{\infty}\left(\frac{1}{T},s,a,0\right)\right]=\sum_{\alpha\in\mathbb{F}_{q}} \frac{1}{\langle a+\alpha\rangle^{s}}. \end{equation}
Comments / 0